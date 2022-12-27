CIR purchased more than 240,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - CIR Spa reported that it purchased 242,882 prorie ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.4137, for a total value of EUR100,478.45.

As of today, the company holds 24.3 million of its own shares, or 2.2 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock is down 0.9 percent to EUR0.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

