(Alliance News) - CIR Spa announced Monday that it purchased 1.9 million of its own ordinary shares between March 11 and March 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.5308, for a total value of EUR987,519.15

As of today, the company holds 69.4 million of its own shares, accounting for 6.3 percent of its share capital.

CIR's stock closed Monday in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR0.54 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

