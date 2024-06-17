COMPAGNIE LEBON : Capital et droits de vote mai 2024

17 Jun 2024 18:00 CEST

COMPAGNIE LEBON

Date d'arrêté:31/05/2024

ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF

Actions du capital

1 173 000

Droits de vote théoriques (1)

2 156 502

Actions privées de droits de vote

Autodétention au nominatif (2)

34 176

Autodétention au porteur * (3)

0

Autres * (4)

0

* à compléter par la société

Droits de vote exerçables*

2 122 326

*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]

Pour information :

Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

2 116

