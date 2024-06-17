COMPAGNIE LEBON : Capital et droits de vote mai 2024

Compagnie Lebon is a holding company organized into 5 areas of activity: - capital-investment (51.9% of net sales): management of investment funds specializing in venture capital and in acquiring companies partly by borrowing (Paluel-Marmont Capital), development of real estate assets (Paluel Marmont Valorisation) and investment in funds for setting up businesses and buying up large companies (Paluel-Marmont Finance); - hotel management (34.3%; Esprit de France): owned and operated 13 hotels at the end of 2023; - thermal establishment management (11.8%): management of the thermal facilities of Brides-les-Bains, Salins-les-Thermes and Allevard, as well as the two hotels in Brides-les-Bains; - real estate management (1.8%); - other (0.2%). France accounts for all net sales.