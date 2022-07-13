Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Compagnie Minière de Touissit S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMT   MA0000011793

COMPAGNIE MINIÈRE DE TOUISSIT S.A.

(CMT)
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
1890.00 MAD    0.00%
11:34aCMT : Payment of dividend
PU
2021Compagnie Minière de Touissit S.A. Announces Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Auplata Mining Group acquired unknown additional stake in Compagnie Minière de Touissit S.A..
CI
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMT : Payment of dividend

07/13/2022 | 11:34am EDT
ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 13/07/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-091

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

MINIERE TOUISSIT

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "MINIERE DE TOUISSIT"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "MINIERE DE TOUISSIT" general meeting held on 27/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "MINIERE DE TOUISSIT" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

CMT

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

88,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

88,00

Ex-dividend date

23/08/2022

Dividend Payment date

01/09/2022

Centralising agent

Attijariwafa Bank

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 13/07/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

CMT - Compagnie Minière de Touissit SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 462 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net income 2021 38,4 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
Net Debt 2021 231 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,5x
Yield 2021 5,29%
Capitalization 3 178 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart COMPAGNIE MINIÈRE DE TOUISSIT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Minière de Touissit S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE MINIÈRE DE TOUISSIT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 890,00 MAD
Average target price 1 540,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Gérard Nyafe Chairman & Chief Executive officer
German Chaparro Independent Director
Asareh Mansoori Director
Karim Robo Director
Juan Carlos Rodriguez Charry Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE MINIÈRE DE TOUISSIT S.A.7.39%309
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 207
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-35.51%38 116
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-21.63%37 387
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD4.52%20 939
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.23%16 571