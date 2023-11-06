Christophe Marceau is appointed President and CEO of the Modules Division as of November 1st, 2023, and joins Plastic Omnium's Executive Committee. He succeeds to Martin Schüler, who is leaving the Group. Christophe Marceau was previously President and CEO of the Western Europe Business Unit of Plastic Omnium's Intelligent Exterior Systems Division.

The Modules Division was created from the HBPO joint venture between Plastic Omnium, Hella and Behr in 2004, in which Plastic Omnium acquired a 100% stake in 2022. A world leader, it supplies complex modules (front-end, cockpits, etc.) to automakers. The division is headquartered in Lippstadt.

Christophe Marceau, 55, a graduate engineer from the École d'application des hautes polymères in Strasbourg, joined Plastic Omnium in 1992, where he held various operational positions in both the technical and purchasing directions of the Intelligent Exterior Systems division, becoming Purchasing Director in 2007. In 2014, he was appointed Director of Sales and Programs for the IES division's Western Europe Business Unit, before taking up the position of President and CEO of the same business unit in 2020.