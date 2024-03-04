Plastic Omnium: BB+ credit rating from S&P

Plastic Omnium has announced that S&P has assigned it a long-term credit rating of 'BB+' with a 'stable' outlook, a position underpinned by global leadership in its core businesses and record order intake.



The American rating agency also highlights an 'operating performance illustrated by recurring cash flow generation', as well as a 'sound financial policy with a particular focus on deleveraging'.



According to the automotive supplier, this long-term credit rating will enable it to further diversify its sources of financing, improve its access to capital markets and manage its debt maturities in line with its strategy.



