Plastic Omnium: BB+ credit rating from S&P
The American rating agency also highlights an 'operating performance illustrated by recurring cash flow generation', as well as a 'sound financial policy with a particular focus on deleveraging'.
According to the automotive supplier, this long-term credit rating will enable it to further diversify its sources of financing, improve its access to capital markets and manage its debt maturities in line with its strategy.
