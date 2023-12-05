PLASTIC OMNIUM : UBS raises its recommendation

UBS has raised its recommendation on Plastic Omnium from 'sell' to 'neutral', despite a reduction in its target price from 14 to 11.8 euros. The new target implies a potential upside of 4% for the French automotive supplier's shares.



The risks associated with the evolution of the product portfolio are well reflected in the current share price," says the broker, who has nevertheless reduced its EPS forecasts for fiscal years 2023 to 2025 by around 25% to 40% to reflect the difficult dynamics of the sector.



