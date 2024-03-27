Plastic Omnium: change of name to 'OPmobility
With this name change, the automotive supplier explains that it is 'opening a new page in its history and confirming the acceleration of its strategic transformation into a leader in sustainable, connected mobility'.
Today, with five business groups and a dedicated software activity, OPmobility is expanding worldwide and extending its customer portfolio to all mobility players", continues the group.
