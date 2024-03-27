Plastic Omnium: change of name to 'OPmobility

Plastic Omnium has announced that it is renaming itself 'OPmobility', a new name that it believes 'reaffirms its fundamentals as an agile industrial group that is close to its customers and takes bold technological bets in the service of mobility'.



With this name change, the automotive supplier explains that it is 'opening a new page in its history and confirming the acceleration of its strategic transformation into a leader in sustainable, connected mobility'.



Today, with five business groups and a dedicated software activity, OPmobility is expanding worldwide and extending its customer portfolio to all mobility players", continues the group.



