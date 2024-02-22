Plastic Omnium: net income down nearly 3% in 2023

For 2023, Plastic Omnium has announced a 2.7% decline in net income (Group share) to 163 million euros and a 0.5-point drop in operating margin to 3.8%, on sales up 20.8% to more than 10.3 billion.



At 11.4 billion euros, economic sales rose by 20.3%, including organic growth of 13.4%, outperforming global automotive production for the year by 3.7 points, in line with the Group's target.



At the Annual General Meeting on April 24, the automotive supplier's Board of Directors will propose a stable dividend of 0.39 euros per share, to be paid on May 3 following approval by the AGM.



In a market expected to decline slightly in 2024 to -0.7%, Plastic Omnium is targeting 'an outperformance in global automotive production, as well as an improvement in all its financial aggregates, including a controlled increase in capital expenditure'.



