Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE's 2023 Half-Year Results will be presented on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:00 am (Paris time).
- 9:00 am (Paris time) - Presentation of the 2023 Half-Year Results
The conference will be webcasted live through the link below:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/plastic-omnium-en/20230724_1/
If you wish to access the conference call, simply dial one of the following numbers:
- France : +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
- UK : +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
- US : +1 786 697 3501
Then provide the operator with the code: Plastic Omnium
