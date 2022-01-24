Compagnie Plastic Omnium : Plastic Omnium announces the appointment of a new member to its Executive Committee

Marc Perraudin, Chief Executive Officer of Plastic Omnium New Energies, will join the Plastic Omnium Executive Committee as an Associate member.

As of January 1, 2022, the New Energies business will become a new Group Division. This decision was prompted by the significant potential of this market, in which Plastic Omnium is targeting a €3 billion revenue by 2030. Hydrogen mobility is a strategic market for serving our ambition of becoming a major player in carbon-free mobility, firstly for trucks, buses, trains and car fleets, and then for personal cars.

Marc Perraudin, Chief Executive Officer of Plastic Omnium New Energies since March 2020, has a 27 year experience in the Group, in which he held various positions such as R&D Director in 2007, Industrial Director in 2012, then VP Industrial & Engineering and finally VP Programs, Sales, Engineering & Business Development.