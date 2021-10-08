Compagnie Plastic Omnium : Publication of revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2021 on October 27, 2021

Q3 2021 revenue will be published on October 27 at 7:00 am (Paris time), followed by a conference call at 8:00 am (Paris Time) during which Kathleen Wantz O'Rourke, EVP Groupe Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE, will comment the revenue of the 3rd quarter 2021 and outlook.

To get access to the teleconference, dial one of the following access numbers: - France: +33 1 72 72 74 03 - Germany: +49 69 22 22 25 429 - Spain: +34 911 140 101 - United Kingdom: +44 207 194 3759 - United States: +1 646 722 4916 Code PIN participant: 30373390#