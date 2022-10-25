Compagnie Plastic Omnium : Third quarter 2022 revenue - Strong revenue growth of 32.6%

-
Economic revenue of €2,377 million in the 3rd quarter of 2022, up by +32.6% (+22.4% lfl)
Outperformance over the first 9 months of 2022 in Europe, America and Asia excluding China
Realization of the Group's external growth strategy - completion of three acquisitions in the last three months
Significant order intake in hydrogen, reinforcing the Group's objectives
Confirmation of the 2022 financial outlook on a like-for-like basis
