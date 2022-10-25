Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POM   FR0000124570

COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE

(POM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
13.64 EUR   -8.39%
11:14aCompagnie Plastic Omnium : Third quarter 2022 revenue - Strong revenue growth of 32.6%
PU
02:00aTranscript : Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
12:53aQ3 2022 : Strong revenue growth of 32.6%
PU
Summary 
Summary

Compagnie Plastic Omnium : Third quarter 2022 revenue - Strong revenue growth of 32.6%

10/25/2022 | 11:14am EDT
  • Economic revenue of €2,377 million in the 3rd quarter of 2022, up by +32.6% (+22.4% lfl)
  • Outperformance over the first 9 months of 2022 in Europe, America and Asia excluding China
  • Realization of the Group's external growth strategy - completion of three acquisitions in the last three months
  • Significant order intake in hydrogen, reinforcing the Group's objectives
  • Confirmation of the 2022 financial outlook on a like-for-like basis

Communiqué de presse

Présentation (EN)

For the webcast replay, click here

Disclaimer

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 15:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 242 M 8 145 M 8 145 M
Net income 2022 216 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2022 1 621 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 2 152 M 2 127 M 2 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 20 872
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,89 €
Average target price 19,93 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Favre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Wantz-ORourke EVP, Group Chief Financial & Information Officer
Laurent Burelle Chairman
Ronan Stephan Scientific Director
Paul-Henry Lemarié Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-34.86%2 127
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-15.67%2 610
LINAMAR CORPORATION-25.12%2 601
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.12.10%2 506
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-55.28%2 273
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LIMITED27.17%1 795