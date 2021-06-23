Log in
Compagnie Plastic Omnium : Plastic Omnium supplies EFA-S with fuel cell systems to equip hydrogen-powered truck

06/23/2021
Elektro-Fahrzeuge Stuttgart GmbH (EFA-S) selected Plastic Omnium for the delivery of fuel cell systems to equip the GAZelle with an e-powertrain. This emission-free truck will first be used by the city of Esslingen (Germany) for road maintenance. The ambition of EFA-S is to set up a fleet of more than 100 hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2023.

Press release:

English

Disclaimer

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 112 M 9 685 M 9 685 M
Net income 2021 260 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2021 682 M 814 M 814 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 3 973 M 4 730 M 4 743 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 21 473
Free-Float 36,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurent Favre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Wantz-ORourke EVP, Group Chief Financial & Information Officer
Laurent Burelle Chairman
Ronan Stephan Scientific Director
Bernd Gottschalk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-3.40%4 730
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-13.94%5 018
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-2.11%4 761
LINAMAR CORPORATION17.50%4 192
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-5.99%1 813
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LIMITED16.39%1 062