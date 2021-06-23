Compagnie Plastic Omnium : Plastic Omnium supplies EFA-S with fuel cell systems to equip hydrogen-powered truck
Elektro-Fahrzeuge Stuttgart GmbH (EFA-S) selected Plastic Omnium for the delivery of fuel cell systems to equip the GAZelle with an e-powertrain. This emission-free truck will first be used by the city of Esslingen (Germany) for road maintenance. The ambition of EFA-S is to set up a fleet of more than 100 hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2023.
