Plastic Omnium at the Munich Auto Show: major technological and commercial advances in the vehicles of tomorrow
09/06/2021 | 01:42am EDT
At this year's IAA (Internationale Automobilausstellung), held for the first time in Munich from September 6 to 12, Plastic Omnium is announcing a number of innovations and events that confirm its involvement in the clean, connected mobility of tomorrow.
