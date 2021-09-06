Log in
    POM   FR0000124570

COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE

(POM)
Plastic Omnium at the Munich Auto Show: major technological and commercial advances in the vehicles of tomorrow

09/06/2021 | 01:42am EDT
At this year's IAA (Internationale Automobilausstellung), held for the first time in Munich from September 6 to 12, Plastic Omnium is announcing a number of innovations and events that confirm its involvement in the clean, connected mobility of tomorrow.

Press release:

FrenchEnglish

Disclaimer

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 05:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 016 M 9 513 M 9 513 M
Net income 2021 281 M 333 M 333 M
Net Debt 2021 662 M 785 M 785 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 3 605 M 4 284 M 4 279 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 473
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE
Duration : Period :
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,82 €
Average target price 32,18 €
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Favre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Wantz-ORourke EVP, Group Chief Financial & Information Officer
Laurent Burelle Chairman
Ronan Stephan Scientific Director
Bernd Gottschalk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-12.05%4 284
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-27.87%4 403
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-16.00%4 090
LINAMAR CORPORATION6.47%3 753
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-12.12%1 707
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LIMITED32.14%1 216