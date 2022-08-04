Compal Electronics : Announcement of signing the Contract of New Taipei City RuiFang Dist. Medical & Long-Term Care Facility BOT +BTO on behalf of the subsidiary Compal Ruifang Corp.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/04 2.Counterparty to the contract or commitment:Department of Health, New Taipei City Government 3.Relationship with the Company:NA 4.Starting and ending dates (or rescission date) of the contract or commitment:Compal Ruifang Health Assets Development Corp. signed the Investment Contract for the Project of New Taipei City RuiFang District Medical and Long-Term Care Facility BOT+BTO Project with the Department of Health of New Taipei City Government on August 4th, 2022. 5.Major content (not applicable where rescinded):In accordance with the Act for Promotion of Private Participation in Infrastructure Projects, the construction and operation of transferred hospitals (under the BOT model) and the construction of long-term care facilities (under the BTO model) have been contracted for 50 years, and related matters will be handled in accordance with the contract. 6.Restrictive covenants (not applicable where rescinded):The ratio of self-owned funds during the contract period shall not be less than 30%. Without the consent of the Department of Health of New Taipei City Government,the company shall not make any re-investment. 7.Commitment (not applicable where rescinded):NA 8.Any other important agreement (not applicable where rescinded): The annual rental of land is NT$1, and a 0.5% royalty will be paid based on the annual turnover generated from long-term healthcare during the operation period. The long-term care facility shall register the transfer of the real estate ownership of the long-term care facility to the Department of Health of New Taipei City Government or a third party designated by it within 30 days after the completion and acceptance of the project. 9.Effect on company finances and business:There is no significant impact on finances, and the business effect will be carried out according to the development schedule. 10.Concrete purpose/objective:By integrating community medical supplies and resources related to long-term care, will improve the medical capacity in Taiwan's remote rural areas and develop a multi-dimensional health care system. 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The land of the Project is No.503 & 504 of RuiFang District Ming-Deng section, and the total area is about 2,659 square meters. It is planned to build a new medical & long-term care facilities building with nine floors above ground and one basement. According to the bidding regulations, at least 135 beds for long-term care institutions and 20 beds for acute general hospital beds are planned, and the whole construction is expected to be completed in 2026. After the contents are clarified, it will be handled with announcement in accordance with the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets.