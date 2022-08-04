Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Compal Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2324   TW0002324001

COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2324)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
23.10 TWD   +0.65%
02:47aCOMPAL ELECTRONICS : Announcement of signing the Contract of New Taipei City RuiFang Dist. Medical & Long-Term Care Facility BOT +BTO on behalf of the subsidiary Compal Ruifang Corp.
PU
07/06COMPAL ELECTRONICS : Subsidiary, Compal Electronics (China) Co.,Ltd., announces disposal of financial products
PU
07/06COMPAL ELECTRONICS : Subsidiary, Compal Electronics (China) Co.,Ltd., announces disposal of financial products
PU
Compal Electronics : Announcement of signing the Contract of New Taipei City RuiFang Dist. Medical & Long-Term Care Facility BOT +BTO on behalf of the subsidiary Compal Ruifang Corp.

08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Compal Electronics, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/04 Time of announcement 14:30:43
Subject 
 Announcement of signing the Contract of New Taipei
City RuiFang Dist. Medical & Long-Term Care Facility BOT
+BTO on behalf of the subsidiary Compal Ruifang Corp.
Date of events 2022/08/04 To which item it meets paragraph 10
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/04
2.Counterparty to the contract or commitment:Department of Health,
New Taipei City Government
3.Relationship with the Company:NA
4.Starting and ending dates (or rescission date) of the
contract or commitment:Compal Ruifang Health Assets Development Corp.
signed the Investment Contract for the Project of New Taipei City
RuiFang District Medical and Long-Term Care Facility BOT+BTO Project with
the Department of Health of New Taipei City Government on August 4th, 2022.
5.Major content (not applicable where rescinded):In accordance with the
Act for Promotion of Private Participation in Infrastructure Projects,
the construction and operation of transferred hospitals (under the BOT model)
 and the construction of long-term care facilities (under the BTO model)
have been contracted for 50 years, and related matters will be handled in
 accordance with the contract.
6.Restrictive covenants (not applicable where rescinded):The ratio of
self-owned funds during the contract period shall not be less than 30%.
Without the consent of the Department of Health of
New Taipei City Government,the company shall not make any re-investment.
7.Commitment (not applicable where rescinded):NA
8.Any other important agreement (not applicable where rescinded):
The annual rental of land is NT$1, and a 0.5% royalty will be paid based on
the annual turnover generated from long-term healthcare during the
operation period. The long-term care facility shall register the transfer
 of the real estate ownership of the long-term care facility to the
Department of Health of New Taipei City Government or a third party
designated by it within 30 days after the completion and
acceptance of the project.
9.Effect on company finances and business:There is no significant impact on
finances, and the business effect will be carried out according to the
development schedule.
10.Concrete purpose/objective:By integrating community medical supplies and
resources related to long-term care, will improve the medical capacity in
Taiwan's remote rural areas and develop a multi-dimensional
health care system.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The land of the Project is
No.503 & 504 of RuiFang District Ming-Deng section, and the total area is
about 2,659 square meters. It is planned to build a new medical & long-term
 care facilities building with nine floors above ground and one basement.
 According to the bidding regulations, at least 135 beds for long-term care
 institutions and 20 beds for acute general hospital beds are planned,
 and the whole construction is expected to be completed in 2026.
After the contents are clarified, it will be handled with announcement in
 accordance with the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets.

Disclaimer

Compal Electronics Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
