Compal Electronics (2324.TW) today reported June 2024 consolidated revenue of NT$82,657mn, representing MoM increase of 6.9% and YoY increase of 1.3%. The accumulated revenue of 2024 was NT$436,780mn, representing YoY decrease of 3.7%.
Compal Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report (NT$ Million)
2024, Jun
2024, May
MoM%
Sales revenue
82,657
77,287
6.9%
2024, Jan-Jun
2023, Jan-Jun
YoY%
Accumulated sales
436,780
453,329
-3.7%
Note 1: Monthly consolidated revenue is unaudited.
Note 2: Monthly consolidated revenue includes Compal's operation in Taiwan, overseas, and subsidiaries.
Compal Electronics, Inc.
Jack Wang Tina Chang
Vice President, Spokesperson Director, Deputy Spokesperson
Tel: 886-2-8797-8588 Tel: 886-2-8797-8588
Investor@compal.com Investor@compal.com
