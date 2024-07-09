Compal Electronics (2324.TW) today reported June 2024 consolidated revenue of NT$82,657mn, representing MoM increase of 6.9% and YoY increase of 1.3%. The accumulated revenue of 2024 was NT$436,780mn, representing YoY decrease of 3.7%.

Compal Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Report (NT$ Million)

2024, Jun

2024, May

MoM%

Sales revenue

82,657

77,287

6.9%

2024, Jan-Jun

2023, Jan-Jun

YoY%

Accumulated sales

436,780

453,329

-3.7%

Note 1: Monthly consolidated revenue is unaudited.

Note 2: Monthly consolidated revenue includes Compal's operation in Taiwan, overseas, and subsidiaries.

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Jack Wang Tina Chang

Vice President, Spokesperson Director, Deputy Spokesperson

Tel: 886-2-8797-8588 Tel: 886-2-8797-8588

Investor@compal.com Investor@compal.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Compal Electronics Inc. published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 08:19:07 UTC.