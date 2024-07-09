Compal Electronics, Inc. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the research and development, design, manufacture and distribution of computing, communication, consumer, cloud and connecting (5C) electronic products. The Companyâs products include notebook personal computers, ultrabook personal computers, all in one (AIO) personal computers, tablet personal computers, servers, smart home systems, smart phones, automobile electronics (AE), public displays, liquid crystal display (LCD) televisions, LCD monitors and other smart accessories and wearable devices. The Company operates businesses in America, Europe and Asia, among others.

Sector Computer Hardware