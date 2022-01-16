Log in
    2324   TW0002324001

COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2324)
Compal Electronics : The Company Explains the Impact of the Covid-19

01/16/2022 | 03:35am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Compal Electronics, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/16 Time of announcement 16:29:11
Subject 
 The Company Explains the Impact of the Covid-19
Date of events 2022/01/16 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/16
2.Company name:Compal Electronics, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company's two employees who worked at Taoyuan Pinzhen factory has been
diagnosed positive.Therefore, all of the employees of the Taoyuan Pingzhen
factory and related personnel who visited the factory from 1/8 to 1/15 were
contacted for PCR test. The emergency response and epidemic prevention
measures were immediately activated. There is no significant financial and
business impacts of the Company.
6.Countermeasures:A response team has been established to closely monitor the
development of the epidemic and take the relevant epidemic prevention and
response measures.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N.A.

Disclaimer

Compal Electronics Inc. published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 08:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
