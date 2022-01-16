Compal Electronics : The Company Explains the Impact of the Covid-19

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/16 2.Company name:Compal Electronics, Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A. 5.Cause of occurrence: The company's two employees who worked at Taoyuan Pinzhen factory has been diagnosed positive.Therefore, all of the employees of the Taoyuan Pingzhen factory and related personnel who visited the factory from 1/8 to 1/15 were contacted for PCR test. The emergency response and epidemic prevention measures were immediately activated. There is no significant financial and business impacts of the Company. 6.Countermeasures:A response team has been established to closely monitor the development of the epidemic and take the relevant epidemic prevention and response measures. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N.A.