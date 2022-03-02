Compal Electronics : The Company announces that all conditions of the public tender offer of the common shares of Poindus Systems Corp. have been satisfied.

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/02
2.Cause: As of Mar 2, 2022, the accumulated tendered shares have reached
10,828,199 shares, which exceed the "Minimum Number of Shares to be
Acquired", 10,710,000 shares. The condition to the consummation of
Tender Offer has been satisfied, thus the corresponding public announcement
was made pursuant to Subparagraph 2, Paragraph 2, Article 19 of the
Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public
Companies. Thus,
3.Countermeasures: Tender Offeror shall continue to accept the tender of
common shares of Poindus Systems Corp. until 3:30PM of Mar ,7, 2022.
A reminder to Poindus Systems Corp. shareholders with intent on
participating in the tender offer, please bring your securities
passbook and authorized seal to the brokerage where you open the
securities account to complete the application to tender your shares.
During the epidemic prevention period, the phone-call tender method and
on-line tender method are more suggested.
Should you have any questions, please kindly contact KGI Securities at the
tender offer hotline (02-2389-2999) or the website of KGI Securities
(http://www.kgieworld.com.tw/).
4.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB:
(1) According to Paragraph 4, Article 19 of the Regulations Governing
Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies, after the
conditions of the public tender offer have been achieved, if the Offeror
does not complete the payment by the time for payment of the tender
offer consideration as specified in the prospectus, the tenderer may,
without issuing any notice of payment due, terminate the contract at
its sole discretion. The mandated institution shall, on the following
business day, return to the tenderer the securities deposited by the
tenderer. However, if the time to return the securities to the tenderer,
as specified in the prospectus, is earlier than the time for payment of
tender offer consideration, such stipulation shall govern.
(2) Once the conditions to the Tender Offer are met and the Offeror
publicly announces the same, unless there are circumstances as described
in Paragraph 6 of Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Public Tender
Offers for Securities of Public Companies, the Offerees shall not
withdraw their offers to sell.
(3) The condition to the consummation of the Tender Offer has been
satisfied. Unless the tendered shares are deemed void or due to
provisional remedies proceedings such as provisional attachment or
provisional injunction, or compulsory execution proceedings, or other
restrictions on transfer, or the tender offer is suspended after approval
of the Authority, the settlement and payment of the consideration for
this tender offer will be handled within five business days(including the
fifth business day) after the expiration of the tender offer period.
(4) The aforementioned English translation is for reference only, please
refer the Chinese announcement of the Company.