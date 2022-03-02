Compal Electronics : The Company announces that all conditions of the public tender offer of the common shares of Poindus Systems Corp. have been satisfied.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/02 2.Cause: As of Mar 2, 2022, the accumulated tendered shares have reached 10,828,199 shares, which exceed the "Minimum Number of Shares to be Acquired", 10,710,000 shares. The condition to the consummation of Tender Offer has been satisfied, thus the corresponding public announcement was made pursuant to Subparagraph 2, Paragraph 2, Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies. Thus, 3.Countermeasures: Tender Offeror shall continue to accept the tender of common shares of Poindus Systems Corp. until 3:30PM of Mar ,7, 2022. A reminder to Poindus Systems Corp. shareholders with intent on participating in the tender offer, please bring your securities passbook and authorized seal to the brokerage where you open the securities account to complete the application to tender your shares. During the epidemic prevention period, the phone-call tender method and on-line tender method are more suggested. Should you have any questions, please kindly contact KGI Securities at the tender offer hotline (02-2389-2999) or the website of KGI Securities (http://www.kgieworld.com.tw/). 4.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB: (1) According to Paragraph 4, Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies, after the conditions of the public tender offer have been achieved, if the Offeror does not complete the payment by the time for payment of the tender offer consideration as specified in the prospectus, the tenderer may, without issuing any notice of payment due, terminate the contract at its sole discretion. The mandated institution shall, on the following business day, return to the tenderer the securities deposited by the tenderer. However, if the time to return the securities to the tenderer, as specified in the prospectus, is earlier than the time for payment of tender offer consideration, such stipulation shall govern. (2) Once the conditions to the Tender Offer are met and the Offeror publicly announces the same, unless there are circumstances as described in Paragraph 6 of Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies, the Offerees shall not withdraw their offers to sell. (3) The condition to the consummation of the Tender Offer has been satisfied. Unless the tendered shares are deemed void or due to provisional remedies proceedings such as provisional attachment or provisional injunction, or compulsory execution proceedings, or other restrictions on transfer, or the tender offer is suspended after approval of the Authority, the settlement and payment of the consideration for this tender offer will be handled within five business days(including the fifth business day) after the expiration of the tender offer period. (4) The aforementioned English translation is for reference only, please refer the Chinese announcement of the Company.