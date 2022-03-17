Log in
    2324   TW0002324001

COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2324)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Compal Electronics : The Company is invited to attend BofA APAC TMT Conference

03/17/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Compal Electronics, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 14:33:25
Subject 
 The Company is invited to attend
BofA APAC TMT Conference
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00~17:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company is invited to
attend BofA APAC TMT Conference to update business status to
institutional investors.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Compal Electronics Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 06:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 222 B 42 880 M 42 880 M
Net income 2021 12 454 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2021 54 093 M 1 898 M 1 898 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,44x
Yield 2021 6,91%
Capitalization 118 B 4 128 M 4 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 81 743
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compal Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 27,00 TWD
Average target price 22,68 TWD
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chung-Pin Wong President, CEO & Director
Ching Hsiung Lue Chief Finance Officer & Vice President
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Jui-Tsung Chen Vice Chairman & CSO
Tu-Kung Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.11.57%4 128
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-2.85%12 444
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-7.69%9 947
INVENTEC CORPORATION0.40%3 154
ACER INCORPORATED-2.46%3 128
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.54%1 175