Compal Electronics : The Company is invited to attend the online investor conference call hosted by KGI Securities
03/28/2022 | 04:21am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Compal Electronics, Inc.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
16:07:38
Subject
The Company is invited to attend the online
investor conference call hosted by KGI Securities
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00~15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company is invited to
attend the online investor conference call hosted by KGI Securities to
update business status to institutional investors.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Compal Electronics Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:20:10 UTC.