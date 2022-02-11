Compal Electronics : To announce Compal Electronics, Inc. resolution to purchase shares of Poindus Systems Corp. via tender offer

Statement

1.Date of reporting of public tender offer:2022/02/11 2.Company name of the public tender offeror: Compal Electronics, Inc. 3.Company location of the public tender offeror: No. 581and 581-1, Ruiguang Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City , Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Business Registration Certificate No.of the public tender offeror:21222725 5.Name of the public company whose securities are to be acquired: Poindus Systems Corp. 6.Type of securities to be acquired:Common Shares 7.No.of securities to be acquired:13,650,000 shares (Expected maximum number to be acquired) 8.Expected price of the securities to be acquired:NT$30 per share 9.Scheduled period of the public tender offer:From (Taiwan Time) Feb 14, 2022 (the "Tender Offer Commencement Date") to Mar 7, 2022 (the "Tender Offer Expiration Date"). The period of time to accept the tendering of the shares shall start from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each business day during the Tender Offer period. However, the Offeror may apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission (the "FSC") for extension of the Tender Offer period and publicly announce the same. However, such extension shall not exceed 50 days. 10.Purpose of the public tender offer:Compal's current IPC business is on Industrial Display, and expects to accelerate its business development through this cooperation 11.Conditions of the public tender offer: (1)Tender Offer Period: From (Taiwan Time) Feb 14, 2022 (i.e. Tender Offer Commencement Date) to Mar 7, 2022 (i.e. Tender Offer Expiration Date). The period of time to accept the tendering of the shares shall start from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each business day during the Tender Offer period. However, the Offeror may apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission (the "FSC") for extension of the Tender Offer period and publicly announce the same. However, such extension shall not exceed 50 days. (2)Maximum and minimum number of shared to be acquired: 13,650,000 shares in total (i.e. "Expected Volume to be Acquired"); i.e. 65% of 21,000,000 the total number of issued common shares of the Target Company as shown on the website of the Ministry of Economic Affairs as of the date of filing the Tender Offer (13,650,000/21,000,000 shares=65%). In the event that the final number of shares validly tendered is below the Expected Volume to be Acquired but has reached 10,710,000 shares (approximately 51% of all shares of the Target Company) (i.e. Minimum Number of Shares to be Acquired), the conditions of the Tender Offer in respect of number of shares to be acquired shall be deemed to have been met. After all conditions to the consummation of the Tender Offer are satisfied (i.e. the final number of shares validly tendered reaches the Minimum Number of Shares to be Acquired), the Offeror shall acquire the Expected Volume to be Acquired at the most, provided that this Tender Offer has not been suspended pursuant to the law. In the event that the number of all the tendered shares is higher the Expected Volume, the Offeror shall acquire the shares tendered from all the Offerees on a pro-rata basis. (3)The consideration of tender offer: The Purchase Price for the Offer: NT$30 per share in cash. Any Offeree shall on his/her/its own bear the securities transaction tax, income tax (if any), service fees to the TDCC and securities brokers, expenses for bank remittance or postage for delivery of check by a registered mail and other necessary and reasonable expenses for paying the Purchase Price; in terms of the service fees to the TDCC and securities brokers, these will be calculated respectively based on the number of applications filed by the tendering shareholder for participation, provided that the tendering shareholder will not be subject to the service fees to the securities broker if such application for participation is made through the custodian bank. If there is such additional expense, the Offeror will report and publicly announce the same pursuant to laws. Except for income tax, the taxes referred to above will be deducted from the Purchase Price to be paid by the Offeror to the Offeree, and the amount of the Purchase Price shall be rounded to the nearest whole number in "New Taiwan Dollars." To avoid that the Purchase Price received is not enough to pay the securities transaction tax, service fees to the TDCC and securities brokers, expenses for bank remittance, postage for delivery of check by a registered mail or other relevant expenses, for the shareholder who intends to participate in the Tender Offer but holds less than 3 shares, such tender will not be accepted. (4)Tender offer consideration settlement date: If all conditions of the Tender Offer have been satisfied and the Offeror or the financial institution that issued the performance guarantee has performed its payment obligations in time, the Tender Agent, KGI Securities Co. Ltd., will issue the payment of the consideration of this Tender Offer within 5th business days (including the 5th business day) following the expiration of the Tender Offer period via a bank transfer to the Offerees' bank accounts, as provided by the TDCC; if the transfer cannot be completed due to incorrect bank account information or other reasons, such payment will be provided in a cheque (non-negotiable crossed cheque) via registered mail to the address provided by the TDCC or the Offerees on the next business day after confirming that the payment cannot be delivered via a bank transfer. The amount of payment via transfer/cheque shall be the consideration of the Tender Offer after deducting the applicable securities transaction tax, remittance fee, postage, service fees of TDCC/securities broker and other relevant fees; such amount shall be rounded to the nearest whole number in "New Taiwan Dollars". (5)Other FSC or other regulator approval or filing required for the TenderOffer: (i) The Tender Offer shall not be launched before making a filing with the FSC and publicly announcing the same in accordance with Paragraphs 2 of Article 43-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act ("SEA") and Paragraph 1 of Article 7 of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies.The Offeror has made a public announcement on Feb 11, 2022 pursuant to the aforementioned laws and regulations and made a filing with the FSC on Feb 11, 2022 (6)Once the conditions to the Tender Offer are met and the Offeror publicly announces the same, unless there are circumstances as described in Paragraph 6, Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies, the Offerees shall not withdraw their offers to sell. (7)Please refer to the tender offer prospectus for other tender offer conditions. The tender offer prospectus will be available at: 1. MOPS: http://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/t162sb01 (MOPS/Investors/TenderOffer) 2. KGI: http://www.kgieworld.com.tw 12.Name of the appointed institution:KGI Securities, Co., Ltd. 13.Location of the appointed institution: 3F, No. 700 MingShui Road, Taipei City 14.Securities will continue to be purchased even after the no.of offeree securities has reached a predetermined no.or percentage, or any other purchase conditions: Number of Shares to be Acquired: 13,650,000 shares in total; i.e. 65% of 21,010,000 the total number of issued common shares of the Target Company shown on the website of the Ministry of Economic Affairs as of the date of filing the Tender Offer (13,650,000/21,000,000 shares=65%). In the event that the final number of shares validly tendered is below the Expected Volume to be Acquired but has reached 10,710,000 shares (approximately 51% of all shares of the Target Company), the conditions of the Tender Offer in respect of number of shares to be acquired shall be deemed to have been met. After all conditions to the consummation of the Tender Offer are satisfied (i.e. the final number of shares validly tendered reaches the Minimum Number of Shares to be Acquired), the Offeror shall acquire the Expected Volume to be Acquired at the most, provided that this Tender Offer has not been suspended pursuant to the law. In the event that the number of all the tendered shares is higher the Expected Volume, the Offeror shall acquire the shares tendered from all the Offerees on a pro-rata basis, provided that this Tender Offer has not been suspended pursuant to the law. 15.Manner of handling situation when the no.of offeree securities falls short of, or exceeds, a predetermined purchase quantity: (i) If the number of tendered shares does not meet the Minimum Number of Shares to be Acquired, or the Tender Offer is approved by the competent authority to be suspended by law, all the offers made to the Offerees will be revoked, and KGI Securities Co. Ltd. The part that exceeds the scheduled tendor offer amount will be return to the Offerees' TDCC book-entry accounts by KGI Securities Co. Ltd.'s "KGI Securities Co. Ltd.'s Designated Account for Public Tender Offers" (account number: (9203)059600-8) (ii) The Offeror intends to acquired 13,650,000 shares in total, which is approximately 65% of the Target Company's outstanding common shares; i.e. 21,000,000 shares, the total number of issued common shares of the Target Company as shown on the website of the Ministry of Economic Affairs as of the date of filing the Tender Offer (13,650,000/21,000,000 shares= 65%). After all conditions to the consummation of the Tender Offer are satisfied (i.e. the final number of shares validly tendered reaches the Minimum Number of Shares to be Acquired), the Offeror shall acquire the Expected Volume to be Acquired at the most, provided that this Tender Offer has not been terminated pursuant to the law. If the number of all the tendered shares is higher the Expected Volume, to avoid increasing the odd lots which is 3 shares or more but less than 1,000 shares (including 1,000 shares) in the Tender Offer, the Offeror shall acquire the shares tendered from all the Offerees on a pro-rata basis according to a certain Share Purchase Formula. The Offeror will not accept the tendered shares which are less than 3 shares (not including 3 shares) 16.Does the matter involve the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic Affairs? (applicable when overseas Chinese or foreign nationals purchase securities offered by a public company from the Republic of China; if so, please specify one of the following concerning the case: "submitted, not yet approved" or "approved"):No 17.Does the matter involve the Fair Trade Commission (enterprise merger; if so, please specify one of the following concerning the case: "submitted, not yet effective" or "effective"):No 18.The public tender offer application letter shall be examined by an attorney who shall then issue a legal opinion.If the public tender offer must be approved by or reported to the FSC or other competent authorities before it can take effect, a legal opinion must also be submitted.(Please disclose the legal opinion in its entirety under "23.Any other matters that need to be specified according to the SFB".): The application has been reviewed by Tsar& Tsai Law Firm. 19.Evidence of the ability to carry out payment for the public tender offer consideration:The Company guarantees the payments by offering the guarantee letter from MEGA INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD. CHUNG SHAN BRANCH designating KGI securities as the beneficiary the guarantee. 20.Where the aforementioned funds have been obtained via loan, please provide a document with the details of the loan, any evidential documents, and the repayment plan:NA 21.Where securities are used for public tender consideration pursuant to the provisions of the Regulations Governing Tender Offers for Purchase of the Securities of a Public Company, please provide the names and types of said securities, their average prices for the previous three months, and the closing prices, time of acquisition, and cost of acquisition on the day prior to filing of the report; the factors affecting the price of consideration; and factors affecting determination of the price:NA 22.Information about directors who are stakeholders in the public tender offer (including name of natural person directors or legal person directors and their representatives, relevant details about the interests held by directors or their representatives, the reasons of their participation or absence from discussion, details of recusal from discussion, and reasons of approval or opposition regarding merger resolution):NA 23.Any other matters that need to be specified according to the SFB: (Please disclose the legal opinion in its entirety and other information as required.): I. Please refer to the tender offer prospectus. II. The aforementioned English translation is for reference only, please refer the Chinese announcement of the Company.