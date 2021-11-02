Subsidiary, Billion Sea Holdings Ltd., announces disposal of USD Term Liquidity Fund
11/02/2021
Compal Electronics, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
15:17:04
Subject
Subsidiary, Billion Sea Holdings Ltd., announces
disposal of USD Term Liquidity Fund
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):USD Term Liquidity Fund
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/02
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Total amount of NT$ 1,113,200 thousand (or USD 40,000 thousand)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Citibank Taiwan Limited(offshore banking unit); non-related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Not available
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not available
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):Not available
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):
The gain (or loss) from this disposal will be calculated upon execution
of redemption in accordance with the trust agreement and investment
prospectus; a supplemental announcement will be made when the amount
is confirmed.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:According to the trust agreement and investment prospectus
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Follow company procurement authorization guideline
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:Not available
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Total amount of NT$ 278,300 thousand (or USD 10,000 thousand);non-pledge
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:0.07% ; 0.268% ; NT$ 27,917,021 thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Short term Investment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
Not available
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Not available
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Not available
21.Name of the CPA firm:Not available
22.Name of the CPA:Not available
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not available
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:None
25.Details on change of business model:Not available
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:
Engaged in financial products according to capital status
27.Source of funds:Company self-owned capital
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:Not available
