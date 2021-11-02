Subsidiary, Billion Sea Holdings Ltd., announces disposal of USD Term Liquidity Fund

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield, etc.):USD Term Liquidity Fund 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/02 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Total amount of NT$ 1,113,200 thousand (or USD 40,000 thousand) 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):Citibank Taiwan Limited(offshore banking unit); non-related party 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:Not available 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not available 7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being disposed of, over such related party):Not available 8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition): The gain (or loss) from this disposal will be calculated upon execution of redemption in accordance with the trust agreement and investment prospectus; a supplemental announcement will be made when the amount is confirmed. 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:According to the trust agreement and investment prospectus 10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Follow company procurement authorization guideline 11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or disposed of:Not available 12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment: Total amount of NT$ 278,300 thousand (or USD 10,000 thousand);non-pledge 13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present:0.07% ; 0.268% ; NT$ 27,917,021 thousand 14.Broker and broker's fee:None 15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Short term Investment 16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: Not available 17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Not available 18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:NA 20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:Not available 21.Name of the CPA firm:Not available 22.Name of the CPA:Not available 23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not available 24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:None 25.Details on change of business model:Not available 26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year: Engaged in financial products according to capital status 27.Source of funds:Company self-owned capital 28.Any other matters that need to be specified:Not available