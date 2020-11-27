Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao : AGDEB - Minutes

) Issue of Ordinary Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, Unsecured, in Two Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Efforts of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

MINUTES OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF DEBENTURE HOLDERS OF THE SIXTEENTH (16th) ISSUE OF ORDINARY DEBENTURES, NOT CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES, UNSECURED, IN TWO SERIES, FOR PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION WITH RESTRICTED EFFORTS OF THE COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO, HELD ON NOVEMBER 19, 2020

approve: (a) amendment of item "(xi)" of Clause 4.12.1 of the Indenture to provide for the authorization granted by the Debenture Holders regarding the Transaction; (b) amendment of item "(xv)" of Clause 4.12.1 of the Indenture to highlight that the Transaction falls within the transfer hypotheses permitted therein; and (c) amendment of item "(xvii)" of Clause 4.12.1 of the Indenture to maintain the early maturity hypothesis in case of dividends distribution and/or payment of interest on the stockholders' equity assigned as dividends, according to the wording proposed for the amendment to the Indenture to be made available to debenture holders on the

authorize the Debentures Compensation payment on the third business day after the respective Debenture Holders' resolution, thus, amending Clauses 4.10.1.2 and 4.10.2.2 of the Indenture;

approve the increase in the Debentures rates of compensation, provided in Clauses 4.10.1, 4.10.1.5, 4.10.2 and 4.10.2.5 of the Indenture, in accordance with the wording proposed for the amendment to the Indenture, in effect from the third business day after the respective Debenture Holders' decision until the Debentures Maturity Date, according to the wording proposed for the amendment to the Indenture, to be made available to the debenture holders on the Company's website and which, if approved, will be incorporated in the amendment to the Indenture;

"4.10.1 The Unit Par Value or the Unit Par Value balance, as the case may be, of the First Series Debentures will not be subject to adjustment for inflation. From the Date of First Subscription and Payment until November 23, 2020 (inclusive)

authorize the Company, together with the Trustee, to execute all applicable documents, as from the date of the General Meeting of Debenture Holders, to reflect the content of the resolutions passed in the Agenda.

Company's website and which, if approved, will be incorporated in the amendment to the Indenture;

the First Series Debentures will receive a compensation corresponding to one hundred and six percent (106%) of the average daily rates accumulated variation of the DI - Interbank Deposits of a day, "over extra group", base two hundred and fifty-two (252) Business Days, calculated and published daily by B3, in the daily newsletter available on its website (http://www.b3.com.br) ("DI Rate"), levied on the Unit Par Value or on the respective Unit Par Value balance, as the case may be, and paid at the end of each Capitalization Period of the First Series Debentures. And, as of November 24, 2020 (inclusive), the First Series Debentures will receive a compensation corresponding to one hundred and sixty- two points seventy-one percent (162.71%) of the DI Rate accumulated variation, levied on the Unit Par Value or on the respective Unit Par Value balance, as the case may be, and paid at the end of each Capitalization Period of the First Series Debentures, as defined in Clause 4.10.3 below, according to the formula indicated in Clause 4.10.1.5 below ("First Series Compensation")."

(...)

"4.10.1.5 The First Series Compensation shall be calculated according to the following formula:

J = VNe x (DI Factor - 1)

where:

J: interest unit value due at the end of each Capitalization Period of the First Series Debentures, calculated to eight (8) decimal places without rounding;

VNe:Unit Par Value or the respective Unit Par Value balance, as the case may be, informed/calculated to eight (8) decimal places, without rounding;

DI Factor: Product of DI Rates using the percentage applied from the start date of each Capitalization Period of the First Series Debentures, including, up to the calculation date, exclusive, calculated to eight (8) decimal places, with rounding, calculated as follows:

n DI

Fator DI = ∏ [1 + ( TDI k × p )]

=1

where:

nDI: Total number of DI Rates, "nDI" being an interger;