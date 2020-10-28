Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Conselho de Administração - Ata

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY AND AUTHORIZED COMPANY CNPJ/MF No. 47.508.411/0001-56 NIRE 35.300.089.901 EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBER 28, 2020 DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on October 28, at 02:30 p.m., at the head offices of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" Company "), at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, No. 3.142, City and State of São Paulo. CONDUCTION OF THE MEETING: Chairman : Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary : Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio. CALL TO ORDER AND ATTENDANCE : The call was duly made pursuant to paragraphs first and second of article 14 of the Company's Bylaws and articles 7 and 8 of the Internal Regulation of the Company's Board of Directors. Were present all of the members of the Board of Directors, namely, Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Frank-Philippe Georgin, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves, Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho and Philippe Alarcon. 4. AGENDA: (i) Analysis and deliberation on the quarterly information for the period ended September 30, 2020, as well as the restatement of the Company´s Financial Statements for the fiscal year of 2019; (ii) Analysis and deliberation on the management proposal for the issuance of shares within the scope of the Company's stock option program and the respective capital increase; (iii) Analysis and deliberation about the transaction with Related Parties.

5. RESOLUTIONS: The Messrs. members of the Board of Directors examined the items on the Agenda and took the following resolutions unanimously and without reservation: Analysis and deliberation on the quarterly information for the period ended September 30, 2020, as well as the restatement of the Company´s Financial Statements for the fiscal year of 2019: after presentation by Messrs. Guillaume Michalaux and Frederico Alonso, and in accordance with the recommendation of approval by the Audit Committee and the Fiscal Council, Messrs. Board Members decided to approve the quarterly information related to the period ended on September 30, 2020, as well as the restatement of the Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, and authorized the Company's Executive Board to take all necessary measures for the disclosure of the quarterly information hereby approved by sending it to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, the Securities Exchange Commission - SEC and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão; Analysis and deliberation on the proposal of issuance of shares under the terms of the stock option plan of the Company and the respective capital increase : Messrs. members of the Board of Directors discussed (i) the Company's Compensation in Stock Option Plan approved in the Special Shareholders' Meeting held on May 9, 2014 and amended at the Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting held on April 24, 2015, at the Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting held on April 25, 2019 and at the Special Shareholders' Meeting held on December 30, 2019 ("Compensation Plan") and (ii) The Company's Stock Option Plan approved at the Special Shareholders' Meeting held on May 9, 2014 and amended at the Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting held on April 24, 2015, at the Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting held on April 25, 2019 and at the Special Shareholders' Meeting held on December 30, 2019 ("Stock Option Plan", collectively with the Compensation Plan, the "Plans") and resolved: As a consequence of the exercise of options pertaining to Series B4 of the Compensation Plan, and to Series C4 of the Stock Option Plan, to approve, as recommended by the Financial Committee and observed the limit of the authorized capital of the Company, as provided by

Article 6 of the Bylaws, the capital increase of the Company in the amount of R$ 609,409.05 (six hundred and nine Thousand, four hundred and nine reais and five centavos), by issuance of 15,341 (fifteen thousand, three hundred and forty-one) common shares, whereas: 4,609 (four Thousand, six hundred and nine) common shares, at the issuance rate of R$ 0.01 (one centavo ) per share, fixed in accordance with the Compensation Plan, in the total amount of R$ 46.09 (forty-six reais and nine centavos ), due to the exercise of options from Series B4; and 10,732 (ten thousand, seven hundred and thirty-two) common shares, at the issuance rate of R$ 56.78 (fifty-six reais and seventy-eight centavos ) per share, fixed in accordance with the Stock Option Plan, in the total amount of R$ 609,362.96 (six hundred and nine thousand, three hundred and sixty-two reais and ninety-six centavos ), due to the exercise of options from Series C4. According to the Company's By-laws, such common shares hereby issued have the same characteristics and conditions and enjoy the same rights, benefits and advantages of other existing common shares issued by the Company, including dividends and other capital's remuneration that may be declared by the Company. Thus, the Company's capital stock shall change from the current R$ 6,865.220,140.02 (six billion, eight hundred and sixty-five million, two hundred and twenty thousand, one hundred and forty reais and two centavos) to R$ 6,865.829,549.07 (six billion, eight hundred and sixty- five million, eight hundred and twenty-nine thousand, five hundred and forty-ninereais and seven centavos), fully subscribed and paid for, divided into 268,351,567 (two hundred and sixty-eight million, three hundred and fifty-one thousand, five hundred and sixty-seven) common shares with no par value. After the deliberation, Mr. Chairman thanked the presentation made and moved on to the next item in the Agenda;

5.3 Analysis and deliberation about the transaction with Related Parties: After a thorough analysis of the documentation made available, the members of the Company's Board of Directors decided to approve the amendment to the Cost Sharing agreement between the parent company, Casino, Euris and Helicco, whose object is the insertion of Sendas Distribuidora as part, as well as authorizes the Executive Board to take all necessary measures. 6. APPROVAL AND SIGNATURE OF THESE MINUTES: As there were no further matters to be addressed, the meeting was adjourned so that these minutes were drawn up. Then the meeting was resumed and these minutes were read and agreed to, having been undersigned by all attending persons. São Paulo, October 28, 2020. Chairman: Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary: Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio. Members of the Board of Directors who were present: Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira, Jean-CharlesHenri Naouri, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Frank- Philippe Georgin, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves, Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho and Philippe Alarcon. I hereby certify, for due purposes, that this is an extract of the minutes registered in the relevant corporate book, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6.404/76 as amended. __________________________________ Aline Pacheco Pelucio Secretary

