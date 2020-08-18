Log in
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Corporate Presentation - August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

CORPORATE

PRESENTATION

Aug/2020

BANNERS

& FORMATS

FOOD RETAIL IN LATIN AMERICA

2Q20 Post IFRS 16 - Reported

  1. Stores: 522
  1. Net Sales: R$ 4.1 bn o EBITDA(*): R$ 343 mm o EBITDA Margin: 8.5%
  1. Stores: 25
  1. Net Sales: R$ 275 mm o EBITDA(*): -R$15 mm o EBITDA Margin: -5.8%
  1. Stores: 1,070
  1. Net Sales: R$ 15.5 bn o EBITDA(*): R$ 1.2 bn o EBITDA Margin: 7.5%
  1. Stores: 91
  1. Net Sales: R$ 914 mm o EBITDA(*): R$ 94 mm o EBITDA Margin: 10.3%

Share of sales

25% 1% 4%

20%

75%

Recurring EBITDA

6%

27%25

21%

73%

Note: Brazil considers the consolidation of GPA Food. Currency translation based on the rate of Colombian peso on Jun, 30 (parity of 0.0013)

(*) Considers Adjusted EBITDA, calculated at the discretion of each country.

3

GROUP OVERVIEW

B R A N D S A N D F O R M AT S T O S E R V E A L L S E G M E N T S O F T H E P O P U L AT I O N

Comprehensive coverage of customers and markets

Brands and formats for all segments of the population

Premium

463 stores

Mainstream

703 stores

Cash & Carry

347 stores

Low Cost

875 stores(1)

522 stores

91 stores

25 stores

1,513 stores(1)

16% mkt share(2)

29% mkt share(2)

41% mkt share(2)

14% mkt share(2)

(1)

Does not include 122 drugstores and 73 gas stations

4

(2)

Souce: Abras Ranking, 2019; Nielsen, IDRetai, Nielsen 2019 Colombia (sales area market share), Argentina in LF

GPA FOOD OVERVIEW

DIVERSE FORMATS TO MEET DIVERSE CONSUMER NEEDS

MULTIVAREJO

Hypermarkets and

Supermarkets

Proximity

Supermarkets

29.1%

12.3%

2.5%

Sales

Sales

Sales

ASSAÍ

Commercial Centers,

Cash & Carry

Drugstores, Food Delivery & Gas

Stations

3.1%52.8%

SalesSales

#Stores

#Stores

#Stores

#Stores

#Stores

Hypermarkets: 107

Supermarkets : 182

Minuto: 86

Drugstores: 122

Assaí: 169

Supermarkets: 179

Mini Extra: 152

Gas stations: 73

Number of stores as of June 30, 2020. Calculated % of gross sales

5

FOCUS ON VALUE GENERATING INITIATIVES

B R A Z I L B R I C K A N D M O R TA R S T O R E S

% OF GROSS REVENUE

52.8%

12.3%

6.1%

2.5%

21.6%

TOTAL STORES

ACHIEVED

RESULTS

2Q20 SALES

GROWTH

RETURN

INITIATIVES

169

182

39 stores opened in the last

46 refurbished stores

24 months already represent

(41% of sales)

24% of banner's total sales

Total Sales: +26%

Refurbished stores:

18% growth

Above 30%

Above 30%

~60 new stores for the

Refurbishment of 8

next 3 years *

stores*

16 stores currently

Organic expansion in

under construction, of

the next quarters

which 3 are conversions

from Hiper to Assaí

128

Converted portfolio presents superior growth

  1. Mercado Extra: +17% SSS Compre Bem: +53%

Above 20%

  • Conversion of 38 Extra Super to Mercado Extra
  • Start of the Compre
    Bem's food ecommerce operation

238

107

Great performance of

the neighborhood

Strong adhesion to the

stores and widening of

one-stop-shop model

the Aliados' base

SSS: +26%

SSS: +22.0%

Above 20%

-

Organic expansion

Maintenance of ~70-80

in the next quarters

high performance

stores

3 stores in the process

of conversion to Assaí

Data from 2Q20

*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed.

6

CONSISTENT GROWTH

O V E R T H E Y E A R S

In 5 years, sales grew ~3.4x

30,378

24,923

15,736

20,070

11,308

8,983

19.1%

12.0%

11.4%

9.1%

8.3%

6.2%

%SSS

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gross Sales (R$ million)

Continued Market Share gains in an

increasingly competitive market

28.5%

21.1% +740bps

12/201412/2019

Source: Nielsen Scantrack | Total Brasil C&C SI Assaí | Totak Basket: 250 categories ¹Pre IFRS 16 *Excluding non recurring effects

Adjusted EBITDA

1,740

1,379

1,029

6.0%

6.3%

681

5.6%

441

346

4.7%

4.2%

4.2%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018*

2019

in R$ MN

% Net Sales

Net Profit

947

768

540

171

283

2.9%

3.4%

3.4%

120

2.0%

1.4%

1.6%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018*

2019

in R$ MN

% Net Sales

7

PRODUCTIVITY OF

NEW STORES

Average monthly sales*

EBITDA

(R$ million)

Margin*

Pre IFRS 16

18.6

18.0

PRODUCTIVITY

6.5%

13.1

3.3%

> Sales

SUCCESSFUL

Old

MatureMatureN w

New Model

EXPANSION

Matured

Under

Matureture Old

ew Model

Modelodel

NewModelModel

underunder

maturation

turation

Maturation

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

9M19

2

SalesVendasper porm

2,7

3,0

,5

3,8

4,0

4,0

4.1

(R$ mil)

(R$ '000)

2.7

3.0

3.5

3.8

4.0

*Data from 2019

8

EXPANSION AND CONVERSIONS

E XPA N S I O N O F N AT I O NW I D E F O O T P R I N T *

2014

2019

2020

84 stores

166 stores

+ 19 organic stores

13 states

21 states

16 stores currently under

317,000 m2 sales area

713,000 m2 sales area

construction

Average store size: 3,800 m2

Average store size: 4,300 m2

+3 Extra Hyper conversion

16,000 employees

39 mil employees

stores

*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new

9

coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed

P R I O R I T I E S

2020

2022

*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation

of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic,

works could be postponed

CONSOLIDATIONOFASSAÍ'SNATIONALFOOTPRINT

  • Continuity of accelerated organic expansion, with approximately 60 stores to be opened in the next 3 years
  • ~20 Extra Hiper stores under study for conversion to Assaí, with approximately 3 stores expected for 2020*
  • Focus on reaching gross revenue of R$ 50 billion in 2022

FINANCIALSOLUTIONS

Expansion and higher penetration of financial products and services mainly through the "Passaí" banner credit card and card machines

INCREASEOPERATINGEFFICIENCY

  • Evolution of the processes and systems to support the growth of the banner
  • Continuity of control in expenses, despite the strong expansion

Maintenance of positive Working Capital

10

MERCADO EXTRA

KEY FORMAT

CHANGES

100 stores

120,000 m²

31 cities

Stores of 1,200 m²

Assortment and greater emphasis on quality and freshness of fruits and vegetables

Professional and personalized service at

bakery, butchery and deli

Better price positioning

Greater penetration of Private-Label

11

100 stores

120,000 m²

31 cities

Stores of 1,200 m²

*Data from 2019

MERCADO

100 stores

renovated under the new model

KEY RESULTS IN 2019

Extra

Mercado

Super

Extra

+8.6%

+3.2%

+6.1%

Improved

SALE

AVERAGE TICKET

CUSTOMERS

customer

satisfaction

level

+580 bps*

Significant

Penetration of

market

private-label

share gain

brands above 18%

12

NEXT

MORE THAN THE EVOLUTION OF

SUPER, THE STRENGTHENING

OF THE EXTRA BRAND

Conclusion of the conversion of the remaining stores

Consolidation of model

Assessment of possible expansions/ conversions

1 5

s t o r e s

2 3

s t o r e s

Conversions of 38 stores* in 2020

*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new

13

coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed

Low Cost

  • Low logistics costs: Perishables delivered directly to the store
  • Local journals with offers and digital communication

Differential

  • Excellence in customer service and services compatible with regional supermarkets
  • Assortment of 7,000 products, focused on butchery, produce and bakery

P O S I T I O N I N G O F

COMBAT

T O R E G I O N A L N E T W O R K S

PRIORITIES

  • Consolidation of the Compre Bem model, increasing the format's relevance in its business segment in São Paulo

Positioning

  • Regional supermarkets
  • Target public: B and C income segments
  • Lower variation in prices

Expansion

  • 2018: 13 stores
  • 2019: 15 stores
  • 2Q20: start of the online operation

14

EXTRA KEY DIFFERENTIALS

107

stores

659,000

17

States

62%

Penetration of Loyalty program* in 2Q20

One-Stop-Shop

Power of choice: variety of assortment, stores with up to 40,000 SKUs

Perishables

Wide assortment, quality and freshness of food products every day

Non-food

Strong leverage of differentiation in home appliance, automotive, textile and home segments

Malls

Revitalization of commercial centers and use of spaces for events and advertising

Private-Label

Increased loyalty and stronger price image

Store in store

Partnerships that maximize sales and improve the shopping experience

Recognition

in 2019

*Loyalty program penetration considers all formats of Extra banner

15

EXTRA

S T O R E S P R O F I L E A N D N E X T S T E P S PROFILE OF STORES AND NEXT STEPS

Protected location

Service as

with high

differential

customer traffic

Superior

sales performance

Optimization

Simplification

of processes

of

and

assortment

operations

~70-80 high

Improved

Strengthening of

profitable stores

perishables to

competitiveness

generate repeat

of stores

purchases

~30 low

profitable

Potential for conversions to Assaí: ~20 stores

2Q20: 3 stores to be converted

stores

Store closures: ~7 stores

Across-the-boardinitiatives Private-label Store in Store project Strengthening of perishables Commercial centers Omnichannel

Strengthening of digital transformation and financial services

16

M U L T I - C H A N N E L , M U L T I - S E N S O R Y A N D M U L T I - S O L U T I O N S

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2019

182

stores

234,000

m2

13

States

86

Minuto stores

1

Adega stores

E-commerce channel:

  1. Paodeacucar.com o Increase of James Delivery share

90%

penetration of loyalty program in 2Q20

Evolution of G7 Value Proposition:

+EXPERIMENTAL

Shopping moments with

unique experiences

+SOCIAL

Social HUB with living and interaction spaces

+EXCLUSIVE

With personalized, special and healthy solutions

+FLUID

For a seamless shopping experience, thanks to digital technology driving customer service

SALES (*)

900 bps

Non Refurbished Refurbished

CUSTOMERS (*)

500 bps

Non Refurbished Refurbished

  1. Numbers refer to 9M19

VOLUME (*)

700 bps

Non Refurbished Refurbished

The 46

renovated stores already

account for 41% of sales and 2/3 of EBITDA

High levels of customer satisfaction

and loyalty

17

S T R E N G T H E N I N G O F B A N N E R T H R O U G H

ORGANIC

EXPANSION

Restart expansion under the next-generationconcept(G7)

R e s u m p t i o n o f e x p a n s i o n

  • 5 s t o r e s / y e a r

Places where Pão should expand to consolidate its presence and saturate the market

Potentially expanding locations to intensify Pão's presence

RENOVATIONS

2020

Renovate all stores with potential, achieving more than

60 renovations, equivalent to

50% of total sales and 70% of

EBIT

Renovations conclusion in 2021

+8

G7 Renovations

in 2020

46

Renovated stores

(2017-2019)

*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new

18

coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed

86

Minuto Pão de Açúcar

152

Mini Extra

58,000

m2

122

Drugstores

P R O X I M I T Y

K E Y I N I T I A T I V E S

Minuto Pão de Açúcar

Loyalty-building through perishables, Private-Label Brands and synergies with parent brand. Plan to resume expasion

Mini Extra

Aliados

Consolidation of

Launch of online

format's results, with

platform focused

increased sales,

mainly on groceries,

number of clients and

strengthening the

strong partnerships

format strategy, which

with suppliers, which

already has increased

significantly increased

revenue, customers

profitability.

and average ticket.

73

Gas stations

1

Minuto Adega

1

Minuto Office

Gas Stations and Drugstores

Drugstores

Adjustment of assortment and prices, development of bargain stores and new logistics solutions.

Gas stations

Price perception, growth in customer traffic and volume.

Pão de Açúcar Adega

The platform (online + flagship store) already accounts for 43% of online wine sales of Multivarejo, while stores account for 6.6% of wine sales of Proximity format.

Store in store Adega present in Pão de Açúcar G7 stores

*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed

19

2019

Revenue

Volume

Clients

+14.9%

+21.1%

+3.2%

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

Evolution of Profitability

Private-Label

Optimization of expenses,

Sales growth over 30%, up by

~ 300 bps yoy revenue share

costs and logistics

Market share

+100bps

9M189M19

Recognition in 2019

Elected the "Most Beloved Brand in São Paulo" in the wine and cellars category (Veja Comer e Beber)

20

NEXT STEPS

Resumption of expansion in the coming years

Store portfolio

Resume of the organic expansion Expansion outside of SP with Mini Hubs

Expansion of the Aliados model with prospection of new customers and diversification of the product portfolio.

86 152

Minuto Mini

StoresStores

238

Stores

*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed

21

Multivarejo

Main levers to increase sales

Immediate effect starting in 1Q20

  • Maturation of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores
  • Continued double-digitgrowth in Proximity formats
  • Continued growth in food e-commerce
  • Increased promotional intensity and communication in Extra Hyper
  • Greater share of Private Label Brand products in the total sales of Multivarejo, focused to increase its share to 23% by year-end
    - already reached 19% in 2Q20

Effect from 2Q20 to 4Q20

  • Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20
  • Restructuring of price policies in Extra Hiper stores (according to the profile of the target audience of each store)
  • Reduction of stockout level at the shelves: implementation of new logistical support systems, as well as review of the exposure layers' parameters and demand adjustments

22

Multivarejo

Main levers to increase profitability

Immediate effect starting in 1Q20

  • Maturation of remodeling and conversion of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores: +30 bps
  • Shrinkage reduction: focus on reducing assortment and integration with store supply practices: +50 bps
  • Maintenance of cost controls, maintaining the ratio of SG&A to sales

Gradual Effect starting in 2Q20

  • Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20: +30 bps
  • Reduction of administrative costs (20bps) and control over sales expenses, without impact the service level
  • Review of the Extra Hiper store portfolio:
    • ~ 3 stores (for conversion in Assaí in 2H20)
    • ~ 70-80 stores (high performance): strengthening of competitive advantages to further increase profitability and value proposition to the customer
    • ~ 7 stores (mapped for potential sale)
    • ~ 5 stores closed
  • Additional refurbishment of 8* Pão de Açúcar stores to the concept of the last generation
  • Expansion of 3-5* new Pão de Açúcar stores
  • Expansion of 10* new Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores
  • 38 conversions from Extra Super units to Mercado Extra

*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed

23

522

stores

844,000

Éxito

Carulla

Surtimayorista

o Hyper and Proximity

o Super and Proximity

o Cash & Carry

m2

o 248 stores

o 96 stores

o 32 stores

o 625,000 m2

o 86,000

o 32,000 m2

COLOMBIA

29%

market share

19%

Surtimax

Super Inter

Viva

of

o Low Cost

o Low Cost

o Malls

consolidated

o 77 stores

o 69 stores

o 754,000 m2 GLA

revenue in

2Q20

o 36,000 m2

o 65,000 m2

24

éxito.wow

Perishables area

Co-working Space

Pet World

Digital and Gamer Universe

Dermo Space

Integration

NEW

o9 stores

o15.3% sales

o19.2% share of

growth in 2Q20

banner's revenue

25

Carulla

FreshMarket

NEW

o13

o27.6% sales

o27.9% share of

stores

growth in 2Q20

banner's revenue

26

Surti

Mayorista

NEW

o32

oLaunch of "Club del

o3.8% market

oExpectation of

stores

Comerciante", a

share in

openings in

relational marketing

Colombia

2020

program focused on

business costumer

27

VIVA

LARGEST REAL ESTATE OPERATION IN COLOMBIA:

GRUPO ÉXITO: 51% Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia:49%

First year of operation of two

key shopping malls in Colombia

Éxito GLA: 758,000 m²

(of which 568,000 m² GLA in Viva Malls)

Viva

Envigado

  1. 98.0% occupancy rate
  1. 31,8+ million visitors since inauguration
  1. Stores and brands well known: H&M, Dollarcity, Miniso, Decathlon and Cine Colombia

Viva

Tunja

  1. 98.6% occupancy rate
  1. 4.9+ million visitors since inauguration
  1. 47 new brands in the region: Arturo Calle and Velez

o First Éxito hyper in the city

28

VIVA

LARGEST REAL ESTATE OPERATION IN COLOMBIA:

GRUPO ÉXITO: 51% Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia:49%

First year of operation of two

key shopping malls in Colombia

Éxito GLA: 758,000 m²

(of which 568,000 m² GLA in Viva Malls)

Viva

Viva

EnvigadoConcept

Differentiation and

innovation

o 95.8% occupancy rate

  1. 31+ million visitors since inauguration
  1. Stores and brands well known in the region: Viva Motors; Cine Colombia; Miniso

VivaInternational

TunjaBrands

  1. 94.0%Gatewayoccupancyfor internationalrate

players due to market o 3.2+ million visitors since

leadership inauguration

  1. 47 new brands in the region: Arturo Calle; Velez

o First Éxito hyper in the city

29

SALES GROWTH

D R I V E N B Y S T R E N G T H E N I N G O F P O R T F O L I O

Total sales growth(*)

9.4%(1)

3.4%

5.6%

4.9%

4.7%

0.6%

2.2%

2.5%

2Q18

-0.8%

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

  1. Net Salesincludedtheeffect of conversionsandthecalendareffect adjustment
    (1) Excluding the Covid-19 impact in the quarter, growth would have been of 4.1%

Contribution of formats

Total sales (COP Million)

4.5%

+4.7%

1.9% 0.2% 2,733

2,611 1.7% 1.0%

-0.1%

2Q19

Wow

Carulla Fresh Surti Mayorista Omnicanal

Others

2Q20

Market

30

91

stores

90,000

m2

41%

URUGUAY market share

4%

of consolidated revenue

in 2Q20

Devoto

Disco

Géant

o Super and

o Supermarket

o Hypermarket

Proximity

o 29 stores

o 2 stores

o 60 stores

o 33,000 m2

o 16,000 m2

o 40,000 m2

31

25

stores

106,000

m2

14%

Libertad

Malls

Mini Libertad

ARGENTINA

o Hyper

o Malls

o Proximity

market share

o 15 stores

o 170,000 m2 GLA

o 10 stores

o 104,000 m2

o 93.9% of

o 2,000 m2

occupancy rate

1%

of consolidated

revenue

Positive

in 2Q20

contribution to

EBITDA Margin

32

CONSOLIDATED VISION 2019 - LATIN AMERICA

Pro forma Income Statement - R$ million

FY19 - After IFRS 16

GPA

Éxito -

GPA

Pro Forma

Consolidated

Same Stores Sales Growth - 2019

Net Sales

54,451

18,388

72,872

Gross Profit

11,584

4,754

16,337

Gross Margin

21.3%

25.9%

22.4%

EBIT Margin

3.9%

4.3%

3.8%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

7.1%

8.3%

7.2%

Net Income - continuing operations

1,092

178

1,155

Net Margin

2.0%

1.0%

1.6%

Amounts prior to GPA consolidation including the effects of IFRS 16. Classification may be changed

35.5%

4.0% 3.8%

1.1%

Bra

Col

Arg

Uru

Working Capital - days of cogs

Capex / Net Revenue

~55

3.6%

3.3%

3.6%

Approx.

~30

~20

2,000

2019 E GPA

Éxito

Consolidated

2019 E GPA

Éxito

Consolidated

Currency translation based on average rate of Colombian peso in 2019 (parity of 0.0012)

33

REFLECTION OF LATAM RESTRUCTURING

Leverage

Net Debt /EBITDA (¹)

-2.9x

-2.5x

-2.2x

-1.3x

-1.3x

-1.5x

-1.4x-1.6x

-1.1x

-0.9x

-0.3x

-0.5x

-0.9x

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2020E

Pro Pro

forma forma

Operating cash flow, enabling:

  1. Reduction in leverage
  1. Maintenance of high capex in recent years in GPA and Éxito

o Distribution of dividends pursuant to Bylaws

96.6%

of Éxito was acquired

R$ 9.5 bn

was acquisition cost

2.2x of leverage in 2Q20

Opportunities to monetize assets:

o Lands and buildings valued at R$3.3 billion (book value)

o Divestment of interest in subsidiaries

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Pre IFRS. For 2019, the Adjusted EBITDA pro forma was used, thus considering 12 months

34

of consolidation of Grupo Éxito's operations.

DIGITAL

TRANSFORMATION

MAIN PILLARS I N S T R AT E G I C P L A N N I N G

O F D I G I T A L T R A N S F O R M AT I O N

i n n o v a t i o n

+ Add

- Reduce

+ Improve

+ Scalability for

costumer

revenue

costs

business

experience (UX)

Consumer

Needs

Driven

Culture/ Integration with the Business

Data

Infrastructure

Brick and

mortar stores

36

BRICK AND MORTAR

PRIVATE

STORES

LABELS

ECOMMERCE /

FINANCIAL SERVICES

& PAYMENTS

MARKET PLACE

Extended Warranty

& Services

E C O S Y S T E M

LOYALTY

REAL ESTATE

LOGISTICS

DATA

& DELIVERY

ANALYTICS

& BI

Ship-from-StoreClique-e-Retire

37

Platform of goods and services to earn and redeem points

It is the first loyalty coalition with nationwide

presence in Brazil's retail sector

More than 56 million active customers in its base and approximately 3,000 points of sale

Stix will offer accessible and frequently redeemable awards to members (micro-

rewards). Stix overcomes important barriers of loyalty programs, such as:

  1. Accessible = accrue points on day- to-day purchases at diverse partners that Brazilians are already used to
  1. Simple = direct redemption at stores for rewards (micro rewards) of high perceived value

Stix enables customers to rapidly accumulate enough points to be able to redeem rewards

Transparency is a differential at Stix:

1 stix is worth at least R$ 1 upon redemption

Rollout in the second half of 2020, may earn Stix points in a single account.

Stix will evolve constantly with the entry of new retail partners from different segments

66.7%

Ownership structure

33.3%

Commercial partner

38

GPA E-COMMERCE EXPANSION

272% OF E-COMMERCE GROWTH IN 2Q20

BRICK AND MORTAR

TRADITIONAL (DC)

EXPRESS (SFS)

STORES

CLICK & COLLECT

NEXT HOUR

Buying Mission

Maximum number of items per order

Cost of freight*

Highlights

Next daySame day

Unlimited

Up to 150

R$ 14.90

R$ 14.90

Openings of 2

Increase from 94

Mini-Distribution

stores in 2Q19 to

Center

291 stores in 2Q20

Same day

Up to 150

-

Growth in the

number of stores operating in this format

Next hour

Up to 15

From R$ 5.99**

Operating in 323

stores

* Amount applicable to São Paulo only

39

** Freight may vary according to demand and distance

MISSION OF NEXT HOUR PURCHASING PRESENT IN ALL OF MULTIVAREJO'S FORMATS AND BANNERS (HYPER, SUPER, PROXIMITY AND DRUGSTORES)

of GMV growth vs 2Q19

increase in the number of orders vs 2Q19

growth in average ticket vs 2Q19

JAMES 2020( R E T A I L ) vs

Vertical Retail:

o higher physical and technological integration with Multivarejo

of GMV growth vs 2Q19

increase in the number

o James Prime launch in

April

of orders vs 2Q19

growth in average ticket

vs 2Q19

o Operation in new stores: from 50

stores pre-Covid to 323 stores

dof growth in the average

costumer expending

40

CITIES

Aracajú

Palmas

Barueri

Recife

Belo Horizonte

Rio de Janeiro

Boa Viagem

Salvador

Brasilia

Santana da Parnaíba

Campo Grande

Santo André

Cuiabá

Santos

Curitiba

São Caetano do Sul

Fortaleza

São Paulo

Jaboatão do Guarará•

São Vicente

João Pessoa

Sorocaba

Niterói

Teresina

Uberlândia

41

CHEFTIME

IN

DIFFERENT SOLUTIONS THROUGH EXPANSION OF ITS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND ADVANCES IN ITS DIGITAL STRATEGY

17

o p t i o n s

Kits and content to prepare recipes at home

OBJECTIVES

G R856%O W T H O F

v s 2 Q 1 9

Restaurante

Cheftime: delivery of

ready-made meals produced from Pão de Açúcar stores, combining Cheftime's food expertise with the dark kitchens model and the James delivery app. Present in SP and RJ.

39

o p t i o n s

867

o p t i o n s

Ready-to-eat dishes to take home or to work (Grab & Go)

Ready-to-eat meals for immediate consumption

Develop the Cheftime brand (group asset)

Accelerate Rotisserie

Greater presence in stores -

increase in items at the production center and start incorporating items produced in stores (rotisserie and coffee).

Progress in digital strategy -

digital sales doubled in size due to increased demand for convenience in the pandemic

+ Education

1 school opened

modernization (with

Ready-to-cook,Ready-to- Eat and Ready-to-Go solutions)

42

ST RAT EGI C PLANNI NG

E-COMMERCE

of sales evolution

of share in Multivarejo gross food sales

of sales increase in

Express model stores

the 1st semester vs

(vs 94 stores in 2Q19)

the whole year of

2019

of share in the food

New mini-

sales of Pão de

distribution centers

Açúcar

inaugurated

TO BE

  1. Launch of new Plug and Play stores to support high demand duringCOVID-19 crisis
  1. Expansion of Shipping from Store and e-store nationwide
  1. Expansion of new Picking app + continuous improvement of OTIF (On Time In Full) service level
  1. Marketplace launch

43

LOYALTYST RAT EGI C PL NNI NG

approximate

of MV sales share

approx. share

number of active

approximately

of online sales

downloads

of the total sales of

sales of the Pão de

sales of the Extra

Multivarejo made by

Açúcar banner by loyal

banner by loyal

loyal customers

customers

customers

TO BE

  1. Update Apps functions and dynamics
  1. Integrate My Rewards catalog with Stix to become biggest loyalty program in brazilian retail
  1. GPA adjustment to implement
    LGPD
  1. Integration between the apps James x PdA Mais and Clube Extra

44

STRATEGIC PLANNING

FRICTIONLESS

o Use of IT to reduce friction and operation costs in services areas

  1. Testing and launching of new digital products for checkout (Self- checkout, pre-scan, scan & go, POS mobile, shop & go, virtual menu, express checkout)

SELF CHECKOUTS

PRE SCAN

SCAN & GO

VIRTUAL MENU

SHOP & GO

Stores:

Stores applying

Stores in the

Stores in the

Store in POC

21 Pão de Açúcar

checkout agility

proximity format

proximity format

solutions

2 Extra

5 Proximity

45

Functionalities that drive frequency of use

My Discount

Functionality

Del Vino

Community

Events

Products

suggestions

Recipes

Engagement proves the importance of omnichannel strategy

+3 million downloads

in the LTM

+87,000

orders received in 2Q20

+45%

increase in average ticket vs. basket without coupons

2.6 milhões of deliveries in 2Q20

SUCCESS

OF THE MY DISCOUNT FUNCTIONALITY IN

46

STRENGTHENING OF

LOYALTY

Joint Venture with Bancolombia

50% / 50% share

237 million

transactions

3.5 million

customers with HabeasData

75 top

allies

77%

share of redemption in Éxito Group

Gas stations,

debit card, travel options and marketplace

47

PRIVATE

LABEL BRANDS

PRIVATE LABEL

|A strategic pillar for the Company

Why do we produce Private-Label?

Price Perception

Prices about 25-30% lower than the

benchmark/leader in the category

Quality Perception

Same or superior quality as the

benchmark/leader in the category

DifferentiationIconic products and brands that are attractive to consumers

Innovation

New and exclusive products in our

stores

Democratization

Guaranteed high-quality products

and low prices for all

Loyalty

Improved

Competitiveness

Profitability

higher than

national brands

How we operate

Partnership

Communication

Specialized

Quality

with Private-

with

/ Creation of

Team

Assurance

Label Brands?

Industry

Brands

49

PRIVATE LABEL

our brands

Day by day

Stylish clothes

for everyday

A healthier life

A stylish

house

A chef's

Celebrate the

touch to the

good times in

routine

life

50

PRIVATE LABEL

| PRIORITIES

Increase of the penetration

to19% in 2Q20,

aiming to reach 23%

of ​​share by 2020

Increase Taeq sales, democratizing

healthy foods

Extension of

Pipeline of

Building new

Private Labels and

Integrated

constant

strengthening

Suppliers model

innovation at 500

current brands

INTEGRATED: TOTALPARTNERSHIP |

SKUs per year

OPENBOOKMODEL

TRANSACTIONAL: TRADITIONAL MODEL

51

RESULTS

2Q20

Results reflect the group's successful multichannel,

multiformat and multiregional strategy.

Consolida te d Gross Revenue: R$ 2 2.9 bill ion (+61.1% in tota l r even ue a n d +19.3% p r o for ma );

EBITD A Mar gin of 7.6% (+1.0 p .p . vs. 2Q19);

HIGHLIGHTS

Assaí:

Gross

R evenue:

R $9. 0

b il lion

(+26.4% in

to ta l

o

reven ue a n d +10.0%

in sa me-store sal es);

o

Str on g p er for man ce,

d r iven

b y accelera te d

expansion of new stores;

o EBITD A Margin of 7.3% (+30 bps vs. 2Q19);

Multivarejo:

Revenue:

R $ 8.0

bill ion (+13.6%

to tal

o

Gross

r even ue

a n d +20.3%

in

s a me -stor e

sa l es

excl udin g ga s sta tion s a n d dr ugstor es);

o

Consistent

impr ovement,

w ith

gr ow th a cr oss all

food retail form a ts a n d on l in e segment;

o EBITD A Margin of 7.7% (+110 bps vs. 2Q19);

Éxito:

Total Revenue: R $5 .8 bill ion (+17.0% p r o

forma

o

tota l r even ue a n d +6.0% in sa me -stor e sa l es);

o

Gr ow th desp ite se ver e restri cti o ns on movemen t

of p eo ple in the countr ies w here Éxi to op er ates,

emphasis on

the

str ong

develo pment of

omnichannel;

o EBITD A Margin of 8.1% (+70 bps vs. 2Q19).

53

Net income from continuing operations was 4.2x higher than in the same period last year, amounting to R$274 million.

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong performan ce fr om

food

e-c omm erc e,

con sol ida tin g Multivarejo's

l ead ership

posi tion o f

Brazil's online food segment:

  1. Foo d e-commerce: +2 72% v s. 2Q1 9, w ith mor e cl ien ts, exp a n sion of exp r ess modal ity , tw o new m in i Distr ib ution Cen ter s an d str on ger p r esen ce of J ames Del ivery in stores;
  1. James D elivery: +1,2 0 0% in GMV , w ith gr ow th in or d er s a n d h igh er a ver a ge ticket;
  1. Loyalty ap ps: 1 3 mill ion active dow nl oads, (+4 2%

vs. 2Q19);

o Cheftime: +8 5 6% vs . 2Q1 9, w ith str on ger p r esen c e in stores;

Net Income of R$274 million (+322% vs. 2Q19)

(Gross) consoli da te d inves tment s: R $ 53 5 mill ion in 2Q2 0

(2 n ew Assa í stor es op en ed in 2Q20 a n d 16 s tor es un der con str uction , a s p l a n n ed);

Leverag e: Ne t D e bt /EBITD A: 2.2x (vs. 2. 5x in 1Q20) a n d healthy financi al posi tion , w ith R$ 7. 7 b ill ion in ca sh in the quar ter (2x the shor t-term debt).

54

Consolidated Results

Growth in all marlets and highlight for growth superior to the market in Brazilian operations (+20.1%).

Consolidated

GPA Food Business Brazil(1)

Grupo

Éxito

(R$ million)

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

Gross Revenue

22,912

14,219

61.1%

17,067

14,218

20.0%

5,829

Net Revenue

20,766

13,081

58.7%

15,516

13,081

18.6%

5,235

Gross Profit

4,511

2,820

60.0%

3,212

2,820

13.9%

1,293

Gross Margin

21.7%

21.6%

10 bps

20.7%

21.6%

-90 bps

24.7%

Selling, General and Adm. Expenses

(3,033)

(1,983)

52.9%

(2,115)

(1,977)

7.0%

(887)

% of Net Revenue

14.6%

15.2%

-60 bps

13.6%

15.1%

-150 bps

16.9%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)

1,577

861

83.2%

1,160

894

29.7%

424

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)(3)

7.6%

6.6%

100 bps

7.5%

6.8%

70 bps

8.1%

GROSS REVENUE:

GROSS PROFIT:

SG&A:

billion,

R$22.9

billion

in 2Q20

R$4.5 billion

in 2Q20

R$3.0

(+61.1% vs. 2Q19 and

(+60.0% vs. 2Q19), with

corresponding to 14.6% of

+19.3%

pro

forma),

margin of 21.7%;

Net Revenue (vs. 15.2% in

with significant growth

Sequential improvement

2Q19),

with dilution

of

in all operations of the

in Multivarejo,

consistent

fixed

expenses due

to

group.

results in Assaí and strong

strong sales.

contribution from Éxito.

ADJUSTED EBITDA:

  • R$1.6 billion (+83.2% vs. 2Q19), with margin of 7.6%, confirming the positive trend of Brazil
    operations and the Grupo Éxito operations.
  1. GPA Brazil results does not include results of "other businesses" (Stix, James and Cheftime); (2) Operating income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; (3) Adjusted

for Other Operating Income and Expenses; Note: Tax credits were not materially different from previous quarters.

55

Performance driven by successful expansion of stores, efficient commercial actions and higher consumption during the quarantine. Individual consumer more

than compensated for the challenges observed in Food service.

Assaí Results

(R$ million)

2Q20

2Q19

Gross Revenue

9,028

7,144

26.4%

Net Revenue

8,222

6,532

25.9%

Gross Profit

1,336

1,089

22.7%

Gross Margin

16.3%

16.7%

-40 bps

Selling, General and Adm. Expenses

(747)

(635)

17.7%

% of Net Revenue

9.1%

9.7%

-60 bps

(1)(2)

597

460

29.6%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(1)(2)

7.3%

7.0%

30 bps

+2 new stores

(MS and MA) in 2Q20

+16 under construction

(3 conversions and

13 organic)

Gross Revenue: R$9.0 billion

  • Total revenue:+26.4% vs. 2Q19 (up R$1.9 billion from 2Q19);
  • Same-store: +10.0% in 2Q20;
  • Highlight to the accelerated expansion of new stores;
  • Sales to individual consumers more than compensated for the challenge in food service.

Gross Profit: R$1.3 billion

  • Gross margin of 16.3%reflects the numerous new storesstill in the maturation curveand the maintenance of a highly competitive pricing policy, despite higher food inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2): R$597

million

  • EBITDA Margin of 7.3%(despite the strong comparison baseof 7.0%);
  • Strong dilution of SG&A.

(1)Operating income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses.

56

Multivarejo Results

Strong performance by all retail operations in Brazil. Result driven by optimization of store portfolio, strong recovery from Hyper and significant growth of online segment.

(R$ million)

2Q20

2Q19

Gross Revenue

8,038

7,074

13.6%

Net Revenue

7,294

6,549

11.4%

Gross Profit

1,876

1,731

8.4%

Gross Margin

25.7%

26.4%

-70 bps

Selling, General and Adm. Expenses

(1,368)

(1,342)

2.0%

% of Net Revenue

18.8%

20.5%

-170 bps

(1)(2)

563

434

29.9%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(1)(2)

7.7%

6.6%

110 bps

Gross Revenue: R$8.0 billion

Gross Profit: R$1.9 billion

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2): R$563 million

Total sales:+13.6% vs. 2Q19;

• Gross margin of 25.7%, second

Strong EBITDA margin of 7.7%(+110

Same-store sales excluding gas

consecutive

quarter

of

bps vs. 2Q19) thanks to strong sales

stations and drugstores: +20.3%;

significant

improvement

(+60

volume, higher operational efficiency

Strong performance in all retail

bps vs. 1Q20 and +170 bps vs.

and dilution of expenses in the

formats;

4Q19), sustained by successful

quarter.

• Highlights were the strong recovery of

commercial activitiesand sharp

Hypermarket(+22.4% of same-store

reduction in the shrinkage level

sales) and growth of the online food

(+90 bps vs. 4Q19).

segment, which already accounts for

5.6% of food sales.

Multivarejo does not include the result of other businesses (Stix, Cheftime and James). (2) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted for

57

Other Operating Income and Expenses.

Éxito Results

Growth despite the scenario of severe restrictions on the movement of people during the pandemic. Highlight for the development of omnichannel in all countries.

(R$ million)

2Q20

2Q19

(3)

Gross Revenue

5,829

4,983

17.0%

Net Revenue

5,235

4,418

18.5%

Gross Profit

1,293

1,058

22.2%

Gross Margin

24.7%

23.9%

80 bps

Selling, General and Adm. Expenses

(887)

(743)

19.3%

% of Net Revenue

16.9%

16.8%

10 bps

(1)(2)

424

328

29.2%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(1)(2)

8.1%

7.4%

70 bps

Grupo

Gross Revenue: R$5.8 billion

  • Total revenue:+17.0% vs. 2Q19;
  • Same-store: +6.0% vs. 2Q19;
  • Strong progress by innovative formats: Éxito Wow (+15.3%) and Carulla FreshMarket (+27.6%);
  • Greater progress of the omnichannel strategyin all the countries where the group operates. Online sales already account for 11.9% of the group's total revenue, including marketplace GMV.

Gross Profit: R$1.3 billion

  • Gross Margin of 24.7%(+80 bps vs. 2Q19), with impact of accounting reclassification between Selling, general and administrative expenses and costs made in 2Q19.

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2): R$424 million

  • Strongmargin of 8.1% (+70 bps vs. 2Q19)despite the challenges observed in complementary businesses (some of which are consolidated in Brazil through the Equity Income).
  • The Group should continue to contribute positively toConsolidated GPA results in 2020.

(1) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. (3) Pro forma, for comparison purposes only.

58

Consolidated Financial Results

Healthy financial position in 2Q20, with R$7.7 billion in cash (~2x the Company's short-term debt).

(R$ million)

2Q20

2Q19

Cash and marketable securities profitability

38

7

427.3%

Other financial revenues

28

57

-50.3%

Cost of Debt

(219)

(93)

136.1%

Cost of Receivables Discount

(32)

(48)

-33.4%

Other financial expenses

(82)

(55)

48.8%

Net exchange variation

43

(9)

n.d.

Net Financial Revenue (Expenses)

(223)

(140)

59.7%

% of Net Revenue

1.1%

1.1%

1 bps

Interest on lease liabilities

(250)

(160)

55.9%

Net Financial Revenue (Expenses) - Post IFRS 16

(473)

(300)

57.7%

% of Net Revenue - Post IFRS 16

2.3%

2.3%

-1 bps

Net Financial Result:

R$473 million

Main variations:

(equivalent to 2.3% of net revenue, stable compared to 2Q19).

  • Net effect of Exchange Variation: R$52 million vs. 2Q19, with R$24 million gain from exchange variation on dividends received from Éxito.
  • Increase of R$31 million in Financial Income , with
    higher cash balance invested during the period.

Financial

Expenses

increased due to interest resulting from increase in gross debt.

59

Consolidated Net Income

Net Income from continuing operations grew 322%, amounting to R$274 million.

(R$ million)

2Q20

2Q19

EBITDA

1,542

791

94.9%

Depreciation (Logistics), Depreciation and Amortization

(625)

(365)

71.2%

Net Financial Revenue (Expenses)

(473)

(300)

57.7%

Income Tax

(121)

(61)

97.7%

Net Income Consolidated Company

382

388

-1.5%

Net Income (Loss) - Controlling Shareholders - continuing operations

274

65

322.0%

Net Income (Loss) - Controlling Shareholders - descontinuing

59

353

-83.3%

operations

Net Income (Loss) - Controlling Shareholders - Consolidated

333

418

-20.3%

Net Margin - continuing operations

1.3%

0.5%

80 bps

Net income from continuing operations: R$274 million in

Strong recovery in Multivarejo, consistent

2Q20 (+322% vs. 2Q19) and margin of 1.3%, reflecting

performance in Assaí and consolidation of

operational improvement across all group formats and

Grupo Éxito's strong results more than

successful strategies implemented since the beginning of

compensated for higher depreciation and

the year.

higher cost of debt.

60

SOLID FINANCIAL

POSITION

  • Cash position in Jun/20: R$7.7 billion (vs. R$4.7 billion in 2Q19);
  • Cash position equivalent to 2x the short-term debt;
  • R$202 million of unsold receivables (vs. R$120 million in 2Q19).

ADEQUATE LEVERAGE

LEVEL

  • Leverage is in line with the
    Company's plan and remains at an adequate level;
  • Deleveraging expected over the coming quarters.

Net Debt of Consolidated GPA* Post-IFRS 16.

(R$ million)

06.30.2020

06.30.2019

Short Term Debt

(3,892)

(3,025)

Loans and Financing

(2,878)

(875)

Debentures and Promissory Notes

(1,014)

(2,150)

Long Term Debt

(13,300)

(3,079)

Loans and Financing

(2,739)

(256)

Debentures

(10,561)

(2,823)

Total Gross Debt

(17,192)

(6,104)

Cash and Financial investments

7,736

4,705

Net Debt

(9,456)

(1,398)

Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

4,151

2,947

On balance Credit Card Receivables not discounted

202

120

Net Debt incl. Credit Card Receivables not discounted

(9,254)

(1,278)

Net Debt incl. Credit Card Receivables not discounted / Adjusted EBITDA

(1)

-2.2x

-0.4x

    • Quarter marked by strong operating cash generation and conclusion of one more important step in the monetization of mature and non-coreassets, which helped reduce net debt by R$1.5 billion compared to 1Q20. Consequently, Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio fell from 2.5x in 1Q20 to 2.2x in 2Q20.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA before IFRS 16 in the last 12 months.

*The calculation of the indicators in the following table excludes the lease liabilities related to IFRS 16.

61

COMPANY

STRUCTURE

EVOLUTION OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES AND SIMPLIFICATION OF

CORPORATE

ownership structure

58.4%

Free Float

96.6%

34.1%

100% 100% 62.5%

Membership of highest corporate governance segment of B3

1:1

Parity of conversion

PN to ON shares

Mar/20

Conclusion of the migration to Novo Mercado

58.4%

of free float

Best corporate governance practices

  1. 100% of shares with voting rights
  1. 100% tag along rights
  1. At least 20% of the Board consists of independent members
  1. Committees: Finance, Audit, Governance & Sustainability, HR & Compensation and Innovation
    • Digital Transformation
  1. Adhesion to the
    Market Arbitration Chamber

63

GOVERNANCE AT

GPA Controlling Shareholder

Acquisition of 96.6%

  • Jan-23-2020: Approval of the Governance structure during the Board of Directors and Shareholders' Meeting, as disclosed in Colombia's offering memorandum
  • Participation of GPA members in the Committees, following the current governance rules of Éxito:
    • Finance
    • Appointments, Compensation and Corporate Governance
    • Sustainability
    • Expansion
  • Audit and Risks Committee: 100% independent members

64

GLOSSARY

GLOSSARY

Food Segment: Represents the combined results of Multivarejo and Assaí, excluding equity income (loss) from Cdiscount, which is not included in the operating segments reported by the Company.

EBITDA: EBITDA is calculated in accordance with Instruction 527 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) on October 4, 2012.

Adjusted EBITDA: Measure of profitability calculated by excluding Other Operating Income and Expenses from EBITDA. Management uses this measure in its analyses as it believes it eliminates nonrecurring expenses and revenues and other nonrecurring items that could compromise the comparability and analysis of results.

Compre Bem: Project involving the conversion of stores in order to enter a market niche currently occupied by regional supermarkets. The store model is better adapted to the needs of the consumers in the regions where the stores are located. The service and assortment of the perishables category will be reinforced, while other categories will have a leaner assortment. Compre Bem is managed independently from the Extra Super banner with the focus on streamlining operating costs, especially logistics and IT.

Mercado Extra: Project aims to renovate Extra Super by reinforcing the quality of perishables and customer service, with the focus on the B and C income groups. There will be no change in the operating model of the stores, which will continue to be managed under the Extra banner.

James Delivery (last miler): Multiservice platform for ordering and delivering in minutes of diverse products selected by our customers, including restaurants and integration with our supermarkets and drugstores.

Cheftime: pioneering startup in the Foodtech segment, offering online subscription services and sales of gastronomic kits.

Stix: Brazilian retail nationwide loyalty program coalition

Same-storegrowth: Same-store growth, as mentioned in this document, is adjusted by the calendar effect in each period.

Growth and Changes: The growth and changes presented in this document refer to changes from the same period last year, except when stated otherwise.

66

INVESTOR

RELATIONS

TEAM

Phone.: +55 (11) 3886-0421

Email: gpa.ri@gpabr.com

Website: www.gpari.com.br

Disclaimer: Statements contained in this release relating to the business outlook of the Company, projections of operating/financial results, growth prospects of the Company and market and macroeconomic estimates are merely forecasts and are based on the beliefs, plans and expectations of Management in relation to the Company's future. These expectations are highly dependent on changes in the market, Brazil's general economic performance, the industry and international markets, and hence are subject to change.

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 17:30:07 UTC
