Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Corporate Presentation - August 2020

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Aug/2020 BANNERS & FORMATS FOOD RETAIL IN LATIN AMERICA 2Q20 Post IFRS 16 - Reported Stores: 522 Net Sales: R$ 4.1 bn o EBITDA (*) : R$ 343 mm o EBITDA Margin: 8.5% Stores: 25 Net Sales: R$ 275 mm o EBITDA (*) : - R$ 15 mm o EBITDA Margin: - 5.8% Stores: 1,070 Net Sales: R$ 15.5 bn o EBITDA (*) : R$ 1.2 bn o EBITDA Margin: 7.5% Stores: 91 Net Sales: R$ 914 mm o EBITDA (*) : R$ 94 mm o EBITDA Margin: 10.3% Share of sales 25% 1% 4% 20% 75% Recurring EBITDA 6% 27%25 21% 73% Note: Brazil considers the consolidation of GPA Food. Currency translation based on the rate of Colombian peso on Jun, 30 (parity of 0.0013) (*) Considers Adjusted EBITDA, calculated at the discretion of each country. 3 GROUP OVERVIEW B R A N D S A N D F O R M AT S T O S E R V E A L L S E G M E N T S O F T H E P O P U L AT I O N Comprehensive coverage of customers and markets Brands and formats for all segments of the population Premium 463 stores Mainstream 703 stores Cash & Carry 347 stores Low Cost 875 stores(1) 522 stores 91 stores 25 stores 1,513 stores(1) 16% mkt share(2) 29% mkt share(2) 41% mkt share(2) 14% mkt share(2) (1) Does not include 122 drugstores and 73 gas stations 4 (2) Souce: Abras Ranking, 2019; Nielsen, IDRetai, Nielsen 2019 Colombia (sales area market share), Argentina in LF GPA FOOD OVERVIEW DIVERSE FORMATS TO MEET DIVERSE CONSUMER NEEDS MULTIVAREJO Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Proximity Supermarkets 29.1% 12.3% 2.5% Sales Sales Sales ASSAÍ Commercial Centers, Cash & Carry Drugstores, Food Delivery & Gas Stations 3.1%52.8% SalesSales #Stores #Stores #Stores #Stores #Stores Hypermarkets: 107 Supermarkets : 182 Minuto: 86 Drugstores: 122 Assaí: 169 Supermarkets: 179 Mini Extra: 152 Gas stations: 73 Number of stores as of June 30, 2020. Calculated % of gross sales 5 FOCUS ON VALUE GENERATING INITIATIVES B R A Z I L B R I C K A N D M O R TA R S T O R E S % OF GROSS REVENUE 52.8% 12.3% 6.1% 2.5% 21.6% TOTAL STORES ACHIEVED RESULTS 2Q20 SALES GROWTH RETURN INITIATIVES 169 182 39 stores opened in the last 46 refurbished stores 24 months already represent (41% of sales) 24% of banner's total sales Total Sales: +26% Refurbished stores: 18% growth Above 30% Above 30% • ~60 new stores for the • Refurbishment of 8 next 3 years * stores* • 16 stores currently • Organic expansion in under construction, of the next quarters which 3 are conversions from Hiper to Assaí 128 Converted portfolio presents superior growth Mercado Extra: +17% SSS Compre Bem: +53% Above 20% Conversion of 38 Extra Super to Mercado Extra Start of the Compre Bem's food ecommerce operation 238 107 Great performance of the neighborhood Strong adhesion to the stores and widening of one-stop-shop model the Aliados' base SSS: +26% SSS: +22.0% Above 20% -  Organic expansion in the next quarters • Maintenance of ~70-80 high performance stores • 3 stores in the process of conversion to Assaí Data from 2Q20 *The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed.

Start of the Compre

Bem's food ecommerce operation 238 107 Great performance of the neighborhood Strong adhesion to the stores and widening of one-stop-shop model the Aliados' base SSS: +26% SSS: +22.0% Above 20% -  Organic expansion • Maintenance of ~70-80 in the next quarters high performance stores • 3 stores in the process of conversion to Assaí Data from 2Q20 *The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed. 6 CONSISTENT GROWTH O V E R T H E Y E A R S In 5 years, sales grew ~3.4x 30,378 24,923 15,736 20,070 11,308 8,983 19.1% 12.0% 11.4% 9.1% 8.3% 6.2% %SSS 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Sales (R$ million) Continued Market Share gains in an increasingly competitive market 28.5% 21.1% +740bps 12/201412/2019 Source: Nielsen Scantrack | Total Brasil C&C SI Assaí | Totak Basket: 250 categories ¹Pre IFRS 16 *Excluding non recurring effects Adjusted EBITDA 1,740 1,379 1,029 6.0% 6.3% 681 5.6% 441 346 4.7% 4.2% 4.2% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019 in R$ MN % Net Sales Net Profit 947 768 540 171 283 2.9% 3.4% 3.4% 120 2.0% 1.4% 1.6% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018* 2019 in R$ MN % Net Sales 7 PRODUCTIVITY OF NEW STORES Average monthly sales* EBITDA (R$ million) Margin* Pre IFRS 16 18.6 18.0 PRODUCTIVITY 6.5% 13.1 3.3% > Sales SUCCESSFUL Old MatureMatureN w New Model EXPANSION Matured Under Matureture Old ew Model Modelodel NewModelModel underunder maturation turation Maturation 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 9M19 2 SalesVendasper porm m² 2,7 3,0 ,5 3,8 4,0 4,0 4.1 (R$ mil) (R$ '000) 2.7 3.0 3.5 3.8 4.0 *Data from 2019 8 EXPANSION AND CONVERSIONS E XPA N S I O N O F N AT I O NW I D E F O O T P R I N T * 2014 2019 2020 • 84 stores • 166 stores • + 19 organic stores • 13 states • 21 states • 16 stores currently under • 317,000 m2 sales area • 713,000 m2 sales area construction • Average store size: 3,800 m2 • Average store size: 4,300 m2 • +3 Extra Hyper conversion • 16,000 employees • 39 mil employees stores *The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new 9 coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed P R I O R I T I E S 2020 2022 *The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed CONSOLIDATIONOFASSAÍ'SNATIONALFOOTPRINT Continuity of accelerated organic expansion, with approximately 60 stores to be opened in the next 3 years

~20 Extra Hiper stores under study for conversion to Assaí, with approximately 3 stores expected for 2020*

Focus on reaching gross revenue of R$ 50 billion in 2022 FINANCIALSOLUTIONS  Expansion and higher penetration of financial products and services mainly through the "Passaí" banner credit card and card machines INCREASEOPERATINGEFFICIENCY Evolution of the processes and systems to support the growth of the banner

Continuity of control in expenses, despite the strong expansion  Maintenance of positive Working Capital 10 MERCADO EXTRA KEY FORMAT CHANGES 100 stores 120,000 m² 31 cities Stores of 1,200 m² Assortment and greater emphasis on quality and freshness of fruits and vegetables Professional and personalized service at bakery, butchery and deli Better price positioning Greater penetration of Private-Label 11 100 stores 120,000 m² 31 cities Stores of 1,200 m² *Data from 2019 MERCADO 100 stores renovated under the new model KEY RESULTS IN 2019 Extra Mercado Super Extra +8.6% +3.2% +6.1% Improved SALE AVERAGE TICKET CUSTOMERS customer satisfaction level +580 bps* Significant Penetration of market private-label share gain brands above 18% 12 NEXT MORE THAN THE EVOLUTION OF SUPER, THE STRENGTHENING OF THE EXTRA BRAND Conclusion of the conversion of the remaining stores Consolidation of model Assessment of possible expansions/ conversions 1 5 s t o r e s 2 3 s t o r e s Conversions of 38 stores* in 2020 *The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new 13 coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed Low Cost Low logistics costs: Perishables delivered directly to the store

Local journals with offers and digital communication Differential Excellence in customer service and services compatible with regional supermarkets

Assortment of 7,000 products, focused on butchery, produce and bakery P O S I T I O N I N G O F COMBAT T O R E G I O N A L N E T W O R K S PRIORITIES Consolidation of the Compre Bem model , increasing the format's relevance in its business segment in São Paulo Positioning Regional supermarkets

Target public: B and C income segments

Lower variation in prices Expansion 2018: 13 stores

2019: 15 stores

2Q20: start of the online operation 14 EXTRA KEY DIFFERENTIALS 107 stores 659,000 m² 17 States 62% Penetration of Loyalty program* in 2Q20 One-Stop-Shop Power of choice: variety of assortment, stores with up to 40,000 SKUs Perishables Wide assortment, quality and freshness of food products every day Non-food Strong leverage of differentiation in home appliance, automotive, textile and home segments Malls Revitalization of commercial centers and use of spaces for events and advertising Private-Label Increased loyalty and stronger price image Store in store Partnerships that maximize sales and improve the shopping experience Recognition in 2019 *Loyalty program penetration considers all formats of Extra banner 15 EXTRA S T O R E S P R O F I L E A N D N E X T S T E P S PROFILE OF STORES AND NEXT STEPS Protected location Service as with high differential customer traffic Superior sales performance Optimization Simplification of processes of and assortment operations ~70-80 high Improved Strengthening of profitable stores perishables to competitiveness generate repeat of stores purchases ~30 low profitable Potential for conversions to Assaí: ~20 stores 2Q20: 3 stores to be converted stores Store closures: ~7 stores Across-the-boardinitiatives Private-label Store in Store project Strengthening of perishables Commercial centers Omnichannel Strengthening of digital transformation and financial services 16 M U L T I - C H A N N E L , M U L T I - S E N S O R Y A N D M U L T I - S O L U T I O N S HIGHLIGHTS OF 2019 182 stores 234,000 m2 13 States 86 Minuto stores 1 Adega stores E-commerce channel: Paodeacucar.com o Increase of James Delivery share 90% penetration of loyalty program in 2Q20 Evolution of G7 Value Proposition: +EXPERIMENTAL Shopping moments with unique experiences +SOCIAL Social HUB with living and interaction spaces +EXCLUSIVE With personalized, special and healthy solutions +FLUID For a seamless shopping experience, thanks to digital technology driving customer service SALES (*) 900 bps Non Refurbished Refurbished CUSTOMERS (*) 500 bps Non Refurbished Refurbished Numbers refer to 9M19 VOLUME (*) 700 bps Non Refurbished Refurbished The 46 renovated stores already account for 41% of sales and 2/3 of EBITDA High levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty 17 S T R E N G T H E N I N G O F B A N N E R T H R O U G H ORGANIC EXPANSION Restart expansion under the next-generationconcept(G7) R e s u m p t i o n o f e x p a n s i o n 5 s t o r e s / y e a r Places where Pão should expand to consolidate its presence and saturate the market Potentially expanding locations to intensify Pão's presence RENOVATIONS 2020 Renovate all stores with potential, achieving more than 60 renovations, equivalent to 50% of total sales and 70% of EBIT Renovations conclusion in 2021 +8 G7 Renovations in 2020 46 Renovated stores (2017-2019) *The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new 18 coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed 86 Minuto Pão de Açúcar 152 Mini Extra 58,000 m2 122 Drugstores P R O X I M I T Y K E Y I N I T I A T I V E S Minuto Pão de Açúcar Loyalty-building through perishables, Private-Label Brands and synergies with parent brand. Plan to resume expasion Mini Extra Aliados Consolidation of Launch of online format's results, with platform focused increased sales, mainly on groceries, number of clients and strengthening the strong partnerships format strategy, which with suppliers, which already has increased significantly increased revenue, customers profitability. and average ticket. 73 Gas stations 1 Minuto Adega 1 Minuto Office Gas Stations and Drugstores Drugstores Adjustment of assortment and prices, development of bargain stores and new logistics solutions. Gas stations Price perception, growth in customer traffic and volume. Pão de Açúcar Adega The platform (online + flagship store) already accounts for 43% of online wine sales of Multivarejo, while stores account for 6.6% of wine sales of Proximity format. Store in store Adega present in Pão de Açúcar G7 stores *The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed 19 2019 Revenue Volume Clients +14.9% +21.1% +3.2% 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 Evolution of Profitability Private-Label Optimization of expenses, Sales growth over 30%, up by ~ 300 bps yoy revenue share costs and logistics Market share +100bps 9M189M19 Recognition in 2019 Elected the "Most Beloved Brand in São Paulo" in the wine and cellars category (Veja Comer e Beber) 20 NEXT STEPS Resumption of expansion in the coming years Store portfolio Resume of the organic expansion Expansion outside of SP with Mini Hubs Expansion of the Aliados model with prospection of new customers and diversification of the product portfolio. 86 152 Minuto Mini StoresStores 238 Stores *The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed 21 Multivarejo Main levers to increase sales Immediate effect starting in 1Q20 Maturation of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores

of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores Continued double-digit growth in Proximity formats

in Proximity formats Continued growth in food e-commerce

growth in food e-commerce Increased promotional intensity and communication in Extra Hyper

promotional intensity and communication in Extra Hyper Greater share of Private Label Brand products in the total sales of Multivarejo, focused to increase its share to 23% by year-end

- already reached 19% in 2Q20 Effect from 2Q20 to 4Q20 Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20

Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers Restructuring of price policies in Extra Hiper stores (according to the profile of the target audience of each store)

in Extra Hiper stores (according to the profile of the target audience of each store) Reduction of stockout level at the shelves: implementation of new logistical support systems, as well as review of the exposure layers' parameters and demand adjustments 22 Multivarejo Main levers to increase profitability Immediate effect starting in 1Q20 Maturation of remodeling and conversion of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores: +30 bps

of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores: Shrinkage reduction: focus on reducing assortment and integration with store supply practices: +50 bps

focus on reducing assortment and integration with store supply practices: Maintenance of cost controls , maintaining the ratio of SG&A to sales Gradual Effect starting in 2Q20 Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20: +30 bps

Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation +30 bps Reduction of administrative costs (20bps) and control over sales expenses , without impact the service level

Review of the Extra Hiper store portfolio:

~ 3 stores (for conversion in Assaí in 2H20) ~ 70-80 stores (high performance): strengthening of competitive advantages to further increase profitability and value proposition to the customer ~ 7 stores (mapped for potential sale) ~ 5 stores closed

Additional refurbishment of 8* Pão de Açúcar stores to the concept of the last generation

Pão de Açúcar stores to the concept of the last generation Expansion of 3-5* new Pão de Açúcar stores

3-5* new Expansion of 10* new Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores

38 conversions from Extra Super units to Mercado Extra *The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed 23 522 stores 844,000 Éxito Carulla Surtimayorista o Hyper and Proximity o Super and Proximity o Cash & Carry m2 o 248 stores o 96 stores o 32 stores o 625,000 m2 o 86,000 m² o 32,000 m2 COLOMBIA 29% market share 19% Surtimax Super Inter Viva of o Low Cost o Low Cost o Malls consolidated o 77 stores o 69 stores o 754,000 m2 GLA revenue in 2Q20 o 36,000 m2 o 65,000 m2 24 éxito.wow Perishables area Co-working Space Pet World Digital and Gamer Universe Dermo Space Integration NEW o9 stores o15.3% sales o19.2% share of growth in 2Q20 banner's revenue 25 Carulla FreshMarket NEW o13 o27.6% sales o27.9% share of stores growth in 2Q20 banner's revenue 26 Surti Mayorista NEW o32 oLaunch of "Club del o3.8% market oExpectation of stores Comerciante", a share in openings in relational marketing Colombia 2020 program focused on business costumer 27 VIVA LARGEST REAL ESTATE OPERATION IN COLOMBIA: GRUPO ÉXITO: 51% Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia:49% First year of operation of two key shopping malls in Colombia Éxito GLA: 758,000 m² (of which 568,000 m² GLA in Viva Malls) Viva Envigado 98.0% occupancy rate 31,8+ million visitors since inauguration Stores and brands well known : H&M, Dollarcity, Miniso, Decathlon and Cine Colombia Viva Tunja 98.6% occupancy rate 4.9+ million visitors since inauguration 47 new brands in the region: Arturo Calle and Velez o First Éxito hyper in the city 28 VIVA LARGEST REAL ESTATE OPERATION IN COLOMBIA: GRUPO ÉXITO: 51% Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia:49% First year of operation of two key shopping malls in Colombia Éxito GLA: 758,000 m² (of which 568,000 m² GLA in Viva Malls) Viva Viva EnvigadoConcept Differentiation and innovation o 95.8% occupancy rate 31+ million visitors since inauguration Stores and brands well known in the region: Viva Motors; Cine Colombia; Miniso VivaInternational TunjaBrands 94.0% Gateway occupancy for international rate players due to market o 3.2+ million visitors since leadership inauguration 47 new brands in the region: Arturo Calle; Velez o First Éxito hyper in the city 29 SALES GROWTH D R I V E N B Y S T R E N G T H E N I N G O F P O R T F O L I O Total sales growth(*) 9.4%(1) 3.4% 5.6% 4.9% 4.7% 0.6% 2.2% 2.5% 2Q18 -0.8% 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Net Salesincludedtheeffect of conversionsandthecalendareffect adjustment

(1) Excluding the Covid-19 impact in the quarter, growth would have been of 4.1% Contribution of formats Total sales (COP Million) 4.5% +4.7% 1.9% 0.2% 2,733 2,611 1.7% 1.0% -0.1% 2Q19 Wow Carulla Fresh Surti Mayorista Omnicanal Others 2Q20 Market 30 91 stores 90,000 m2 41% URUGUAY market share 4% of consolidated revenue in 2Q20 Devoto Disco Géant o Super and o Supermarket o Hypermarket Proximity o 29 stores o 2 stores o 60 stores o 33,000 m2 o 16,000 m2 o 40,000 m2 31 25 stores 106,000 m2 14% Libertad Malls Mini Libertad ARGENTINA o Hyper o Malls o Proximity market share o 15 stores o 170,000 m2 GLA o 10 stores o 104,000 m2 o 93.9% of o 2,000 m2 occupancy rate 1% of consolidated revenue Positive in 2Q20 contribution to EBITDA Margin 32 CONSOLIDATED VISION 2019 - LATIN AMERICA Pro forma Income Statement - R$ million FY19 - After IFRS 16 GPA Éxito - GPA Pro Forma Consolidated Same Stores Sales Growth - 2019 Net Sales 54,451 18,388 72,872 Gross Profit 11,584 4,754 16,337 Gross Margin 21.3% 25.9% 22.4% EBIT Margin 3.9% 4.3% 3.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.1% 8.3% 7.2% Net Income - continuing operations 1,092 178 1,155 Net Margin 2.0% 1.0% 1.6% Amounts prior to GPA consolidation including the effects of IFRS 16. Classification may be changed 35.5% 4.0% 3.8% 1.1% Bra Col Arg Uru Working Capital - days of cogs Capex / Net Revenue ~55 3.6% 3.3% 3.6% Approx. ~30 ~20 2,000 2019 E GPA Éxito Consolidated 2019 E GPA Éxito Consolidated Currency translation based on average rate of Colombian peso in 2019 (parity of 0.0012) 33 REFLECTION OF LATAM RESTRUCTURING Leverage Net Debt /EBITDA (¹) -2.9x -2.5x -2.2x -1.3x -1.3x -1.5x -1.4x-1.6x -1.1x -0.9x -0.3x -0.5x -0.9x 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2020E Pro Pro forma forma Operating cash flow, enabling: Reduction in leverage Maintenance of high capex in recent years in GPA and Éxito o Distribution of dividends pursuant to Bylaws 96.6% of Éxito was acquired R$ 9.5 bn was acquisition cost 2.2x of leverage in 2Q20 Opportunities to monetize assets: o Lands and buildings valued at R$3.3 billion (book value) o Divestment of interest in subsidiaries (1) Adjusted EBITDA Pre IFRS. For 2019, the Adjusted EBITDA pro forma was used, thus considering 12 months 34 of consolidation of Grupo Éxito's operations. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MAIN PILLARS I N S T R AT E G I C P L A N N I N G O F D I G I T A L T R A N S F O R M AT I O N i n n o v a t i o n + Add - Reduce + Improve + Scalability for costumer revenue costs business experience (UX) Consumer Needs Driven Culture/ Integration with the Business Data Infrastructure Brick and mortar stores 36 BRICK AND MORTAR PRIVATE STORES LABELS ECOMMERCE / FINANCIAL SERVICES & PAYMENTS MARKET PLACE Extended Warranty & Services E C O S Y S T E M LOYALTY REAL ESTATE LOGISTICS DATA & DELIVERY ANALYTICS & BI Ship-from-StoreClique-e-Retire 37 Platform of goods and services to earn and redeem points It is the first loyalty coalition with nationwide presence in Brazil's retail sector More than 56 million active customers in its base and approximately 3,000 points of sale Stix will offer accessible and frequently redeemable awards to members (micro- rewards). Stix overcomes important barriers of loyalty programs, such as: Accessible = accrue points on day- to-day purchases at diverse partners that Brazilians are already used to Simple = direct redemption at stores for rewards (micro rewards) of high perceived value Stix enables customers to rapidly accumulate enough points to be able to redeem rewards Transparency is a differential at Stix: 1 stix is worth at least R$ 1 upon redemption Rollout in the second half of 2020, may earn Stix points in a single account. Stix will evolve constantly with the entry of new retail partners from different segments 66.7% Ownership structure 33.3% Commercial partner 38 GPA E-COMMERCE EXPANSION 272% OF E-COMMERCE GROWTH IN 2Q20 BRICK AND MORTAR TRADITIONAL (DC) EXPRESS (SFS) STORES CLICK & COLLECT NEXT HOUR Buying Mission Maximum number of items per order Cost of freight* Highlights Next daySame day Unlimited Up to 150 R$ 14.90 R$ 14.90 Openings of 2 Increase from 94 Mini-Distribution stores in 2Q19 to Center 291 stores in 2Q20 Same day Up to 150 - Growth in the number of stores operating in this format Next hour Up to 15 From R$ 5.99** Operating in 323 stores * Amount applicable to São Paulo only 39 ** Freight may vary according to demand and distance MISSION OF NEXT HOUR PURCHASING PRESENT IN ALL OF MULTIVAREJO'S FORMATS AND BANNERS (HYPER, SUPER, PROXIMITY AND DRUGSTORES) of GMV growth vs 2Q19 increase in the number of orders vs 2Q19 growth in average ticket vs 2Q19 JAMES 2020( R E T A I L ) vs Vertical Retail: o higher physical and technological integration with Multivarejo of GMV growth vs 2Q19 increase in the number o James Prime launch in April of orders vs 2Q19 growth in average ticket vs 2Q19 o Operation in new stores: from 50 stores pre-Covid to 323 stores dof growth in the average costumer expending 40 CITIES • Aracajú • Palmas • Barueri • Recife • Belo Horizonte • Rio de Janeiro • Boa Viagem • Salvador • Brasilia • Santana da Parnaíba • Campo Grande • Santo André • Cuiabá • Santos • Curitiba • São Caetano do Sul • Fortaleza • São Paulo • Jaboatão do Guarará• São Vicente • João Pessoa • Sorocaba • Niterói • Teresina • Uberlândia 41 CHEFTIME IN DIFFERENT SOLUTIONS THROUGH EXPANSION OF ITS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND ADVANCES IN ITS DIGITAL STRATEGY 17 o p t i o n s Kits and content to prepare recipes at home OBJECTIVES G R856%O W T H O F v s 2 Q 1 9 Restaurante Cheftime: delivery of ready-made meals produced from Pão de Açúcar stores, combining Cheftime's food expertise with the dark kitchens model and the James delivery app. Present in SP and RJ. 39 o p t i o n s 867 o p t i o n s Ready-to-eat dishes to take home or to work (Grab & Go) Ready-to-eat meals for immediate consumption Develop the Cheftime brand (group asset) Accelerate Rotisserie Greater presence in stores - increase in items at the production center and start incorporating items produced in stores (rotisserie and coffee). Progress in digital strategy - digital sales doubled in size due to increased demand for convenience in the pandemic + Education 1 school opened modernization (with Ready-to-cook,Ready-to- Eat and Ready-to-Go solutions) 42 ST RAT EGI C PLANNI NG E-COMMERCE of sales evolution of share in Multivarejo gross food sales of sales increase in Express model stores the 1st semester vs (vs 94 stores in 2Q19) the whole year of 2019 of share in the food New mini- sales of Pão de distribution centers Açúcar inaugurated TO BE Launch of new Plug and Play stores to support high demand duringCOVID-19 crisis Expansion of Shipping from Store and e-store nationwide Expansion of new Picking app + continuous improvement of OTIF (On Time In Full) service level Marketplace launch 43 LOYALTYST RAT EGI C PL NNI NG approximate of MV sales share approx. share number of active approximately of online sales downloads of the total sales of sales of the Pão de sales of the Extra Multivarejo made by Açúcar banner by loyal banner by loyal loyal customers customers customers TO BE Update Apps functions and dynamics Integrate My Rewards catalog with Stix to become biggest loyalty program in brazilian retail GPA adjustment to implement

LGPD Integration between the apps James x PdA Mais and Clube Extra 44 STRATEGIC PLANNING FRICTIONLESS o Use of IT to reduce friction and operation costs in services areas Testing and launching of new digital products for checkout (Self- checkout, pre-scan, scan & go, POS mobile, shop & go, virtual menu, express checkout) SELF CHECKOUTS PRE SCAN SCAN & GO VIRTUAL MENU SHOP & GO Stores: Stores applying Stores in the Stores in the Store in POC 21 Pão de Açúcar checkout agility proximity format proximity format solutions 2 Extra 5 Proximity 45 Functionalities that drive frequency of use My Discount Functionality Del Vino Community Events Products suggestions Recipes Engagement proves the importance of omnichannel strategy +3 million downloads in the LTM +87,000 orders received in 2Q20 +45% increase in average ticket vs. basket without coupons 2.6 milhões of deliveries in 2Q20 SUCCESS OF THE MY DISCOUNT FUNCTIONALITY IN 46 STRENGTHENING OF LOYALTY Joint Venture with Bancolombia 50% / 50% share 237 million transactions 3.5 million customers with HabeasData 75 top allies 77% share of redemption in Éxito Group Gas stations, debit card, travel options and marketplace 47 PRIVATE LABEL BRANDS PRIVATE LABEL |A strategic pillar for the Company Why do we produce Private-Label? Price Perception Prices about 25-30% lower than the benchmark/leader in the category Quality Perception Same or superior quality as the benchmark/leader in the category DifferentiationIconic products and brands that are attractive to consumers Innovation New and exclusive products in our stores Democratization Guaranteed high-quality products and low prices for all Loyalty Improved Competitiveness Profitability higher than national brands How we operate Partnership Communication Specialized Quality with Private- with / Creation of Team Assurance Label Brands? Industry Brands 49 PRIVATE LABEL our brands Day by day Stylish clothes for everyday A healthier life A stylish house A chef's Celebrate the touch to the good times in routine life 50 PRIVATE LABEL | PRIORITIES Increase of the penetration to19% in 2Q20, aiming to reach 23% of ​​share by 2020 Increase Taeq sales, democratizing healthy foods Extension of Pipeline of Building new Private Labels and Integrated constant strengthening Suppliers model innovation at 500 current brands INTEGRATED: TOTALPARTNERSHIP | SKUs per year OPENBOOKMODEL TRANSACTIONAL: TRADITIONAL MODEL 51 RESULTS 2Q20 Results reflect the group's successful multichannel, multiformat and multiregional strategy. Consolida te d Gross Revenue: R$ 2 2.9 bill ion (+61.1% in tota l r even ue a n d +19.3% p r o for ma ); EBITD A Mar gin of 7.6% (+1.0 p .p . vs. 2Q19); HIGHLIGHTS Assaí: Gross R evenue: R $9. 0 b il lion (+26.4% in to ta l o reven ue a n d +10.0% in sa me-store sal es); o Str on g p er for man ce, d r iven b y accelera te d expansion of new stores; o EBITD A Margin of 7.3% (+30 bps vs. 2Q19); Multivarejo: Revenue: R $ 8.0 bill ion (+13.6% to tal o Gross r even ue a n d +20.3% in s a me -stor e sa l es excl udin g ga s sta tion s a n d dr ugstor es); o Consistent impr ovement, w ith gr ow th a cr oss all food retail form a ts a n d on l in e segment; o EBITD A Margin of 7.7% (+110 bps vs. 2Q19); Éxito: Total Revenue: R $5 .8 bill ion (+17.0% p r o forma o tota l r even ue a n d +6.0% in sa me -stor e sa l es); o Gr ow th desp ite se ver e restri cti o ns on movemen t of p eo ple in the countr ies w here Éxi to op er ates, emphasis on the str ong develo pment of omnichannel; o EBITD A Margin of 8.1% (+70 bps vs. 2Q19). 53 Net income from continuing operations was 4.2x higher than in the same period last year, amounting to R$274 million. HIGHLIGHTS Strong performan ce fr om food e-c omm erc e, con sol ida tin g Multivarejo's l ead ership posi tion o f Brazil's online food segment: Foo d e-c ommerce: +2 72% v s. 2Q1 9, w ith mor e cl ien ts, exp a n sion of exp r ess modal ity , tw o new m in i Distr ib ution Cen ter s an d str on ger p r esen ce of J ames Del ivery in stores; James D elivery: +1,2 0 0% in GMV , w ith gr ow th in or d er s a n d h igh er a ver a ge ticket; Loyalty ap ps: 1 3 mill ion active dow nl oads, (+4 2% vs. 2Q19); o Cheftime: +8 5 6% vs . 2Q1 9, w ith str on ger p r esen c e in stores; Net Income of R$274 million (+322% vs. 2Q19) (Gross) consoli da te d inves tment s: R $ 53 5 mill ion in 2Q2 0 (2 n ew Assa í stor es op en ed in 2Q20 a n d 16 s tor es un der con str uction , a s p l a n n ed); Leverag e: Ne t D e bt /EBITD A: 2.2x (vs. 2. 5x in 1Q20) a n d healthy financi al posi tion , w ith R$ 7. 7 b ill ion in ca sh in the quar ter (2x the shor t-term debt). 54 Consolidated Results Growth in all marlets and highlight for growth superior to the market in Brazilian operations (+20.1%). Consolidated GPA Food Business Brazil(1) Grupo Éxito (R$ million) 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 Gross Revenue 22,912 14,219 61.1% 17,067 14,218 20.0% 5,829 Net Revenue 20,766 13,081 58.7% 15,516 13,081 18.6% 5,235 Gross Profit 4,511 2,820 60.0% 3,212 2,820 13.9% 1,293 Gross Margin 21.7% 21.6% 10 bps 20.7% 21.6% -90 bps 24.7% Selling, General and Adm. Expenses (3,033) (1,983) 52.9% (2,115) (1,977) 7.0% (887) % of Net Revenue 14.6% 15.2% -60 bps 13.6% 15.1% -150 bps 16.9% Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) 1,577 861 83.2% 1,160 894 29.7% 424 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)(3) 7.6% 6.6% 100 bps 7.5% 6.8% 70 bps 8.1% GROSS REVENUE: GROSS PROFIT: SG&A: billion,  R$22.9 billion in 2Q20  R$4.5 billion in 2Q20 • R$3.0 (+61.1% vs. 2Q19 and (+60.0% vs. 2Q19), with corresponding to 14.6% of +19.3% pro forma), margin of 21.7%; Net Revenue (vs. 15.2% in with significant growth  Sequential improvement 2Q19), with dilution of in all operations of the in Multivarejo, consistent fixed expenses due to group. results in Assaí and strong strong sales. contribution from Éxito. ADJUSTED EBITDA: R$1.6 billion (+83.2% vs. 2Q19), with margin of 7.6%, confirming the positive trend of Brazil

operations and the Grupo Éxito operations. GPA Brazil results does not include results of "other businesses" (Stix, James and Cheftime); (2) Operating income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; (3) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses; Note: Tax credits were not materially different from previous quarters. 55 Performance driven by successful expansion of stores, efficient commercial actions and higher consumption during the quarantine. Individual consumer more than compensated for the challenges observed in Food service. Assaí Results (R$ million) 2Q20 2Q19 Gross Revenue 9,028 7,144 26.4% Net Revenue 8,222 6,532 25.9% Gross Profit 1,336 1,089 22.7% Gross Margin 16.3% 16.7% -40 bps Selling, General and Adm. Expenses (747) (635) 17.7% % of Net Revenue 9.1% 9.7% -60 bps (1)(2) 597 460 29.6% Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)(2) 7.3% 7.0% 30 bps +2 new stores (MS and MA) in 2Q20 +16 under construction (3 conversions and 13 organic) Gross Revenue: R$9.0 billion Total revenue: +26.4% vs. 2Q19 (up R$1.9 billion from 2Q19);

+26.4% vs. 2Q19 (up R$1.9 billion from 2Q19); Same-store : +10.0% in 2Q20;

: +10.0% in 2Q20; Highlight to the accelerated expansion of new stores;

Sales to individual consumers more than compensated for the challenge in food service. Gross Profit: R$1.3 billion Gross margin of 16.3% reflects the numerous new stores still in the maturation curve and the maintenance of a highly competitive pricing policy , despite higher food inflation. Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2): R$597 million EBITDA Margin of 7.3% ( despite the strong comparison base of 7.0%);

( of 7.0%); Strong dilution of SG&A. (1)Operating income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. 56 Multivarejo Results Strong performance by all retail operations in Brazil. Result driven by optimization of store portfolio, strong recovery from Hyper and significant growth of online segment. (R$ million) 2Q20 2Q19 Gross Revenue 8,038 7,074 13.6% Net Revenue 7,294 6,549 11.4% Gross Profit 1,876 1,731 8.4% Gross Margin 25.7% 26.4% -70 bps Selling, General and Adm. Expenses (1,368) (1,342) 2.0% % of Net Revenue 18.8% 20.5% -170 bps (1)(2) 563 434 29.9% Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)(2) 7.7% 6.6% 110 bps Gross Revenue: R$8.0 billion Gross Profit: R$1.9 billion Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2): R$563 million • Total sales:+13.6% vs. 2Q19; • Gross margin of 25.7%, second • Strong EBITDA margin of 7.7%(+110 • Same-store sales excluding gas consecutive quarter of bps vs. 2Q19) thanks to strong sales stations and drugstores: +20.3%; significant improvement (+60 volume, higher operational efficiency • Strong performance in all retail bps vs. 1Q20 and +170 bps vs. and dilution of expenses in the formats; 4Q19), sustained by successful quarter. • Highlights were the strong recovery of commercial activitiesand sharp Hypermarket(+22.4% of same-store reduction in the shrinkage level sales) and growth of the online food (+90 bps vs. 4Q19). segment, which already accounts for 5.6% of food sales. Multivarejo does not include the result of other businesses (Stix, Cheftime and James). (2) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted for 57 Other Operating Income and Expenses. Éxito Results Growth despite the scenario of severe restrictions on the movement of people during the pandemic. Highlight for the development of omnichannel in all countries. (R$ million) 2Q20 2Q19 (3) Gross Revenue 5,829 4,983 17.0% Net Revenue 5,235 4,418 18.5% Gross Profit 1,293 1,058 22.2% Gross Margin 24.7% 23.9% 80 bps Selling, General and Adm. Expenses (887) (743) 19.3% % of Net Revenue 16.9% 16.8% 10 bps (1)(2) 424 328 29.2% Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)(2) 8.1% 7.4% 70 bps Grupo Gross Revenue: R$5.8 billion Total revenue: +17.0% vs. 2Q19;

+17.0% vs. 2Q19; Same-store : +6.0% vs. 2Q19;

: +6.0% vs. 2Q19; Strong progress by innovative formats : Éxito Wow (+15.3%) and Carulla FreshMarket (+27.6%);

: Éxito Wow (+15.3%) and Carulla FreshMarket (+27.6%); Greater progress of the omnichannel strategy in all the countries where the group operates. Online sales already account for 11.9% of the group's total revenue, including marketplace GMV. Gross Profit: R$1.3 billion Gross Margin of 24.7% (+80 bps vs. 2Q19), with impact of accounting reclassification between Selling, general and administrative expenses and costs made in 2Q19. Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2): R$424 million Strong margin of 8.1% (+70 bps vs. 2Q19) despite the challenges observed in complementary businesses (some of which are consolidated in Brazil through the Equity Income).

margin despite the challenges observed in complementary businesses (some of which are consolidated in Brazil through the Equity Income). The Group should continue to contribute positively to Consolidated GPA results in 2020. (1) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. (3) Pro forma, for comparison purposes only. 58 Consolidated Financial Results Healthy financial position in 2Q20, with R$7.7 billion in cash (~2x the Company's short-term debt). (R$ million) 2Q20 2Q19 Cash and marketable securities profitability 38 7 427.3% Other financial revenues 28 57 -50.3% Cost of Debt (219) (93) 136.1% Cost of Receivables Discount (32) (48) -33.4% Other financial expenses (82) (55) 48.8% Net exchange variation 43 (9) n.d. Net Financial Revenue (Expenses) (223) (140) 59.7% % of Net Revenue 1.1% 1.1% 1 bps Interest on lease liabilities (250) (160) 55.9% Net Financial Revenue (Expenses) - Post IFRS 16 (473) (300) 57.7% % of Net Revenue - Post IFRS 16 2.3% 2.3% -1 bps Net Financial Result: R$473 million Main variations: (equivalent to 2.3% of net revenue, stable compared to 2Q19). Net effect of Exchange Variation : R$52 million vs. 2Q19, with R$24 million gain from exchange variation on dividends received from Éxito. Increase of R$31 million in Financial Income , with

higher cash balance invested during the period. • Financial Expenses increased due to interest resulting from increase in gross debt. 59 Consolidated Net Income Net Income from continuing operations grew 322%, amounting to R$274 million. (R$ million) 2Q20 2Q19 EBITDA 1,542 791 94.9% Depreciation (Logistics), Depreciation and Amortization (625) (365) 71.2% Net Financial Revenue (Expenses) (473) (300) 57.7% Income Tax (121) (61) 97.7% Net Income Consolidated Company 382 388 -1.5% Net Income (Loss) - Controlling Shareholders - continuing operations 274 65 322.0% Net Income (Loss) - Controlling Shareholders - descontinuing 59 353 -83.3% operations Net Income (Loss) - Controlling Shareholders - Consolidated 333 418 -20.3% Net Margin - continuing operations 1.3% 0.5% 80 bps Net income from continuing operations: R$274 million in Strong recovery in Multivarejo, consistent 2Q20 (+322% vs. 2Q19) and margin of 1.3%, reflecting performance in Assaí and consolidation of operational improvement across all group formats and Grupo Éxito's strong results more than successful strategies implemented since the beginning of compensated for higher depreciation and the year. higher cost of debt. 60 SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION Cash position in Jun/20: R$ 7.7 billion (vs. R$4.7 billion in 2Q19);

7.7 billion (vs. R$4.7 billion in 2Q19); Cash position equivalent to 2x the short-term debt;

short-term debt; R$202 million of unsold receivables (vs. R$120 million in 2Q19). ADEQUATE LEVERAGE LEVEL Leverage is in line with the

Company's plan and remains at an adequate level;

is in line with the and remains at an adequate level; Deleveraging expected over the coming quarters. Net Debt of Consolidated GPA* Post-IFRS 16. (R$ million) 06.30.2020 06.30.2019 Short Term Debt (3,892) (3,025) Loans and Financing (2,878) (875) Debentures and Promissory Notes (1,014) (2,150) Long Term Debt (13,300) (3,079) Loans and Financing (2,739) (256) Debentures (10,561) (2,823) Total Gross Debt (17,192) (6,104) Cash and Financial investments 7,736 4,705 Net Debt (9,456) (1,398) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 4,151 2,947 On balance Credit Card Receivables not discounted 202 120 Net Debt incl. Credit Card Receivables not discounted (9,254) (1,278) Net Debt incl. Credit Card Receivables not discounted / Adjusted EBITDA (1) -2.2x -0.4x Quarter marked by strong operating cash generation and conclusion of one more important step in the monetization of mature and non-core assets, which helped reduce net debt by R$1.5 billion compared to 1Q20. Consequently, Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio fell from 2.5x in 1Q20 to 2.2x in 2Q20. Adjusted EBITDA before IFRS 16 in the last 12 months. *The calculation of the indicators in the following table excludes the lease liabilities related to IFRS 16. 61 COMPANY STRUCTURE EVOLUTION OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES AND SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE ownership structure 58.4% Free Float 96.6% 34.1% 100% 100% 62.5% Membership of highest corporate governance segment of B3 1:1 Parity of conversion PN to ON shares Mar/20 Conclusion of the migration to Novo Mercado 58.4% of free float Best corporate governance practices 100% of shares with voting rights 100% tag along rights At least 20% of the Board consists of independent members Committees: Finance, Audit, Governance & Sustainability, HR & Compensation and Innovation Digital Transformation Adhesion to the

Market Arbitration Chamber 63 GOVERNANCE AT GPA Controlling Shareholder Acquisition of 96.6% Jan-23-2020 : Approval of the Governance structure during the Board of Directors and Shareholders' Meeting, as disclosed in Colombia's offering memorandum

: Approval of the Governance structure during the Board of Directors and Shareholders' Meeting, as disclosed in Colombia's offering memorandum Participation of GPA members in the Committees, following the current governance rules of Éxito:

Finance Appointments, Compensation and Corporate Governance Sustainability Expansion

Audit and Risks Committee: 100% independent members 64 GLOSSARY GLOSSARY Food Segment: Represents the combined results of Multivarejo and Assaí, excluding equity income (loss) from Cdiscount, which is not included in the operating segments reported by the Company. EBITDA: EBITDA is calculated in accordance with Instruction 527 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) on October 4, 2012. Adjusted EBITDA: Measure of profitability calculated by excluding Other Operating Income and Expenses from EBITDA. Management uses this measure in its analyses as it believes it eliminates nonrecurring expenses and revenues and other nonrecurring items that could compromise the comparability and analysis of results. Compre Bem: Project involving the conversion of stores in order to enter a market niche currently occupied by regional supermarkets. The store model is better adapted to the needs of the consumers in the regions where the stores are located. The service and assortment of the perishables category will be reinforced, while other categories will have a leaner assortment. Compre Bem is managed independently from the Extra Super banner with the focus on streamlining operating costs, especially logistics and IT. Mercado Extra: Project aims to renovate Extra Super by reinforcing the quality of perishables and customer service, with the focus on the B and C income groups. There will be no change in the operating model of the stores, which will continue to be managed under the Extra banner. James Delivery (last miler): Multiservice platform for ordering and delivering in minutes of diverse products selected by our customers, including restaurants and integration with our supermarkets and drugstores. Cheftime: pioneering startup in the Foodtech segment, offering online subscription services and sales of gastronomic kits. Stix: Brazilian retail nationwide loyalty program coalition Same-storegrowth: Same-store growth, as mentioned in this document, is adjusted by the calendar effect in each period. Growth and Changes: The growth and changes presented in this document refer to changes from the same period last year, except when stated otherwise. 66 INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM Phone.: +55 (11) 3886-0421 Email: gpa.ri@gpabr.com Website: www.gpari.com.br Disclaimer: Statements contained in this release relating to the business outlook of the Company, projections of operating/financial results, growth prospects of the Company and market and macroeconomic estimates are merely forecasts and are based on the beliefs, plans and expectations of Management in relation to the Company's future. These expectations are highly dependent on changes in the market, Brazil's general economic performance, the industry and international markets, and hence are subject to change. Attachments Original document

