Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Corporate Presentation - August 2020

Note: Brazil considers the consolidation of GPA Food. Currency translation based on the rate of Colombian peso on Jun, 30 (parity of 0.0013)
(*) Considers Adjusted EBITDA, calculated at the discretion of each country.
3
GROUP OVERVIEW
B R A N D S A N D F O R M AT S T O S E R V E A L L S E G M E N T S O F T H E P O P U L AT I O N
Comprehensive coverage of customers and markets
Brands and formats for all segments of the population
Premium
463 stores
Mainstream
703 stores
Cash & Carry
347 stores
Low Cost
875 stores(1)
522 stores
91 stores
25 stores
1,513 stores(1)
16% mkt share(2)
29% mkt share(2)
41% mkt share(2)
14% mkt share(2)
(1)
Does not include 122 drugstores and 73 gas stations
4
(2)
Souce: Abras Ranking, 2019; Nielsen, IDRetai, Nielsen 2019 Colombia (sales area market share), Argentina in LF
GPA FOOD OVERVIEW
DIVERSE FORMATS TO MEET DIVERSE CONSUMER NEEDS
MULTIVAREJO
Hypermarkets and
Supermarkets
Proximity
Supermarkets
29.1%
12.3%
2.5%
Sales
Sales
Sales
ASSAÍ
Commercial Centers,
Cash & Carry
Drugstores, Food Delivery & Gas
Stations
3.1%52.8%
SalesSales
#Stores
#Stores
#Stores
#Stores
#Stores
Hypermarkets: 107
Supermarkets : 182
Minuto: 86
Drugstores: 122
Assaí: 169
Supermarkets: 179
Mini Extra: 152
Gas stations: 73
Number of stores as of June 30, 2020. Calculated % of gross sales
5
FOCUS ON VALUE GENERATING INITIATIVES
B R A Z I L B R I C K A N D M O R TA R S T O R E S
% OF GROSS REVENUE
52.8%
12.3%
6.1%
2.5%
21.6%
TOTAL STORES
ACHIEVED
RESULTS
2Q20 SALES
GROWTH
RETURN
INITIATIVES
169
182
39 stores opened in the last
46 refurbished stores
24 months already represent
(41% of sales)
24% of banner's total sales
Total Sales: +26%
Refurbished stores:
18% growth
Above 30%
Above 30%
• ~60 new stores for the
•
Refurbishment of 8
next 3 years *
stores*
• 16 stores currently
•
Organic expansion in
under construction, of
the next quarters
which 3 are conversions
from Hiper to Assaí
128
Converted portfolio presents superior growth
Mercado Extra: +17% SSS Compre Bem: +53%
Above 20%
Conversion of 38 Extra Super to Mercado Extra
Start of the Compre
Bem's food ecommerce operation
238
107
Great performance of
the neighborhood
Strong adhesion to the
stores and widening of
one-stop-shop model
the Aliados' base
SSS: +26%
SSS: +22.0%
Above 20%
-
Organic expansion
• Maintenance of ~70-80
in the next quarters
high performance
stores
• 3 stores in the process
of conversion to Assaí
Data from 2Q20
*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed.
6
CONSISTENT GROWTH
O V E R T H E Y E A R S
In 5 years, sales grew ~3.4x
30,378
24,923
15,736
20,070
11,308
8,983
19.1%
12.0%
11.4%
9.1%
8.3%
6.2%
%SSS
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Gross Sales (R$ million)
Continued Market Share gains in an
increasingly competitive market
28.5%
21.1% +740bps
12/201412/2019
Source: Nielsen Scantrack | Total Brasil C&C SI Assaí | Totak Basket: 250 categories ¹Pre IFRS 16 *Excluding non recurring effects
Adjusted EBITDA
1,740
1,379
1,029
6.0%
6.3%
681
5.6%
441
346
4.7%
4.2%
4.2%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018*
2019
in R$ MN
% Net Sales
Net Profit
947
768
540
171
283
2.9%
3.4%
3.4%
120
2.0%
1.4%
1.6%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018*
2019
in R$ MN
% Net Sales
7
PRODUCTIVITY OF
NEW STORES
Average monthly sales*
EBITDA
(R$ million)
Margin*
Pre IFRS 16
18.6
18.0
PRODUCTIVITY
6.5%
13.1
3.3%
> Sales
SUCCESSFUL
Old
MatureMatureN w
New Model
EXPANSION
Matured
Under
Matureture Old
ew Model
Modelodel
NewModelModel
underunder
maturation
turation
Maturation
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
9M19
2
SalesVendasper porm m²
2,7
3,0
,5
3,8
4,0
4,0
4.1
(R$ mil)
(R$ '000)
2.7
3.0
3.5
3.8
4.0
*Data from 2019
8
EXPANSION AND CONVERSIONS
E XPA N S I O N O F N AT I O NW I D E F O O T P R I N T *
2014
2019
2020
•
84 stores
•
166 stores
• + 19 organic stores
•
13 states
•
21 states
•
16 stores currently under
• 317,000 m2 sales area
•
713,000 m2 sales area
construction
•
Average store size: 3,800 m2
•
Average store size: 4,300 m2
•
+3 Extra Hyper conversion
•
16,000 employees
•
39 mil employees
stores
*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new
9
coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed
P R I O R I T I E S
2020
2022
*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation
of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic,
works could be postponed
CONSOLIDATIONOFASSAÍ'SNATIONALFOOTPRINT
Continuity of accelerated organic expansion, with approximately 60 stores to be opened in the next 3 years
~20 Extra Hiper stores under study for conversion to Assaí, with approximately 3 stores expected for 2020*
Focus on reaching gross revenue of R$ 50 billion in 2022
FINANCIALSOLUTIONS
Expansion and higher penetration of financial products and services mainly through the "Passaí" banner credit card and card machines
INCREASEOPERATINGEFFICIENCY
Evolution of the processes and systems to support the growth of the banner
Continuity of control in expenses, despite the strong expansion
Maintenance of positive Working Capital
10
MERCADO EXTRA
KEY FORMAT
CHANGES
100 stores
120,000 m²
31 cities
Stores of 1,200 m²
Assortment and greater emphasis on quality and freshness of fruits and vegetables
Professional and personalized service at
bakery, butchery and deli
Better price positioning
Greater penetration of Private-Label
11
100 stores
120,000 m²
31 cities
Stores of 1,200 m²
*Data from 2019
MERCADO
100 stores
renovated under the new model
KEY RESULTS IN 2019
Extra
Mercado
Super
Extra
+8.6%
+3.2%
+6.1%
Improved
SALE
AVERAGE TICKET
CUSTOMERS
customer
satisfaction
level
+580 bps*
Significant
Penetration of
market
private-label
share gain
brands above 18%
12
NEXT
MORE THAN THE EVOLUTION OF
SUPER, THE STRENGTHENING
OF THE EXTRA BRAND
Conclusion of the conversion of the remaining stores
Consolidation of model
Assessment of possible expansions/ conversions
1 5
s t o r e s
2 3
s t o r e s
Conversions of 38 stores* in 2020
*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new
13
coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed
Low Cost
Low logistics costs: Perishables delivered directly to the store
Local journals with offers and digital communication
Differential
Excellence in customer service and services compatible with regional supermarkets
Assortment of 7,000 products, focused on butchery, produce and bakery
P O S I T I O N I N G O F
COMBAT
T O R E G I O N A L N E T W O R K S
PRIORITIES
Consolidation of the Compre Bem model, increasing the format's relevance in its business segment in São Paulo
Positioning
Regional supermarkets
Target public: B and C income segments
Lower variation in prices
Expansion
2018: 13 stores
2019: 15 stores
2Q20: start of the online operation
14
EXTRA KEY DIFFERENTIALS
107
stores
659,000
m²
17
States
62%
Penetration of Loyalty program* in 2Q20
One-Stop-Shop
Power of choice: variety of assortment, stores with up to 40,000 SKUs
Perishables
Wide assortment, quality and freshness of food products every day
Non-food
Strong leverage of differentiation in home appliance, automotive, textile and home segments
Malls
Revitalization of commercial centers and use of spaces for events and advertising
Private-Label
Increased loyalty and stronger price image
Store in store
Partnerships that maximize sales and improve the shopping experience
Recognition
in 2019
*Loyalty program penetration considers all formats of Extra banner
15
EXTRA
S T O R E S P R O F I L E A N D N E X T S T E P S PROFILE OF STORES AND NEXT STEPS
Protected location
Service as
with high
differential
customer traffic
Superior
sales performance
Optimization
Simplification
of processes
of
and
assortment
operations
~70-80 high
Improved
Strengthening of
profitable stores
perishables to
competitiveness
generate repeat
of stores
purchases
~30 low
profitable
Potential for conversions to Assaí:~20 stores
2Q20: 3 stores to be converted
stores
Store closures: ~7 stores
Across-the-boardinitiatives Private-label Store in Store project Strengthening of perishables Commercial centers Omnichannel
Strengthening of digital transformation and financial services
16
M U L T I - C H A N N E L , M U L T I - S E N S O R Y A N D M U L T I - S O L U T I O N S
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2019
182
stores
234,000
m2
13
States
86
Minuto stores
1
Adega stores
E-commerce channel:
Paodeacucar.como Increase of James Delivery share
90%
penetration of loyalty program in 2Q20
Evolution of G7 Value Proposition:
+EXPERIMENTAL
Shopping moments with
unique experiences
+SOCIAL
Social HUBwith living and interaction spaces
+EXCLUSIVE
With personalized, special and healthy solutions
+FLUID
For a seamless shoppingexperience,thanks to digital technology driving customer service
SALES (*)
900 bps
Non Refurbished Refurbished
CUSTOMERS (*)
500 bps
Non Refurbished Refurbished
Numbers refer to 9M19
VOLUME (*)
700 bps
Non Refurbished Refurbished
The 46
renovated stores already
account for 41% of sales and 2/3 of EBITDA
High levels of customer satisfaction
and loyalty
17
S T R E N G T H E N I N G O F B A N N E R T H R O U G H
ORGANIC
EXPANSION
Restart expansion under the next-generationconcept(G7)
R e s u m p t i o n o f e x p a n s i o n
5 s t o r e s / y e a r
Places where Pão should expand to consolidate its presence and saturate the market
Potentially expanding locations to intensify Pão's presence
RENOVATIONS
2020
Renovate all stores with potential, achieving more than
60 renovations, equivalent to
50% of total sales and 70% of
EBIT
Renovations conclusion in 2021
+8
G7 Renovations
in 2020
46
Renovated stores
(2017-2019)
*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new
18
coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed
86
Minuto Pão de Açúcar
152
Mini Extra
58,000
m2
122
Drugstores
P R O X I M I T Y
K E Y I N I T I A T I V E S
Minuto Pão de Açúcar
Loyalty-building through perishables, Private-Label Brands and synergies with parent brand. Plan to resume expasion
Mini Extra
Aliados
Consolidation of
Launch of online
format's results, with
platform focused
increased sales,
mainly on groceries,
number of clients and
strengthening the
strong partnerships
format strategy, which
with suppliers, which
already has increased
significantly increased
revenue, customers
profitability.
and average ticket.
73
Gas stations
1
Minuto Adega
1
Minuto Office
Gas Stations and Drugstores
Drugstores
Adjustment of assortment and prices, development of bargain stores and new logistics solutions.
Gas stations
Price perception, growth in customer traffic and volume.
Pão de Açúcar Adega
The platform (online + flagship store) already accounts for 43% of online wine sales of Multivarejo, while stores account for 6.6% of wine sales of Proximity format.
Store in store Adega present in Pão de Açúcar G7 stores
*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed
19
2019
Revenue
Volume
Clients
+14.9%
+21.1%
+3.2%
9M18
9M19
9M18
9M19
9M18
9M19
Evolution of Profitability
Private-Label
Optimization of expenses,
Sales growth over 30%, up by
~ 300 bps yoy revenue share
costs and logistics
Market share
+100bps
9M189M19
Recognition in 2019
Elected the "Most Beloved Brand in São Paulo" in the wine and cellars category (Veja Comer e Beber)
20
NEXT STEPS
Resumption of expansion in the coming years
Store portfolio
Resume of the organic expansion Expansion outside of SP with Mini Hubs
Expansion of the Aliados model with prospection of new customers and diversification of the product portfolio.
86 152
Minuto Mini
StoresStores
238
Stores
*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed
21
Multivarejo
Main levers to increase sales
Immediate effect starting in 1Q20
Maturation of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores
Continueddouble-digitgrowth in Proximity formats
Continued growth in food e-commerce
Increased promotional intensity and communication in Extra Hyper
Greater share ofPrivate Label Brand products in the total sales of Multivarejo, focused to increase its share to 23% by year-end - already reached 19% in 2Q20
Effect from 2Q20 to 4Q20
Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20
Restructuring of price policies in Extra Hiper stores (according to the profile of the target audience of each store)
Reduction of stockout level at the shelves: implementation of new logistical support systems, as well as review of the exposure layers' parameters and demand adjustments
22
Multivarejo
Main levers to increase profitability
Immediate effect starting in 1Q20
Maturation of remodeling and conversion of Compre Bem, Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar stores: +30 bps
Shrinkage reduction: focus on reducing assortment and integration with store supply practices: +50 bps
Maintenance ofcost controls, maintaining the ratio of SG&A to sales
Gradual Effect starting in 2Q20
Review of the value proposition of the Non-Food segment and new contractual models of negotiation with suppliers from Jan/20: +30 bps
Reduction of administrative costs (20bps) and control over sales expenses,without impact the service level
Review of the Extra Hiper store portfolio:
~ 3 stores (for conversion in Assaí in 2H20)
~ 70-80 stores (high performance): strengthening of competitive advantages to further increase profitability and value proposition to the customer
~ 7 stores (mapped for potential sale)
~ 5 stores closed
Additional refurbishment of 8* Pão de Açúcar stores to the concept of the last generation
Expansion of 3-5* new Pão de Açúcar stores
Expansion of 10* new Minuto Pão de Açúcar stores
38 conversions from Extra Super units to Mercado Extra
*The Company reaffirms its plan for expansion, conversion and renovation of stores. However, in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, works could be postponed
23
522
stores
844,000
Éxito
Carulla
Surtimayorista
o Hyper and Proximity
o Super and Proximity
o Cash & Carry
m2
o248 stores
o96 stores
o32 stores
o 625,000 m2
o 86,000 m²
o 32,000 m2
COLOMBIA
29%
market share
19%
Surtimax
Super Inter
Viva
of
o Low Cost
o Low Cost
o Malls
consolidated
o77 stores
o69 stores
o 754,000 m2GLA
revenue in
2Q20
o 36,000 m2
o 65,000 m2
24
éxito.wow
Perishables area
Co-working Space
Pet World
Digital and Gamer Universe
Dermo Space
Integration
NEW
o9 stores
o15.3% sales
o19.2% share of
growth in 2Q20
banner's revenue
25
Carulla
FreshMarket
NEW
o13
o27.6% sales
o27.9% share of
stores
growth in 2Q20
banner's revenue
26
Surti
Mayorista
NEW
o32
oLaunch of "Club del
o3.8% market
oExpectation of
stores
Comerciante", a
share in
openings in
relational marketing
Colombia
2020
program focused on
business costumer
27
VIVA
LARGEST REAL ESTATE OPERATION IN COLOMBIA:
GRUPO ÉXITO: 51% Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia:49%
First year of operation of two
key shopping malls in Colombia
Éxito GLA: 758,000 m²
(of which 568,000 m² GLA in Viva Malls)
Viva
Envigado
98.0% occupancy rate
31,8+ million visitorssince inauguration
Stores and brands well known: H&M, Dollarcity, Miniso, Decathlon and Cine Colombia
Viva
Tunja
98.6% occupancy rate
4.9+ million visitors since inauguration
47 new brands in the region: Arturo Calle and Velez
o First Éxito hyper in the city
28
VIVA
LARGEST REAL ESTATE OPERATION IN COLOMBIA:
GRUPO ÉXITO: 51% Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia:49%
First year of operation of two
key shopping malls in Colombia
Éxito GLA: 758,000 m²
(of which 568,000 m² GLA in Viva Malls)
Viva
Viva
EnvigadoConcept
Differentiation and
innovation
o95.8% occupancy rate
31+ million visitorssince inauguration
Stores and brands well known inthe region: Viva Motors; Cine Colombia; Miniso
VivaInternational
TunjaBrands
94.0%Gatewayoccupancyforinternationalrate
players due to market o3.2+ million visitors since
leadership inauguration
47 new brands in the region: Arturo Calle; Velez
o First Éxito hyper in the city
29
SALES GROWTH
D R I V E N B Y S T R E N G T H E N I N G O F P O R T F O L I O
Total sales growth(*)
9.4%(1)
3.4%
5.6%
4.9%
4.7%
0.6%
2.2%
2.5%
2Q18
-0.8%
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Net Salesincludedtheeffect of conversionsandthecalendareffect adjustment (1) Excluding the Covid-19 impact in the quarter, growth would have been of 4.1%
Contribution of formats
Total sales (COP Million)
4.5%
+4.7%
1.9% 0.2% 2,733
2,611 1.7% 1.0%
-0.1%
2Q19
Wow
Carulla Fresh Surti Mayorista Omnicanal
Others
2Q20
Market
30
91
stores
90,000
m2
41%
URUGUAY market share
4%
of consolidated revenue
in 2Q20
Devoto
Disco
Géant
o Super and
o Supermarket
o Hypermarket
Proximity
o29 stores
o2 stores
o60 stores
o 33,000 m2
o 16,000 m2
o 40,000 m2
31
25
stores
106,000
m2
14%
Libertad
Malls
Mini Libertad
ARGENTINA
o Hyper
o Malls
o Proximity
market share
o15 stores
o 170,000 m2GLA
o10 stores
o 104,000 m2
o 93.9% of
o 2,000 m2
occupancy rate
1%
of consolidated
revenue
Positive
in 2Q20
contribution to
EBITDA Margin
32
CONSOLIDATED VISION 2019 - LATIN AMERICA
Pro forma Income Statement - R$ million
FY19 - After IFRS 16
GPA
Éxito -
GPA
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Same Stores Sales Growth - 2019
Net Sales
54,451
18,388
72,872
Gross Profit
11,584
4,754
16,337
Gross Margin
21.3%
25.9%
22.4%
EBIT Margin
3.9%
4.3%
3.8%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
7.1%
8.3%
7.2%
Net Income - continuing operations
1,092
178
1,155
Net Margin
2.0%
1.0%
1.6%
Amounts prior to GPA consolidation including the effects of IFRS 16. Classification may be changed
35.5%
4.0% 3.8%
1.1%
Bra
Col
Arg
Uru
Working Capital - days of cogs
Capex / Net Revenue
~55
3.6%
3.3%
3.6%
Approx.
~30
~20
2,000
2019 E GPA
Éxito
Consolidated
2019 E GPA
Éxito
Consolidated
Currency translation based on average rate of Colombian peso in 2019 (parity of 0.0012)
33
REFLECTION OF LATAM RESTRUCTURING
Leverage
Net Debt /EBITDA (¹)
-2.9x
-2.5x
-2.2x
-1.3x
-1.3x
-1.5x
-1.4x-1.6x
-1.1x
-0.9x
-0.3x
-0.5x
-0.9x
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2020E
Pro Pro
forma forma
Operating cash flow, enabling:
Reduction in leverage
Maintenance of high capex in recent years in GPA and Éxito
o Distribution of dividends pursuant to Bylaws
96.6%
of Éxito was acquired
R$ 9.5 bn
was acquisition cost
2.2x of leverage in 2Q20
Opportunities to monetize assets:
o Lands and buildings valued at R$3.3 billion (book value)
o Divestment of interest in subsidiaries
(1) Adjusted EBITDA Pre IFRS. For 2019, the Adjusted EBITDA pro forma was used, thus considering 12 months
34
of consolidation of Grupo Éxito's operations.
DIGITAL
TRANSFORMATION
MAIN PILLARS I N S T R AT E G I C P L A N N I N G
O F D I G I T A L T R A N S F O R M AT I O N
i n n o v a t i o n
+ Add
- Reduce
+ Improve
+ Scalability for
costumer
revenue
costs
business
experience (UX)
Consumer
Needs
Driven
Culture/ Integration with the Business
Data
Infrastructure
Brick and
mortar stores
36
BRICK AND MORTAR
PRIVATE
STORES
LABELS
ECOMMERCE /
FINANCIAL SERVICES
& PAYMENTS
MARKET PLACE
Extended Warranty
& Services
E C O S Y S T E M
LOYALTY
REAL ESTATE
LOGISTICS
DATA
& DELIVERY
ANALYTICS
& BI
Ship-from-StoreClique-e-Retire
37
Platform of goods and services to earn and redeem points
It is the first loyalty coalition with nationwide
presence in Brazil's retail sector
More than 56 million active customers in its base and approximately 3,000 points of sale
Stix will offer accessible and frequently redeemable awards to members (micro-
rewards). Stix overcomes important barriers of loyalty programs, such as:
Accessible = accrue points on day- to-day purchases at diverse partners that Brazilians are already used to
Simple = direct redemption at stores for rewards (micro rewards) of high perceived value
Stix enables customers to rapidly accumulate enough points to be able to redeem rewards
Transparency is a differential at Stix:
1 stix is worth at least R$ 1 upon redemption
Rollout in the second half of 2020, may earn Stix points in a single account.
Stix will evolve constantly with the entry of new retail partners from different segments
66.7%
Ownership structure
33.3%
Commercial partner
38
GPA E-COMMERCE EXPANSION
272% OF E-COMMERCE GROWTH IN 2Q20
BRICK AND MORTAR
TRADITIONAL (DC)
EXPRESS (SFS)
STORES
CLICK & COLLECT
NEXT HOUR
Buying Mission
Maximum number of items per order
Cost of freight*
Highlights
Next daySame day
Unlimited
Up to 150
R$ 14.90
R$ 14.90
Openings of 2
Increase from 94
Mini-Distribution
stores in 2Q19 to
Center
291 stores in 2Q20
Same day
Up to 150
-
Growth in the
number of stores operating in this format
Next hour
Up to 15
From R$ 5.99**
Operating in 323
stores
* Amount applicable to São Paulo only
39
** Freight may vary according to demand and distance
MISSION OFNEXT HOUR PURCHASINGPRESENT INALL OF MULTIVAREJO'S FORMATS AND BANNERS(HYPER, SUPER, PROXIMITY AND DRUGSTORES)
of GMV growth vs 2Q19
increase in the number of orders vs 2Q19
growth in average ticket vs 2Q19
JAMES 2020( R E T A I L ) vs
Vertical Retail:
ohigher physical and technological integration with Multivarejo
of GMV growth vs 2Q19
increase in the number
o James Prime launch in
April
of orders vs 2Q19
growth in average ticket
vs 2Q19
o Operation in new stores: from 50
stores pre-Covid to 323 stores
dof growth in the average
costumer expending
40
CITIES
•
Aracajú
•
Palmas
•
Barueri
•
Recife
•
Belo Horizonte
•
Rio de Janeiro
•
Boa Viagem
•
Salvador
•
Brasilia
•
Santana da Parnaíba
•
Campo Grande
•
Santo André
•
Cuiabá
•
Santos
•
Curitiba
•
São Caetano do Sul
•
Fortaleza
•
São Paulo
•
Jaboatão do Guarará•
São Vicente
•
João Pessoa
•
Sorocaba
•
Niterói
•
Teresina
•
Uberlândia
41
CHEFTIME
IN
DIFFERENT SOLUTIONS THROUGH EXPANSION OF ITS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND ADVANCES IN ITS DIGITAL STRATEGY
17
o p t i o n s
Kits and content to prepare recipes at home
OBJECTIVES
G R856%O W T H O F
v s 2 Q 1 9
Restaurante
Cheftime: delivery of
ready-made meals produced from Pão de Açúcar stores, combining Cheftime's food expertise with the dark kitchens model and the James delivery app. Present in SP and RJ.
39
o p t i o n s
867
o p t i o n s
Ready-to-eat dishes to take home or to work (Grab & Go)
Ready-to-eat meals for immediate consumption
Develop the Cheftime brand (group asset)
Accelerate Rotisserie
Greater presence in stores -
increase in items at the production center and start incorporating items produced in stores (rotisserie and coffee).
Progress in digital strategy -
digital sales doubled in size due to increased demand for convenience in the pandemic
+ Education
1 school opened
modernization (with
Ready-to-cook,Ready-to- Eat and Ready-to-Go solutions)
42
ST RAT EGI C PLANNI NG
E-COMMERCE
of sales evolution
of share in Multivarejo gross food sales
of sales increase in
Express model stores
the 1st semester vs
(vs 94 stores in 2Q19)
the whole year of
2019
of share in the food
New mini-
sales of Pão de
distribution centers
Açúcar
inaugurated
TO BE
Launch of newPlug and Play stores to support high demand duringCOVID-19 crisis
Expansion of Shipping from Store ande-store nationwide
Expansion of new Picking app + continuous improvement ofOTIF (On Time In Full) service level
Marketplacelaunch
43
LOYALTYST RAT EGI C PL NNI NG
approximate
of MV sales share
approx. share
number of active
approximately
of online sales
downloads
of the total sales of
sales of the Pão de
sales of the Extra
Multivarejo made by
Açúcar banner by loyal
banner by loyal
loyal customers
customers
customers
TO BE
UpdateApps functions and dynamics
Integrate My Rewards catalog with Stix to become biggest loyalty program in brazilian retail
GPA adjustment toimplement
LGPD
Integration between theapps James x PdA Mais and Clube Extra
44
STRATEGIC PLANNING
FRICTIONLESS
o Use of IT to reduce friction and operation costs in services areas
Testing and launching of new digital productsfor checkout (Self- checkout, pre-scan, scan & go, POS mobile, shop & go, virtual menu, express checkout)
SELF CHECKOUTS
PRE SCAN
SCAN & GO
VIRTUAL MENU
SHOP & GO
Stores:
Stores applying
Stores in the
Stores in the
Store in POC
21 Pão de Açúcar
checkout agility
proximity format
proximity format
solutions
2 Extra
5 Proximity
45
Functionalities that drive frequency of use
My Discount
Functionality
Del Vino
Community
Events
Products
suggestions
Recipes
Engagement proves the importance of omnichannel strategy
+3 million downloads
in the LTM
+87,000
orders received in 2Q20
+45%
increase in average ticket vs. basket without coupons
2.6 milhões of deliveries in 2Q20
SUCCESS
OF THE MY DISCOUNT FUNCTIONALITY IN
46
STRENGTHENING OF
LOYALTY
Joint Venture with Bancolombia
50% / 50% share
237 million
transactions
3.5 million
customers with HabeasData
75 top
allies
77%
share of redemption in Éxito Group
Gas stations,
debit card, travel options and marketplace
47
PRIVATE
LABEL BRANDS
PRIVATE LABEL
|A strategic pillar for the Company
Why do we produce Private-Label?
Price Perception
Prices about 25-30% lower than the
benchmark/leader in the category
Quality Perception
Same or superior quality as the
benchmark/leader in the category
DifferentiationIconic products and brands that are attractive to consumers
Innovation
New and exclusive products in our
stores
Democratization
Guaranteed high-quality products
and low prices for all
Loyalty
Improved
Competitiveness
Profitability
higher than
national brands
How we operate
Partnership
Communication
Specialized
Quality
with Private-
with
/ Creation of
Team
Assurance
Label Brands?
Industry
Brands
49
PRIVATE LABEL
our brands
Day by day
Stylish clothes
for everyday
A healthier life
A stylish
house
A chef's
Celebrate the
touch to the
good times in
routine
life
50
PRIVATE LABEL
| PRIORITIES
Increase of the penetration
to19% in 2Q20,
aiming to reach 23%
of share by 2020
Increase Taeq sales, democratizing
healthy foods
Extension of
Pipeline of
Building new
Private Labels and
Integrated
constant
strengthening
Suppliers model
innovation at 500
current brands
INTEGRATED: TOTALPARTNERSHIP |
SKUs per year
OPENBOOKMODEL
TRANSACTIONAL: TRADITIONAL MODEL
51
RESULTS
2Q20
Results reflect the group's successful multichannel,
multiformat and multiregional strategy.
Consolida te d Gross Revenue: R$ 2 2.9 bill ion (+61.1% in tota l r even ue a n d +19.3% p r o for ma );
EBITD A Mar gin of 7.6% (+1.0 p .p . vs. 2Q19);
HIGHLIGHTS
Assaí:
Gross
R evenue:
R $9. 0
b il lion
(+26.4% in
to ta l
o
reven ue a n d +10.0%
in sa me-store sal es);
o
Str on g p er for man ce,
d r iven
b y accelera te d
expansion of new stores;
o EBITD A Margin of 7.3% (+30 bps vs. 2Q19);
Multivarejo:
Revenue:
R $ 8.0
bill ion (+13.6%
to tal
o
Gross
r even ue
a n d +20.3%
in
s a me -stor e
sa l es
excl udin g ga s sta tion s a n d dr ugstor es);
o
Consistent
impr ovement,
w ith
gr ow th a cr oss all
food retail form a ts a n d on l in e segment;
o EBITD A Margin of 7.7% (+110 bps vs. 2Q19);
Éxito:
Total Revenue: R $5 .8 bill ion (+17.0% p r o
forma
o
tota l r even ue a n d +6.0% in sa me -stor e sa l es);
o
Gr ow th desp ite se ver e restri cti o ns on movemen t
of p eo ple in the countr ies w here Éxi to op er ates,
emphasis on
the
str ong
develo pment of
omnichannel;
o EBITD A Margin of 8.1% (+70 bps vs. 2Q19).
53
Net income from continuing operations was 4.2x higher than in the same period last year, amounting to R$274 million.
HIGHLIGHTS
Strong performan ce fr om
food
e-c omm erc e,
con sol ida tin g Multivarejo's
l ead ership
posi tion o f
Brazil's online food segment:
Foo de-commerce: +2 72% v s. 2Q1 9, w ith mor e cl ien ts, exp a n sion of exp r ess modal ity , tw o new m in i Distr ib ution Cen ter s an d str on ger p r esen ce of J ames Del ivery in stores;
James D elivery: +1,2 0 0% in GMV , w ith gr ow th in or d er s a n d h igh er a ver a ge ticket;
Loyalty ap ps: 1 3 mill ion active dow nl oads, (+4 2%
vs. 2Q19);
oCheftime: +8 5 6% vs . 2Q1 9, w ith str on ger p r esen c e in stores;
Net Income of R$274 million (+322% vs. 2Q19)
(Gross) consoli da te d inves tment s: R $ 53 5 mill ion in 2Q2 0
(2 n ew Assa í stor es op en ed in 2Q20 a n d 16 s tor es un der con str uction , a s p l a n n ed);
Leverag e: Ne t D e bt /EBITD A: 2.2x (vs. 2. 5x in 1Q20) a n d healthy financi al posi tion , w ith R$ 7. 7 b ill ion in ca sh in the quar ter (2x the shor t-term debt).
54
Consolidated Results
Growth in all marlets and highlight for growth superior to the market in Brazilian operations (+20.1%).
Consolidated
GPA Food Business Brazil(1)
Grupo
Éxito
(R$ million)
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
Gross Revenue
22,912
14,219
61.1%
17,067
14,218
20.0%
5,829
Net Revenue
20,766
13,081
58.7%
15,516
13,081
18.6%
5,235
Gross Profit
4,511
2,820
60.0%
3,212
2,820
13.9%
1,293
Gross Margin
21.7%
21.6%
10 bps
20.7%
21.6%
-90 bps
24.7%
Selling, General and Adm. Expenses
(3,033)
(1,983)
52.9%
(2,115)
(1,977)
7.0%
(887)
% of Net Revenue
14.6%
15.2%
-60 bps
13.6%
15.1%
-150 bps
16.9%
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)
1,577
861
83.2%
1,160
894
29.7%
424
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)(3)
7.6%
6.6%
100 bps
7.5%
6.8%
70 bps
8.1%
GROSS REVENUE:
GROSS PROFIT:
SG&A:
billion,
R$22.9
billion
in 2Q20
R$4.5 billion
in 2Q20
• R$3.0
(+61.1% vs. 2Q19 and
(+60.0% vs. 2Q19), with
corresponding to 14.6% of
+19.3%
pro
forma),
margin of 21.7%;
Net Revenue (vs. 15.2% in
with significant growth
Sequential improvement
2Q19),
with dilution
of
in all operations of the
in Multivarejo,
consistent
fixed
expenses due
to
group.
results in Assaí and strong
strong sales.
contribution from Éxito.
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
R$1.6 billion(+83.2% vs. 2Q19), with margin of 7.6%, confirming the positive trend of Brazil
operations and the Grupo Éxito operations.
GPA Brazil results does not include results of "other businesses" (Stix, James and Cheftime);(2) Operating income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; (3) Adjusted
for Other Operating Income and Expenses; Note: Tax credits were not materially different from previous quarters.
55
Performance driven by successful expansion of stores, efficient commercial actions and higher consumption during the quarantine. Individual consumer more
than compensated for the challenges observed in Food service.
Assaí Results
(R$ million)
2Q20
2Q19
Gross Revenue
9,028
7,144
26.4%
Net Revenue
8,222
6,532
25.9%
Gross Profit
1,336
1,089
22.7%
Gross Margin
16.3%
16.7%
-40 bps
Selling, General and Adm. Expenses
(747)
(635)
17.7%
% of Net Revenue
9.1%
9.7%
-60 bps
(1)(2)
597
460
29.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(1)(2)
7.3%
7.0%
30 bps
+2 new stores
(MS and MA) in 2Q20
+16 under construction
(3 conversions and
13 organic)
Gross Revenue: R$9.0 billion
Total revenue:+26.4% vs. 2Q19 (up R$1.9 billion from 2Q19);
Same-store: +10.0% in 2Q20;
Highlight to theaccelerated expansion of new stores;
Sales toindividual consumers more than compensated for the challenge infood service.
Gross Profit: R$1.3 billion
Gross margin of 16.3%reflects the numerous new storesstill in the maturation curveand the maintenance of a highly competitive pricing policy, despite higher food inflation.
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2): R$597
million
EBITDA Margin of 7.3%(despite the strong comparison baseof 7.0%);
Strong dilution of SG&A.
(1)Operating income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses.
56
Multivarejo Results
Strong performance by all retail operations in Brazil. Result driven by optimization of store portfolio, strong recovery from Hyper and significant growth of online segment.
(R$ million)
2Q20
2Q19
Gross Revenue
8,038
7,074
13.6%
Net Revenue
7,294
6,549
11.4%
Gross Profit
1,876
1,731
8.4%
Gross Margin
25.7%
26.4%
-70 bps
Selling, General and Adm. Expenses
(1,368)
(1,342)
2.0%
% of Net Revenue
18.8%
20.5%
-170 bps
(1)(2)
563
434
29.9%
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(1)(2)
7.7%
6.6%
110 bps
Gross Revenue: R$8.0 billion
Gross Profit: R$1.9 billion
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2): R$563 million
• Total sales:+13.6% vs. 2Q19;
• Gross margin of 25.7%, second
• Strong EBITDA margin of 7.7%(+110
•
Same-store sales excluding gas
consecutive
quarter
of
bps vs. 2Q19) thanks to strong sales
stations and drugstores: +20.3%;
significant
improvement
(+60
volume, higher operational efficiency
•
Strong performance in all retail
bps vs. 1Q20 and +170 bps vs.
and dilution of expenses in the
formats;
4Q19), sustained by successful
quarter.
• Highlights were the strong recovery of
commercial activitiesand sharp
Hypermarket(+22.4% of same-store
reduction in the shrinkage level
sales) and growth of the online food
(+90 bps vs. 4Q19).
segment, which already accounts for
5.6% of food sales.
Multivarejo does not include the result of other businesses (Stix, Cheftime and James). (2) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted for
57
Other Operating Income and Expenses.
Éxito Results
Growth despite the scenario of severe restrictions on the movement of people during the pandemic. Highlight for the development of omnichannel in all countries.
(R$ million)
2Q20
2Q19
(3)
Gross Revenue
5,829
4,983
17.0%
Net Revenue
5,235
4,418
18.5%
Gross Profit
1,293
1,058
22.2%
Gross Margin
24.7%
23.9%
80 bps
Selling, General and Adm. Expenses
(887)
(743)
19.3%
% of Net Revenue
16.9%
16.8%
10 bps
(1)(2)
424
328
29.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(1)(2)
8.1%
7.4%
70 bps
Grupo
Gross Revenue: R$5.8 billion
Total revenue:+17.0% vs. 2Q19;
Same-store: +6.0% vs. 2Q19;
Strongprogress by innovative formats: Éxito Wow (+15.3%) and Carulla FreshMarket (+27.6%);
Greaterprogress of the omnichannel strategyin all the countries where the group operates. Online sales already account for 11.9% of the group's total revenue, including marketplace GMV.
Gross Profit: R$1.3 billion
Gross Margin of 24.7%(+80 bps vs. 2Q19), with impact of accounting reclassification between Selling, general and administrative expenses and costs made in 2Q19.
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2): R$424 million
Strongmargin of 8.1% (+70 bps vs. 2Q19)despite the challenges observed in complementary businesses (some of which are consolidated in Brazil through the Equity Income).
The Group shouldcontinue to contribute positively toConsolidated GPA results in 2020.
(1) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted for Other Operating Income and Expenses. (3) Pro forma, for comparison purposes only.
58
Consolidated Financial Results
Healthy financial position in 2Q20, with R$7.7 billion in cash (~2x the Company's short-term debt).
(R$ million)
2Q20
2Q19
Cash and marketable securities profitability
38
7
427.3%
Other financial revenues
28
57
-50.3%
Cost of Debt
(219)
(93)
136.1%
Cost of Receivables Discount
(32)
(48)
-33.4%
Other financial expenses
(82)
(55)
48.8%
Net exchange variation
43
(9)
n.d.
Net Financial Revenue (Expenses)
(223)
(140)
59.7%
% of Net Revenue
1.1%
1.1%
1 bps
Interest on lease liabilities
(250)
(160)
55.9%
Net Financial Revenue (Expenses) - Post IFRS 16
(473)
(300)
57.7%
% of Net Revenue - Post IFRS 16
2.3%
2.3%
-1 bps
Net Financial Result:
R$473 million
Main variations:
(equivalent to 2.3% of net revenue, stable compared to 2Q19).
Net effect ofExchange Variation: R$52 million vs. 2Q19, with R$24 million gain from exchange variation on dividends received from Éxito.
Increase of R$31 million inFinancial Income , with
higher cash balance invested during the period.
• Financial
Expenses
increased due to interest resulting from increase in gross debt.
59
Consolidated Net Income
Net Income from continuing operations grew 322%, amounting to R$274 million.
(R$ million)
2Q20
2Q19
EBITDA
1,542
791
94.9%
Depreciation (Logistics), Depreciation and Amortization
(625)
(365)
71.2%
Net Financial Revenue (Expenses)
(473)
(300)
57.7%
Income Tax
(121)
(61)
97.7%
Net Income Consolidated Company
382
388
-1.5%
Net Income (Loss) - Controlling Shareholders - continuing operations
274
65
322.0%
Net Income (Loss) - Controlling Shareholders - descontinuing
59
353
-83.3%
operations
Net Income (Loss) - Controlling Shareholders - Consolidated
333
418
-20.3%
Net Margin - continuing operations
1.3%
0.5%
80 bps
Net income from continuing operations: R$274 million in
Strong recovery in Multivarejo, consistent
2Q20 (+322% vs. 2Q19) and margin of 1.3%, reflecting
performance in Assaí and consolidation of
operational improvement across all group formats and
Grupo Éxito's strong results more than
successful strategies implemented since the beginning of
compensated for higher depreciation and
the year.
higher cost of debt.
60
SOLID FINANCIAL
POSITION
Cash positionin Jun/20: R$7.7 billion (vs. R$4.7 billion in 2Q19);
Cash position equivalent to 2x the short-term debt;
R$202 millionof unsold receivables (vs. R$120 million in 2Q19).
ADEQUATE LEVERAGE
LEVEL
Leverage is in line with the Company's plan and remains at an adequate level;
Deleveraging expected over the coming quarters.
Net Debt of Consolidated GPA* Post-IFRS 16.
(R$ million)
06.30.2020
06.30.2019
Short Term Debt
(3,892)
(3,025)
Loans and Financing
(2,878)
(875)
Debentures and Promissory Notes
(1,014)
(2,150)
Long Term Debt
(13,300)
(3,079)
Loans and Financing
(2,739)
(256)
Debentures
(10,561)
(2,823)
Total Gross Debt
(17,192)
(6,104)
Cash and Financial investments
7,736
4,705
Net Debt
(9,456)
(1,398)
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
4,151
2,947
On balance Credit Card Receivables not discounted
202
120
Net Debt incl. Credit Card Receivables not discounted
(9,254)
(1,278)
Net Debt incl. Credit Card Receivables not discounted / Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
-2.2x
-0.4x
Quarter marked bystrong operating cash generation and conclusion of one more important step in the monetization of mature andnon-coreassets, which helped reduce net debt by R$1.5 billion compared to 1Q20. Consequently, Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio fell from 2.5x in 1Q20 to 2.2x in 2Q20.
Adjusted EBITDA before IFRS 16 in the last 12 months.
*The calculation of the indicators in the following table excludes the lease liabilities related to IFRS 16.
61
COMPANY
STRUCTURE
EVOLUTION OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES AND SIMPLIFICATION OF
CORPORATE
ownership structure
58.4%
Free Float
96.6%
34.1%
100% 100% 62.5%
Membership of highest corporate governance segment of B3
1:1
Parity of conversion
PN to ON shares
Mar/20
Conclusion of the migration to Novo Mercado
58.4%
of free float
Best corporate governance practices
100% of shares with voting rights
100% tag along rights
At least 20% of the Board consists of independent members
Committees: Finance, Audit,Governance & Sustainability, HR & Compensation and Innovation
Digital Transformation
Adhesion tothe
Market Arbitration Chamber
63
GOVERNANCE AT
GPA Controlling Shareholder
Acquisition of 96.6%
Jan-23-2020: Approval of the Governance structure during the Board of Directors and Shareholders' Meeting, as disclosed in Colombia's offering memorandum
Participation of GPA members in the Committees, following the current governance rules of Éxito:
Finance
Appointments, Compensation and Corporate Governance
Sustainability
Expansion
Audit and Risks Committee:100% independent members
64
GLOSSARY
GLOSSARY
Food Segment: Represents the combined results of Multivarejo and Assaí, excluding equity income (loss) from Cdiscount, which is not included in the operating segments reported by the Company.
EBITDA: EBITDA is calculated in accordance with Instruction 527 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) on October 4, 2012.
Adjusted EBITDA: Measure of profitability calculated by excluding Other Operating Income and Expenses from EBITDA. Management uses this measure in its analyses as it believes it eliminates nonrecurring expenses and revenues and other nonrecurring items that could compromise the comparability and analysis of results.
Compre Bem: Project involving the conversion of stores in order to enter a market niche currently occupied by regional supermarkets. The store model is better adapted to the needs of the consumers in the regions where the stores are located. The service and assortment of the perishables category will be reinforced, while other categories will have a leaner assortment. Compre Bem is managed independently from the Extra Super banner with the focus on streamlining operating costs, especially logistics and IT.
Mercado Extra: Project aims to renovate Extra Super by reinforcing the quality of perishables and customer service, with the focus on the B and C income groups. There will be no change in the operating model of the stores, which will continue to be managed under the Extra banner.
James Delivery (last miler): Multiservice platform for ordering and delivering in minutes of diverse products selected by our customers, including restaurants and integration with our supermarkets and drugstores.
Cheftime: pioneering startup in the Foodtech segment, offering online subscription services and sales of gastronomic kits.
Stix: Brazilian retail nationwide loyalty program coalition
Same-storegrowth: Same-store growth, as mentioned in this document, is adjusted by the calendar effect in each period.
Growth and Changes: The growth and changes presented in this document refer to changes from the same period last year, except when stated otherwise.
66
INVESTOR
RELATIONS
TEAM
Phone.: +55 (11) 3886-0421
Email: gpa.ri@gpabr.com
Website: www.gpari.com.br
Disclaimer: Statements contained in this release relating to the business outlook of the Company, projections of operating/financial results, growth prospects of the Company and market and macroeconomic estimates are merely forecasts and are based on the beliefs, plans and expectations of Management in relation to the Company's future. These expectations are highly dependent on changes in the market, Brazil's general economic performance, the industry and international markets, and hence are subject to change.
