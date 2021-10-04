Log in
    PCAR3   BRPCARACNOR3

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

(PCAR3)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2021 (Form 6-K)

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2021

1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on September 30th, 2021, at 06:00 p.m., at the head offices of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company"), at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, No. 3.142, City and State of São Paulo.

2. CONDUCTION OF THE MEETING: Chairman: Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary: Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio.

3. CALL TO ORDER AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived pursuant to paragraphs first and second of article 14 of the Company's Bylaws and articles 7 and 8 of the Internal Regulation of the Company's Board of Directors. Were present all of the members of the Board of Directors, namely, Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira, Christophe Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves, Rafael Russowsky and Renan Bergmann

4. AGENDA: Analysis and deliberation on the sale of goods and equipment.

5.RESOLUTIONS: Starting the work, Messrs. Counselors took the following resolutions, unanimously and without reservations:

5.1Analysis and deliberation on the sale of goods and equipment: The members of the Company's Board of Directors resolve, unanimously and without reservations, to carry out the following operations: (i) sale of the commercial point and certain goods and equipment related to the store operated by the Company in the city of Curitiba, State of Paraná, at Rua Martim Afonso, 2162/2188 and (ii) sale of certain goods and equipment acquired in the property located in the city of Dourados, State of Mato Grosso do Sul, at Avenida Marcelino Pires , Y / N - Centro, attribute the operations that were discontinued by the Company for more than 18 (eighteen) months.

6. APPROVAL AND SIGNATURE OF THESE MINUTES: As there were no further matters to be addressed, the meeting was adjourned so that these minutes were drawn up. Then the meeting was resumed and these minutes were read and agreed to, having been undersigned by all attending persons. São Paulo, September 30th, 2021. Chairman: Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary: Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio. Members of the Board of Directors who were present: Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira, Christophe Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Rafael Russowsky and Renan Bergmann.

I hereby certify, for due purposes, that this is an extract of the minutes registered in the relevant corporate book, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6.404/76 as amended.

__________________________________

Aline Pacheco Pelucio

Secretary

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
