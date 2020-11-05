Log in
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO

(PCAR3)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Material Fact - Exclusion of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (“ICMS”) from the PIS and COFINS tax calculation

11/05/2020 | 05:27pm EST

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 47.508.411/0001-56

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76, as amended, and Instruction 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM"), as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, as it has been reporting in its Financial Statements, the Company won a lawsuit in which it sought the exclusion of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services ("ICMS") from the PIS and COFINS tax calculation bases ("Decision").

This final and unappealable Decision recognized the Company's right to be reimbursed, by offsetting the amounts already received, approximately R$1.2 billion (principal + inflation adjustment). For the credit to be used, the amount must be audited and validated through an administrative proceeding by the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service and, after such validation, the Company estimates to monetize the credits within 5 (five) years.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders informed of further developments in this regard.

São Paulo, November 5, 2020.

Christophe José Hidalgo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

