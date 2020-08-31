Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Material Fact - Sale & Leaseback 4th Tranche

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 47.508.411/0001-56

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.089.901

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA"), pursuant to Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction Nº 358/02 and in continuity with the Material Facts disclosed on March 5, 2020, May 29, 2020, June 29, 2020 and July 22, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on this date, it concluded the sale of the last 11 properties ("fourth tranche"), which are the object of the "Private Commitment for the Purchase and Sale of Properties and the Establishment of Real Surface Rights" entered into with TRX Real Estate Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário and TRX Real Estate II Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário ("TRX funds"), managed by TRX Gestora de Recursos LTDA. ("Contract").

This fourth tranche involved the payment of R$ 233,646,025.49, and consisted of 9 Pão de Açúcar stores and 2 Mercado Extra stores. ("Properties").

Among the 43 properties envisaged in the contract, GPA has thus concluded the sale of 39 properties, 5 in the first tranche (May 29, 2020), 7 in the second tranche (June 29, 2020), 16 in the third tranche (22 July, 2020) and 11 in the fourth tranche (28 August, 2020). Four properties were excluded from the transaction, whose values were not relevant for the total transaction.

Thus, GPA successfully completed the process of selling properties to the TRX Funds, according to the global transaction communicated to the market through the Material Fact released on March 5, 2020, totaling 39 properties sold in the sale and leaseback modality, for one total amount of R$ 1,183,347,566.44.

These sales aim to contribute to the reduction of the Company's leverage, as well as to finance it as opportunities for profitable growth, with emphasis on the expansion plan of the Assaí.

GPA will keep the market and its shareholders informed of further developments in this regard.

São Paulo, August 31, 2020.

Christophe José Hidalgo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer