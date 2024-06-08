Responsible value chains for a more conscious supply and consumption

This 2023 GPA's Annual and Sustainability Report serves as a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to governance and transparency, as we provide our stakeholders with qualitative and quantitative information

about how we manage our business and drive sustainable management

Our publication follows the 2021 Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the guidelines of the International Integrated Reporting Framework, metrics of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and core elements of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The financial and non-financial data cover all GPA's businesses, mentioned by their names, such as Pão de Açúcar, Extra Mercado, Pão de Açúcar Fresh, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, and Mini Extra, present in 14 states of Brazil and the Federal District. The data was sourced from the corresponding responsible areas and encompass the timeframe from January 1 to December 31, 2023, aligning with the financial statements' coverage period, except

for the environmental data that spans from September 2022 to October 2023.

In view of our decision to divest our stake in the Grupo Êxito, through which we operated

in Colombia, Argentina, and Uruguay, as of this issue, we no longer report

information related to that organization and its businesses.

On March 13, 2024, GPA's Board of Directors approved the Company's capital increase, with issuing

220,000,000 new common shares, in a public offering of primary distribution of shares, duly

Employees of Pão de Açúcar Fresh and Extra Mercado stores