COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado
CNPJ/MF nº 47.508.411/0001-56
NIRE 35.300.089.901
EDITAL DE SEGUNDA CONVOCAÇÃO DE ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA
Ficam convocados os senhores acionistas da Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Companhia" ou
"GPA") a se reunirem em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária ("Assembleia"), a ser realizada, em segunda
convocação, de modo exclusivamente digital, inclusive para fins de voto, no dia 30 de outubro de
2023, às 10h, a fim de deliberarem sobre as seguintes matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia:
- Ajuste a menor do valor da redução do capital social aprovada na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia realizada em 14 de fevereiro de 2023, para o valor contábil da participação do Almacenes Éxito S.A. distribuída aos acionistas da Companhia com base no balanço patrimonial da Companhia de 31 de julho de 2023, correspondente a R$6.659.301.806,60 (seis bilhões, seiscentos e cinquenta e nove milhões, trezentos e um mil, oitocentos e seis reais e sessenta centavos);
- Alteração do artigo 2º do Estatuto Social da Companhia e do seu parágrafo 1º, de forma a aprimorar e detalhar a redação do objeto social da Companhia e de determinadas atividades por ela praticadas;
- Alteração da alínea "o" do artigo 17 do Estatuto Social da Companhia, para ajustar o limite de alçada de aprovação do Conselho de Administração para as matérias ali determinadas; e
- Consolidação do Estatuto Social da Companhia para refletir as alterações acima propostas.
Conforme o estabelecido no artigo 135 da Lei 6.404/76, a instalação da assembléia se dará, nesta segunda convocação, com a presença de qualquer número de acionistas.
Informamos que permanecem à disposição dos Senhores Acionistas, na sede social da Companhia, nas páginas de relações de investidores da Companhia (www.gpari.com.br), da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") (www.cvm.gov.br) e da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), toda documentação pertinente às matérias que serão deliberadas na Assembleia ora convocada, incluindo a Proposta da Administração e Manual de Participação para esta Assembleia ("Proposta da Administração").
Participação na Assembleia via sistema eletrônico:
Os Acionistas que desejarem participar da Assembleia por meio da plataforma digital deverão acessar o endereço eletrônico https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=3006C9FF0791,
preencher o seu cadastro e anexar todos os documentos necessários para sua habilitação para participação e/ou voto na Assembleia, conforme indicados abaixo, com, no mínimo, 2 (dois) dias de antecedência da data designada para a realização da Assembleia, ou seja, até o dia 28 de outubro de 2023. Após a aprovação do cadastro pela Companhia, o Acionista receberá seu login e senha individual para acessar a plataforma por meio do e-mail utilizado para o cadastro.
Os seguintes documentos deverão ser encaminhados pelos acionistas e/ou seus procuradores/representantes por meio da plataforma digital no endereço eletrônico indicado acima:
- extrato atualizado contendo a respectiva participação acionária, expedido pelo órgão custodiante;
- Para pessoas físicas: documento de identidade com foto do acionista;
- Para pessoas jurídicas: (i) estatuto social ou contrato social consolidado e os documentos societários que comprovem a representação legal do acionista; e (ii) documento de identidade com foto do procurador/representante legal;
- Para fundos de investimento: (i) regulamento consolidado do fundo; (ii) estatuto ou contrato social do seu administrador ou gestor, conforme o caso, observada a política de voto do fundo e documentos societários que comprovem os poderes de representação; e (iii) documento de identidade com foto do procurador/representante legal; e
- caso qualquer dos Acionistas indicados nos itens (b) a (d) acima venha a ser representado por
procurador, além dos respectivos documentos indicados acima, deverá encaminhar
- procuração com poderes específicos para sua representação na Assembleia; (ii) documentos de identidade do procurador presente, bem como, no caso de pessoa jurídica ou fundo, cópias do documento de identidade e ata de eleição do(s) representante(s) legal(is) que assinou(aram) o mandato que comprovem os poderes de representação. Para esta Assembleia, a Companhia aceitará procurações outorgadas por Acionistas por meio eletrônico, assinadas preferencialmente com uso da certificação ICP-Brasil.
Participação na Assembleia por meio de boletim de voto à distância:
Nos termos do artigo 49 da Instrução nº 81 da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, conforme alterada, serão consideradas as instruções de voto recebidas pela Companhia por meio dos boletins de voto a distância enviados para a 1ª convocação da Assembleia, realizada em 19 de outubro de 2023.
São Paulo, 20 de outubro de 2023.
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri
Presidente do Conselho de Administração
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Publicly-Held Company With Authorized Capital
CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56
NIRE 35.300.089.901
SECOND CALL NOTICE TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The shareholders ("Shareholders") of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company") are hereby called to the Extraordinary General Meeting ("Meeting") to be held, on second call, exclusively by digital means on October 30, 2023, at 10.00 a.m., in order to resolve on the following Agenda:
- Adjustment of the value of the capital reduction approved at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 14th, 2023, to the book value of the Company's participation in Almacenes Éxito S.A. distributed to the Company's shareholders based on the Company's balance sheet of July 31th, 2023, corresponding to six billion, six hundred and fifty nine million, three hundred and one thousand, eight hundred and six reais and sixty centavos (R$ 6,659,301,806.60);
- Amendment of Article 2 of the Company's Bylaws and its paragraph 1st, in order to improve and detail the wording of the Company's corporate object and certain activities carried out by it;
- Modification of comma "o" of article 17 of the Company's Bylaws, to adjust the limit value of the operations mentioned therein to be approved by the Board of Directors; and
IV. Consolidation of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the amendments proposed above.
As set forth in article 135 of Brazilian Law 6,404/76, the General Meeting shall be installed, in this second call, with the presence of any number of shareholders.
We hereby inform that all documents related to the resolutions that will be voted on at the Meeting called hereby are available to the Shareholders at the Company's headquarters, on the investor relation's website of the Company (www.gpari.com.br), and on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), all documentation pertinent to the matters that will be deliberated on the Meeting, including the management proposal and manual to attend this Meeting ("Management Proposal").
Participation in the Meeting via electronic system:
Shareholders who wish to participate in the Meeting through the digital platform must access the electronic address https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=3006C9FF0791, complete their registration and attach all documents necessary for your qualification to participate and / or vote in the Meeting, as indicated below, with at least 2 (two) days in advance of the date designated for the Meeting, that is, until October 28, 2023. After the approval of the registration by the Company, the Shareholder will receive his login and individual password to access the platform through the e-mail used for registration.
The following documents must be sent by the shareholders through the electronic address indicated above:
- Updated extract containing the respective shareholding issued by the custodian body;
- For individuals: identity document with shareholder picture;
- For legal entities: (i) restated bylaws or articles of association, and corporate documents proving the shareholder's legal representation; and (ii) identity document with photograph of the legal representative;
- For investment funds: (i) restated governing document of the fund; (ii) bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, in accordance with the voting policy and corporate documents proving the powers of representation; and
- identity document with photograph of the fund's legal representative;
- if any of the Shareholders indicated in items (b) to (d) above is represented by a proxy, in addition to the respective documents indicated above, it shall also present (i) power of attorney with specific powers for its representation at the Annual Meeting;
- identity documents of the present attorney-in-fact, as well as, in the case of a legal entity or fund, copies of the identity document and minutes of election of the legal representative(s) who have signed the mandate proving the powers of representation. For this Annual Meeting, the Company will accept powers of attorney granted by Shareholders electronically, preferably signed using the ICP-Brazil certification.
Participation in the Annual Meeting by means of a distance voting ballot:
Pursuant to Article 49 of Instruction No. 81 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), as amended, the voting instructions received by the Company through the distance voting ballots sent for the 1st call of the General Meeting, held on October 19 of 2023, shall be considered.
São Paulo, October 20, 2023.
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri
President the Board of Directors
