Alteração da alínea "o" do artigo 17 do Estatuto Social da Companhia, para ajustar o limite de alçada de aprovação do Conselho de Administração para as matérias ali determinadas; e

Alteração do artigo 2º do Estatuto Social da Companhia e do seu parágrafo 1º, de forma a aprimorar e detalhar a redação do objeto social da Companhia e de determinadas atividades por ela praticadas;

Ajuste a menor do valor da redução do capital social aprovada na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia realizada em 14 de fevereiro de 2023, para o valor contábil da participação do Almacenes Éxito S.A. distribuída aos acionistas da Companhia com base no balanço patrimonial da Companhia de 31 de julho de 2023, correspondente a R$6.659.301.806,60 (seis bilhões, seiscentos e cinquenta e nove milhões, trezentos e um mil, oitocentos e seis reais e sessenta centavos);

preencher o seu cadastro e anexar todos os documentos necessários para sua habilitação para participação e/ou voto na Assembleia, conforme indicados abaixo, com, no mínimo, 2 (dois) dias de antecedência da data designada para a realização da Assembleia, ou seja, até o dia 28 de outubro de 2023. Após a aprovação do cadastro pela Companhia, o Acionista receberá seu login e senha individual para acessar a plataforma por meio do e-mail utilizado para o cadastro.

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

Publicly-Held Company With Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

SECOND CALL NOTICE TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The shareholders ("Shareholders") of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company") are hereby called to the Extraordinary General Meeting ("Meeting") to be held, on second call, exclusively by digital means on October 30, 2023, at 10.00 a.m., in order to resolve on the following Agenda:

Adjustment of the value of the capital reduction approved at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 14 th , 2023, to the book value of the Company's participation in Almacenes Éxito S.A. distributed to the Company's shareholders based on the Company's balance sheet of July 31 th , 2023, corresponding to six billion, six hundred and fifty nine million, three hundred and one thousand, eight hundred and six reais and sixty centavos (R$ 6,659,301,806.60);

Amendment of Article 2 of the Company's Bylaws and its paragraph 1 st , in order to improve and detail the wording of the Company's corporate object and certain activities carried out by it;

Modification of comma "o" of article 17 of the Company's Bylaws, to adjust the limit value of the operations mentioned therein to be approved by the Board of Directors; and

IV. Consolidation of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the amendments proposed above.

As set forth in article 135 of Brazilian Law 6,404/76, the General Meeting shall be installed, in this second call, with the presence of any number of shareholders.

We hereby inform that all documents related to the resolutions that will be voted on at the Meeting called hereby are available to the Shareholders at the Company's headquarters, on the investor relation's website of the Company (www.gpari.com.br), and on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), all documentation pertinent to the matters that will be deliberated on the Meeting, including the management proposal and manual to attend this Meeting ("Management Proposal").

Participation in the Meeting via electronic system: