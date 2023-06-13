Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands Holding B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAR3   BRPCARACNOR3

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.

(PCAR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:40 2023-06-13 pm EDT
17.25 BRL   -1.09%
04:21pCompanhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
09:11aCompanhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Policy of Anti-corruption
PU
06/12Brazilian food retailer GPA to swap CFO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Comunicado ao Mercado

06/13/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado

CNPJ/ME Nº 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE: 35.300.089.901

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA" ou "Companhia") divulga correspondência recebida pela Moerus Capital Management, sobre sua participação ter alcançado 4,92% do total de ações ordinárias emitidas pela Companhia.

O departamento de Relações com Investidores da Companhia permanece à disposição para quaisquer esclarecimentos que se fizerem necessários.

São Paulo, 13 de junho de 2023.

Guillaume Marie Didier Gras

Vice-Presidente de Finanças e Diretor de Relações com Investidores

1

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA" or "Company") discloses the communication received from Moerus Capital Management that its aggregate holdings added up to approximately 4,92% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

The Investor Relations department of the Company remains at the disposal of the market for any clarifications that may be necessary.

São Paulo, June 13, 2023.

Guillaume Marie Didier Gras

Vice-President of Finance and Investor Relations

1

DocuSign Envelope ID: 04D5AB07-FF57-4830-926B-A0EC653D5DBB

June 9, 2023

Cia. Brasileira de Distribuição,

Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 3172

Jardim Paulista CEP 01402-901

São Paulo, SP

Attention:

Mr. Guillaume Marie Didier Gras

Chief Financial Officer / Investor Relations Officer

Ref.:

Disclosure of Acquisition of Material Equity Holding

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended ("ICVM 358"), the undersigned, Moerus Capital Management LLC ("Moerus"), hereby informs the Company that, acting on behalf of its investment advisory clients, has reduced its position in Cia. Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company"), as detailed below.

  • Name and qualification of the acquirer:

Moerus Capital Management LLC, a limited liability company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware, with head offices in 307 West 38th Street, Suite #2003, New York City, NY, 10018, acting on behalf of its advisory clients.

  • Objective of the participation and targeted quantity, containing, as the case may be, a statement declaring that the transactions do not aim at changing the composition of control or the administrative structure of the Company:

Moerus does not intend to change the Company's control or management structure. However, Moerus retains and intends to avail itself of all its rights as a shareholder to protect its clients' economic interests. Moerus has no predetermined target for its investment in the Company's shares, however, it may purchase additional Company shares on behalf of its investment advisory clients.

  • Number of shares or other securities and number derivatives, either of physical or financial liquidation, disclosing the quantity, class and kind of shares related thereto:

As of on the date hereof, Moerus, on behalf of its investment advisory clients, is the owner of 13,296,339 common shares issued by the Company, representing approximately 4.92% of the Company's voting, total and outstanding capital stock. It does not hold any other securities issued by the company.

  • Indication of any agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase or sale of securities issued by the Company:

307 West 38th Street Suite 2003 New York, NY 10018

DocuSign Envelope ID: 04D5AB07-FF57-4830-926B-A0EC653D5DBB

Moerus is not a party to any agreement governing the exercise of voting rights or the purchase or sale of securities issued by the Company.

  • In case the Acquirer is resident and domiciled abroad, name and taxpayer number of its attorney-in- fact or legal representative in the country, for purposes of Article 119 of Law no. 6,404/76:

Moerus's legal representatives in Brazil, for purposes of Article 119 of Law No. 6,404/76 are provided in the table below:

Custody Bank

CNPJ #

StateStreet Bank

05.480.225/0001-06

US Bank

24.367.754/0001-42

BNP Paribas

01.522.368/0001-82

BNY Mellon

02.201.501/0001-61

Northern Trust

35.036.754/0001-86

*****

Should you have any further question or comments on the above, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sincerely yours,

Thomas Quinn

Chief Operating Officer

307 West 38th Street Suite 2003 New York, NY 10018

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 20:20:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
04:21pCompanhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
09:11aCompanhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao : Policy of Anti-corruption
PU
06/12Brazilian food retailer GPA to swap CFO
RE
05/24Companhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao : DISTRIBUIÇÃO - Form 6-K
PU
05/08Companhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao : Access gpa sustainability report 2022>
PU
05/05COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HO..
CO
05/04Transcript : Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May..
CI
05/04Companhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao : Distribuição - Form 6-K
PU
05/04Companhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao : EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD ..
PU
05/04COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HO..
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 45 985 M 9 475 M 9 475 M
Net income 2023 162 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2023 7 287 M 1 501 M 1 501 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 708 M 970 M 970 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands Holding B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,44 BRL
Average target price 22,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcelo Pimentel Mello Chief Executive Officer
Guillaume Marie Didier Gras Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Luiz Henrique Rodrigues Costa Chief Operating Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.5.57%965
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.76%38 968
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.12%35 010
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-10.80%28 630
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION2.89%19 837
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.22.00%16 637
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer