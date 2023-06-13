Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Comunicado ao Mercado

DocuSign Envelope ID: 04D5AB07-FF57-4830-926B-A0EC653D5DBB

June 9, 2023

Cia. Brasileira de Distribuição,

Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 3172

Jardim Paulista CEP 01402-901

São Paulo, SP

Attention: Mr. Guillaume Marie Didier Gras Chief Financial Officer / Investor Relations Officer Ref.: Disclosure of Acquisition of Material Equity Holding Dear Sir,

Pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended ("ICVM 358"), the undersigned, Moerus Capital Management LLC ("Moerus"), hereby informs the Company that, acting on behalf of its investment advisory clients, has reduced its position in Cia. Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company"), as detailed below.

Name and qualification of the acquirer:

Moerus Capital Management LLC, a limited liability company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware, with head offices in 307 West 38th Street, Suite #2003, New York City, NY, 10018, acting on behalf of its advisory clients.

Objective of the participation and targeted quantity, containing, as the case may be, a statement declaring that the transactions do not aim at changing the composition of control or the administrative structure of the Company:

Moerus does not intend to change the Company's control or management structure. However, Moerus retains and intends to avail itself of all its rights as a shareholder to protect its clients' economic interests. Moerus has no predetermined target for its investment in the Company's shares, however, it may purchase additional Company shares on behalf of its investment advisory clients.

Number of shares or other securities and number derivatives, either of physical or financial liquidation, disclosing the quantity, class and kind of shares related thereto:

As of on the date hereof, Moerus, on behalf of its investment advisory clients, is the owner of 13,296,339 common shares issued by the Company, representing approximately 4.92% of the Company's voting, total and outstanding capital stock. It does not hold any other securities issued by the company.