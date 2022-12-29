Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : DISTRIBUIÇÃO - Form 6-K

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

Authorized Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 47.508.411/0001-56

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" GPA " or " Company ") informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has been chosen, for the third consecutive year, to join the ISE B3 Portfolio (Corporate Sustainability Index). The portfolio includes 70 companies that have distinguished themselves by their performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance issues, and will be in force from January 2 to December 29, 2023.

Launched in 2005, the B3 ISE is a tool for comparative analysis of the performance of companies listed on B3 in terms of corporate sustainability, based on economic efficiency, environmental balance, social justice and corporate governance. Thus, it aims to support investors in making investment decisions and encourage companies to adopt best practices.

GPA was the first company in the supermarket sector to be included in the index. Being recognized for this is a sign of great honor and reinforces the company's purpose to be a transformational agent, improving and innovating our methods of doing business in order to build a more sustainable and inclusive society.

São Paulo, December 29, 2022.

Guillaume Marie Didier Gras

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer