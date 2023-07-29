COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

Publicly traded company

CNPJ/MF Nº 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" GPA " or " Company "), under the terms of Law No. 6,404, of December 15th, 1976, as in force, and under the Resolution No. 44, of August 23rd, 2021, of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), following up on the Material Fact disclosed by the Company on June 12th, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that as from this date Mr. Guillaume Gras is no longer in the Company and that Mr. Rafael Russowsky took office as new Vice-President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer of GPA. Therefore, Mr. Rafael Russowsky renounced to its position as member of the Board of Directors and shall be replaced by a new member still to be defined.

Marcelo Pimentel, as well as the whole GPA Group, reiterates its gratitude to Guillaume for these 7 years of work in GPA. He also wishes success to Rafael in its new position.

The investors relations department of GPA is available for any further clarification.

São Paulo, July 27th, 2023.

Rafael Sirotsky Russowsky

Vice President of Finance and Investors Relations Officer