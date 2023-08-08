FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of August, 2023

Brazilian Distribution Company

(Translation of Registrant's Name Into English)

Av. Brigadeiro Luiz Antonio,

3142 São Paulo, SP 01402-901

Brazil

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F)

Form 20-F X Form 40-F

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule

101 (b) (1)):

Yes ___ No X

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule

101 (b) (7)):

Yes ___ No X

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.)

Yes ___ No X

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

Publicly traded company

CNPJ/MF Nº 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company"), under the terms of Law No. 6,404/76 as in force, and under the Resolution Nº 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), and other applicable, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that at this date was realized a facultative acquisition of debentures 1st series of the 18th Issuance ("Issuance") of its own Issuance in secondary market, following the market price and below its unitary nominal value on the issuance date ("Acquisition").

The total disbursement was R$ 21 million for the Acquisition of 27.330 debentures, equivalent to an updated total nominal value of R$ 28.3 million, representing 1.8% of the outstanding debentures from this Issuance.

São Paulo, August 07 th, 2023.

Rafael Russowsky

Vice-President of Finances and Investor Relations Officer

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirement of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO Date: August 7, 2023 By: /s/ Marcelo Pimentel Name: Marcelo Pimentel Title: Chief Executive Officer By: /s/ Rafael Sirotsky Russowsky Name: Rafael Sirotsky Russowsky Title: Investor Relations Officer





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates offuture economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.