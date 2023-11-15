FORM 6-K

For the month of November, 2023

Brazilian Distribution Company

Av. Brigadeiro Luiz Antonio,

3142 São Paulo, SP 01402-901

Brazil

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

CNPJ/MF Nº 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" GPA " or " Company "), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on October 16th, 2023, the Company received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) notifying that the Company that it is "below compliance standards" for the average closing price of a security less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period (the " Notice "). The Company timely responded to the Notice attesting that it is evaluating alternatives and, once it has decided how to proceed, will advise the NYSE and the market.

According to Section 802.01 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the " Manual "), the Company is required to issue a press release within thirty (30) calendar days from the receipt of the Notice. Also according to the Manual, once notified, foreign private issuers registered in the U.S. have a cure period of six months to regain compliance with the standards.

GPA will keep the NYSE, the market and its shareholders informed of any new facts related to its ADS program.

São Paulo, November 14, 2023.

Rafael Russowsky

Vice-President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer

