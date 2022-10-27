Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBER 27TH, 2022 - Form 6-K

FORM 6-K

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY AND AUTHORIZED COMPANY

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBER 27TH, 2022

1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on October 27th, 2022, at 04:30 p.m., at the head offices of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" Company "), at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, No. 3.142, City and State of São Paulo.

2. CONDUCTION OF THE MEETING: Chairman : Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary : Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio.

3. CALL TO ORDER AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived pursuant to paragraphs first and second of article 14 of the Company's Bylaws and articles 7 and 8 of the Internal Regulation of the Company's Board of Directors. Were present all of the members of the Board of Directors, namely, Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira, Christophe Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves, Rafael Russowsky and Renan Bergmann.

4. AGENDA: Analysis and information about the resignation of the Co-Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and the election of a substitute for an integrated term of office.

5.RESOLUTIONS: Starting the work, Messrs. Counselors took the following resolutions, unanimously and without reservations:

5.1 Analysis and information about the resignation of the Co-Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and the election of substitutes for an integrated term of office: The Members of the Board of Directors were informed that, after a decade of relevant contribution and participation in transformative projects for the Company, Mr. Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira, Brazilian, married, psychologist, bearer of the Identity Card MG-238.631 SSP/MG, enrolled before CPF/ME under nº 223.184.456-72, resident and domiciled at the capital of the State of São Paulo, with professional address at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antonio, 3142, Jardim Paulista, Postal Code 01402-000, resigns as Co-Vice Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and Member of the Company's Board of Directors on today's date, with effect from October 28, 2022. Mr. Ronaldo will continue to support the Casino Group on various institutional and ESG issues.

Immediately thereafter, the Members of the Company's Board of Directors, except for Mr. Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira and Mr. Christophe Hidalgo, who abstained from voting, decided to vote for the: (i) recommendation for the election Mr. Christophe Hidalgo, Member of the Company's Board of Directors, to replace Mr. Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira as Co-Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, subject to the next Shareholders´ General Meeting of the Company to be lad; and (ii) to election of Mr. Marcelo Ribeiro Pimentel, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of identity card RG nº 09323762-6, registered with the CPF/ME under nº 012.370.597-55, resident and domiciled in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, with professional address at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, nº 3.142, current Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as a Member of the Company's Board of Directors, both to fulfill the integrated term of office ending at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting that decides on the accounts for the 2023 fiscal year.

The elected member has stated, under the penalty of the law, that he has not committed any crimes that prevent him to exercise commercial activities, in consonance with Article 147 of the Corporations Law. The member of the Board of Directors will assume its position with the signature of the Investiture Term drawn in the proper corporate book.

6. APPROVAL AND SIGNATURE OF THESE MINUTES: As there were no further matters to be addressed, the meeting was adjourned so that these minutes were drawn up. Then the meeting was resumed and these minutes were read and agreed to, having been undersigned by all attending persons. São Paulo, October 27th, 2022. Chairman : Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary : Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio. Members of the Board of Directors who were present : Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira - resigning member, Christophe José Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Rafael Russowsky and Renan Bergmann.

I hereby certify, for due purposes, that this is an extract of the minutes registered in the relevant corporate book, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6.404/76 as amended.

__________________________________ Aline Pacheco Pelucio Secretary

