COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY AND AUTHORIZED COMPANY

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JULY 13TH, 2023

1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: July 13th, 2023, at 05:00 p.m., at the head offices of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" Company "), at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, No. 3.142, City and State of São Paulo.

2. CONDUCTION OF THE MEETING: Chairman : Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary : Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio.

3. CALL TO ORDER AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived pursuant to paragraphs first and second of article 14 of the Company's Bylaws and articles 7 and 8 of the Internal Regulation of the Company's Board of Directors. Were present all of the members of the Board of Directors, namely, Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Marcelo Pimentel, Christophe Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves, Rafael Russowsky and Renan Bergmann

4. AGENDA: Analysis and deliberation on the acquisition and disposal of assets:

5.RESOLUTIONS: Starting the work, Messrs. Counselors took the following resolutions, unanimously and without reservations

5.1 Analysis and deliberation on the acquisition and disposal of assets : Messrs. Members of the Board of Directors resolved, by unanimous vote and without any reservations, for the following: (i) for the acquisition of 3 (three) commercial points from other retailers as part of the expansion plan of the Company; (ii) sale of the Mercado Extra Duque de Caxias store; (iii) sale of the Mercado Extra Diadema store; and (iv) sale part of the property where the Pão de Açúcar store of the Company is situated at Avenida Brigadeiro Luis Antônio, 3113, cornered with Rua São Carlos do Pinhal.

6. APPROVAL AND SIGNATURE OF THESE MINUTES: As there were no further matters to be addressed, the meeting was adjourned so that these minutes were drawn up. Then the meeting was resumed and these minutes were read and agreed to, having been undersigned by all attending persons. São Paulo, July 13th, 2023. Chairman : Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary : Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio. Members of the Board of Directors who were present : Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Marcelo Pimentel, Christophe Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Rafael Russowsky and Renan Bergmann.

I hereby certify, for due purposes, that this is an extract of the minutes registered in the relevant corporate book, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6.404/76 as amended.

__________________________________ Aline Pacheco Pelucio Secretary

