EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON SEPTEMBER 7TH , 2023

1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: September 7th, 2023, at 06:00 p.m., at the head offices of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" Company "), at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, No. 3.142, City and State of São Paulo.

2. CONDUCTION OF THE MEETING: Chairman : Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary : Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio.

3. CALL TO ORDER AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived pursuant to paragraphs first and second of article 14 of the Company's Bylaws and articles 7 and 8 of the Internal Regulation of the Company's Board of Directors. Were present all of the members of the Board of Directors, namely, Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Marcelo Pimentel, Christophe Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves and Renan Bergmann

4. AGENDA: Information on the receipt of a proposal to start negotiations for the sale of the indirect equity interest held by the Company in Cnova N.V. and resolution on the constitution of a special independent committee.

5.RESOLUTIONS: Starting the work, Messrs. Counselors took the following resolutions, unanimously and without reservations:

5.1 Information on the receipt of a proposal to start negotiations for the sale of the indirect equity interest held by the Company in Cnova N.V. and resolution on the constitution of a special independent committee : Initially, the Members of the Board of Directors were informed about the receipt of a proposal to initiate negotiations for the sale of the Company's indirect equity interest in Cnova N.V. ("CNova"), to an entity of the Casino group, for a price to be defined and agreed by the parties, according to standard financial valuation methods.

After discussions, the Members of the Board of Directors, unanimously and unreserved, decided for the creation of a special independent committee, formed by the 3 independent members of the Company's Board of Directors, i.e., Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves and Renan Bergmann. The afore mentioned committee will have the function of analyzing and negotiating its terms and conditions, with the support of independent legal and financial advisors specially hired for this purpose, including for the issuance of a fairness opinion.

6. APPROVAL AND SIGNATURE OF THESE MINUTES: As there were no further matters to be addressed, the meeting was adjourned so that these minutes were drawn up. Then the meeting was resumed and these minutes were read and agreed to, having been undersigned by all attending persons. São Paulo, September 7th, 2023. Chairman : Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary : Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio. Members of the Board of Directors who were present : Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Marcelo Pimentel, Christophe Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves and Renan Bergmann.

I hereby certify, for due purposes, that this is an extract of the minutes registered in the relevant corporate book, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6.404/76 as amended.