At GPA, our fundamental principle has always been to uphold laws and regulations, and a steadfast commitment to ethics and integrity.

Our belief is that by DOING THE RIGHT THING IN THE RIGHT WAY, we contribute to develop a sustainable business environment and a more just and responsible society. We understand that our success hinges on our reputation and the relationship of trust between us, our employees, our customers, business partners, and shareholders.

This Code, updated and endorsed at a Board of Directors' Meeting, embodies the key GPA guidelines related to the conduct of our business and the expected behavior of all those who have dealings with us, both internally and externally, encompassing our workforce, customers, and partners.

At GPA, we uphold respect towards all individuals and integrate ESG factors in our decision-making and business practices. We also champion inclusivity and diversity in all its manifestations. Our organization places high importance on respecting and valuing individuals, actively working towards eradicating any form of violence or intolerance based on age, gender, sexual orientation, race, disability, religion, marital status, nationality, geographic region of origin (including those in refugee situations), and other identity markers.