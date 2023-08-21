Feeding
dreams and lives
CODE OF
ETHICS
MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT
At GPA, our fundamental principle has always been to uphold laws and regulations, and a steadfast commitment to ethics and integrity.
Our belief is that by DOING THE RIGHT THING IN THE RIGHT WAY, we contribute to develop a sustainable business environment and a more just and responsible society. We understand that our success hinges on our reputation and the relationship of trust between us, our employees, our customers, business partners, and shareholders.
This Code, updated and endorsed at a Board of Directors' Meeting, embodies the key GPA guidelines related to the conduct of our business and the expected behavior of all those who have dealings with us, both internally and externally, encompassing our workforce, customers, and partners.
At GPA, we uphold respect towards all individuals and integrate ESG factors in our decision-making and business practices. We also champion inclusivity and diversity in all its manifestations. Our organization places high importance on respecting and valuing individuals, actively working towards eradicating any form of violence or intolerance based on age, gender, sexual orientation, race, disability, religion, marital status, nationality, geographic region of origin (including those in refugee situations), and other identity markers.
It is our conviction that ethical and transparent conduct should govern our interaction with all our stakeholders, which comprise customers, clients, employees, business partners, government, and shareholders. Any interaction of GPA's employees and third-party contractors with the Government must be carried out with exacting compliance with the law, with no tolerance for unjust favoritism.
Dear employees and partners, we wish to share this responsibility with all of you. It is the responsibility of each individual, independent of their position or role, to be familiar with this Code's contents and to conform to the values, principles, and guidelines stated herein. We expect you to report any conduct that breaches the guidelines described here to the Whistle-blowing channel, and provide us with your suggestions and concerns, whether anonymously or not, regarding our daily lives and business.
This embodies the ethos and culture of our Group, and we rely on the cooperation of all!
Board of Executive Officers
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PRESENTATION
ETHICS COMMITTEES
RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CUSTOMERS
COMPLIANCE WITH LAWS,
REGULATIONS, AND
INTERNAL STANDARDS
ANTICORRUPTION, PREVENTION OF
FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING
INTERNAL CONTROLS AND SOUNDNESS
OF ACCOUNTING RECORDS
GIFTS, PRESENTS, TRAVEL AND
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATIONSHIP WITH THE PUBLIC
SECTOR
IMAGE AND REPUTATION
INFORMATION SECURITY AND DATA
PROTECTION
PRIVILEGED INFORMATION
USE OF GOODS AND RESOURCES
RESPONSIBILITY OF OUR LEADERS AND
EMPLOYEES
COMMITMENT TO
DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION
SOCIAL ORGANIZATIONS AND
MOVEMENTS
CONFLICTS
OF INTEREST
HEALTH, SAFETY, AND WORK
ENVIRONMENT
RELATIONSHIP WITH THE PRESS AND
SOCIAL MEDIA
RELATIONSHIP WITH SUPPLIERS, SERVICE PROVIDERS, AND BUSINESS PARTNERS
RELATIONSHIP WITH THE COMPETITION
RELATIONSHIP WITH SHAREHOLDERS
AND INVESTORS
CORPORATE ENVIRONMENTAL
RESPONSIBILITY
ENGAGEMENT WITH SOCIETY
DONATIONS, CONTRIBUTIONS,
AND SPONSORSHIP
OMBUDSMAN AND COMPLAINTS/
WHISTLE-BLOWING
PRESENTATION
At GPA, our conviction is that our success is contingent on our daily accomplishments. Therefore, we are committed to conducting business with transparency, accountability, loyalty and ethics, and to exert a positive influence on those around us with good practices and principles. Our values are what make us who we are, compelling us to become more and more interwoven into the fabric of society by providing outstanding services and products.
OUR VALUES:
PASSION ABOUT OUR CUSTOMERS
Customers are our raison d'être; therefore, we are passionate about serving and delighting them every day.
MAKE IT SIMPLE AND WELL DONE
Acknowledging the challenging nature of our business, we must seek simplicity, agility, and excellence in every delivery.
ATTITUDE TOWARDS INNOVATION
We are trailblazers and we relentlessly pursue innovation, driven by deliveringincreasinglysuperiorexperiencesforourpeople,ourcustomers, and society.
TOGETHER, FOR TODAY'S AND FUTURE OUTCOMES
We are result-oriented, and our strength lies in surpassing targets to achieve GPA's sustainable growth.
I GOT THIS
We are made up of protagonists who make things happen.
The Code of Ethics outlines the fundamental principles and guidelines that govern our work and business decisions, although not addressing every conceivable situation in our daily lives, but delineating parameters to guide us. Thus, this Code outlines the Group's expectations for the conduct of our leaders, administrators, directors, and employees and is equally applicable to our suppliers, business partners, and service providers.
REMEMBER, WHEN YOU'RE UNSURE ABOUT WHAT TO DO, ASK YOURSELF THE FOLLOWING:
- DOES IT VIOLATE ANY INTERNAL LAW OR POLICY/PROCEDURE OF GPA?
- DOES IT SEEM LIKE SOMETHING WRONG OR WEIRD?
- WOULD YOU BE UNCOMFORTABLE IF OTHER PEOPLE KNEW IT?
- CAN IT NEGATIVELY IMPACT GPA'S IMAGE?
- DOES IT GENERATE THE RISK OF MEANING LEAKAGE OR EXPOSURE OF SENSITIVE GPA'A DATA AND/ OR PERSONAL DATA OF OUR CUSTOMERS?
- DOESN'T IT FIT WITH GOOD PRACTICES OR VALUES OF GPA?
IF THE ANSWER IS YES TO ANY OF THEM, STOP AND CONSULT YOUR MANAGER OR THE HR, LEGAL, INFORMATION SECURITY, AND/OR COMPLIANCE AREAS.
Live and multiply our values. This is relevant not only for creating a healthy and mutually respectful environment, but to build together a more just, peaceful, and inclusive society.
IN 2003, GPA BECAME A SIGNATORY TO THE GLOBAL COMPACT, AN INITIATIVE PROMOTED BY THE UNITED NATIONS THAT ENCOMPASSES 10 UNIVERSAL PRINCIPLES IN THE AREAS OF HUMAN RIGHTS, LABOR, ENVIRONMENT, AND ANTICORRUPTION.
GPA COMPLIES WITH VOLUNTARY COMMITMENTS AND SUBSCRIBES TO PRINCIPLES AND PACTS ESTABLISHED BY BOTH LOCAL AND GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONS.
Learn more on GPA's website
