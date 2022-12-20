Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : FINAL VOTING STATEMENT – DETAILED VERSION - Form 6-K
12/20/2022 | 04:25pm EST
EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
HELD ON DECEMBER 16th, 2022
FINAL VOTING STATEMENT - DETAILED VERSION
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company") discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, according to article 48, §6th, comma II, of CVM Resolution No. 81/22 the final voting statement - detailed version (Annex I) of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on December 16th, 2022.
São Paulo, December 20th, 2022.
Guillaume Marie Didier Gras
Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer of GPA
Annex I
Final Voting Statement - Detailed Version
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (ESM) - 12/16/2022 at 3:00 pm
CPF/CNPJ
Shares
11
22
33
44
57104
99,619,228
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
18867
980,695
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
12972
581,600
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
22929
30
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
54791
338,300
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
54799
20,286
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
58392
27,124
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
58397
2,000
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
58399
367,200
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
60463
1,308
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
71409
2,013
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
71409
31,662
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
71914
138,900
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
72473
16,280
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
75166
5,604
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
76224
337,718
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
86466
149,300
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
90228
408,250
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
92333
74,325
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
93490
110,581
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
93490
60,000
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
96209
49,704
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
10327
57,500
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
11283
2,349,003
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
11410
185,300
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
11729
21,267
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
11841
222,344
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
13362
25,971
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
13429
8,020
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
14204
40,675
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
15485
171,700
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
16947
1,542,012
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
16947
279,223
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
16990
42,000
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
19910
4,900
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
20622
47,300
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
23394
49,200
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
24569
2,131
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
24917
14,533
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
24935
41,861
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
27624
3,289
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
27866
195,278
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
27866
357,630
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
27866
467,780
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
27866
29,429
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
29485
14,062
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
30769
9,336
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
33541
105,000
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
37672
2,478
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
44543
152,837
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
45695
11,372
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
97539
3,421
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
54797
3,932
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
58387
32,936
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
58389
759,458
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
58397
215,733
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
58399
4,500
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
58400
17,556
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
59877
301,480
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
59878
436,300
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
59880
531,899
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
72087
47,112
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
74186
153,724
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
74963
1,093,871
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
75069
245,217
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
75166
96,000
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
78464
6,200
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
82689
1,555
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
86219
41,000
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
87318
8,517
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
87318
15,747
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
89456
131,154
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
90986
11,301
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
92896
11,200
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
92990
6,364,461
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
93362
8,930
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
95596
63,121
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
95675
4,600
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
95931
7,366
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
96275
3,992
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
10205
433
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
10916
249,330
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
12068
4,949,400
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
13208
11,372
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
13732
43,880
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
13956
15,000
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
14541
90,800
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
14988
22,500
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
15043
158,588
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
16878
63,413
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
17181
5,300
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
17883
65,500
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
17911
200
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
19176
322,262
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
19874
152,400
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
21242
21,600
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
21430
3,469
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
24367
190,600
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
24666
135,421
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
24779
62,661
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
24830
420,300
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
25271
3,897
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
25271
4,123
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
26066
11,900
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
26311
2,100
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
26538
1,053,099
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
28919
107
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
29322
1,817,883
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
29571
27,200
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
29668
1,644,900
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
30918
20,200
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
31064
8,600
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
31240
19,800
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
32329
66,317
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
33814
63,500
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
34601
105,200
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
35036
11,000
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
35036
505,200
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
35693
957,400
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
37113
13,500
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
38661
4,180,000
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
38756
45,000
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
41199
200
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
42389
37,400
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
42904
7,700
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
47705
600
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
97538
7,766
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
97539
371,800
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
97540
38,644
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
97540
34,354
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
97540
18,560
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
97540
2,177,777
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
97540
1,637,185
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
29203
445,000
ABSTAIN
ABSTAIN
ABSTAIN
ABSTAIN
22292
1,200,000
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
55011
10,411,289
APPROVE
55011
4,001,261
REJECT
55011
33,385
ABSTAIN
55011
14,393,601
APPROVE
55011
16,289
REJECT
55011
36,045
ABSTAIN
55011
14,384,273
APPROVE
55011
15,678
REJECT
55011
45,984
ABSTAIN
55011
14,384,253
APPROVE
55011
16,076
REJECT
55011
45,606
ABSTAIN
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirement of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Date: December 20, 2022
By: /s/ Marcelo Pimentel
Name:
Marcelo Pimentel
Title:
Chief Executive Officer
By: /s/ Guillaume Marie Didier Gras
Name:
Guillaume Marie Didier Gras
Title:
Investor Relations Officer
