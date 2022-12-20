Advanced search
    PCAR3   BRPCARACNOR3

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.

(PCAR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-20 pm EST
17.73 BRL   +4.17%
04:25pCompanhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao Netherlands B : FINAL VOTING STATEMENT – DETAILED VERSION - Form 6-K
PU
12/16Companhia Brasileira De Distribuiçao Netherlands B : MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
12/16Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Approves Appointment of Christophe José Hidalgo as Co-Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
CI
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : FINAL VOTING STATEMENT – DETAILED VERSION - Form 6-K

12/20/2022 | 04:25pm EST
FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of December, 2022

Brazilian Distribution Company
(Translation of Registrant's Name Into English)

Av. Brigadeiro Luiz Antonio,
3142 São Paulo, SP 01402-901
Brazil
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F)

Form 20-F X Form 40-F

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule
101 (b) (1)):

Yes ___ No X

(Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule
101 (b) (7)):

Yes ___ No X

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.)

Yes ___ No X

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

HELD ON DECEMBER 16th, 2022

FINAL VOTING STATEMENT - DETAILED VERSION

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company") discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, according to article 48, §6th, comma II, of CVM Resolution No. 81/22 the final voting statement - detailed version (Annex I) of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on December 16th, 2022.

São Paulo, December 20th, 2022.

Guillaume Marie Didier Gras

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer of GPA

Annex I

Final Voting Statement - Detailed Version

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (ESM) - 12/16/2022 at 3:00 pm

CPF/CNPJ Shares 11 22 33 44
57104 99,619,228 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
18867 980,695 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
12972 581,600 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
22929 30 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
54791 338,300 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
54799 20,286 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
58392 27,124 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
58397 2,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
58399 367,200 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
60463 1,308 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
71409 2,013 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
71409 31,662 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
71914 138,900 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
72473 16,280 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
75166 5,604 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
76224 337,718 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
86466 149,300 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
90228 408,250 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
92333 74,325 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
93490 110,581 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
93490 60,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
96209 49,704 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
10327 57,500 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
11283 2,349,003 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
11410 185,300 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
11729 21,267 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
11841 222,344 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
13362 25,971 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
13429 8,020 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
14204 40,675 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
15485 171,700 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
16947 1,542,012 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
16947 279,223 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
16990 42,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
19910 4,900 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
20622 47,300 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
23394 49,200 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
24569 2,131 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
24917 14,533 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
24935 41,861 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
27624 3,289 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
27866 195,278 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
27866 357,630 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
27866 467,780 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
27866 29,429 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
29485 14,062 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
30769 9,336 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
33541 105,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
37672 2,478 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
44543 152,837 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
45695 11,372 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
97539 3,421 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
54797 3,932 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
58387 32,936 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
58389 759,458 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
58397 215,733 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
58399 4,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
58400 17,556 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
59877 301,480 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
59878 436,300 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
59880 531,899 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
72087 47,112 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
74186 153,724 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
74963 1,093,871 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
75069 245,217 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
75166 96,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
78464 6,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
82689 1,555 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
86219 41,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
87318 8,517 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
87318 15,747 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
89456 131,154 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
90986 11,301 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
92896 11,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
92990 6,364,461 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
93362 8,930 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
95596 63,121 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
95675 4,600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
95931 7,366 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
96275 3,992 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
10205 433 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
10916 249,330 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
12068 4,949,400 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
13208 11,372 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
13732 43,880 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
13956 15,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
14541 90,800 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
14988 22,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
15043 158,588 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
16878 63,413 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
17181 5,300 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
17883 65,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
17911 200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
19176 322,262 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
19874 152,400 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
21242 21,600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
21430 3,469 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
24367 190,600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
24666 135,421 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
24779 62,661 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
24830 420,300 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
25271 3,897 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
25271 4,123 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
26066 11,900 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
26311 2,100 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
26538 1,053,099 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
28919 107 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
29322 1,817,883 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
29571 27,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
29668 1,644,900 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
30918 20,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
31064 8,600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
31240 19,800 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
32329 66,317 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
33814 63,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
34601 105,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
35036 11,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
35036 505,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
35693 957,400 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
37113 13,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
38661 4,180,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
38756 45,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
41199 200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
42389 37,400 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
42904 7,700 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
47705 600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
97538 7,766 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
97539 371,800 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
97540 38,644 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
97540 34,354 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
97540 18,560 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
97540 2,177,777 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
97540 1,637,185 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
29203 445,000 ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN
22292 1,200,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE
55011 10,411,289 APPROVE
55011 4,001,261 REJECT
55011 33,385 ABSTAIN
55011 14,393,601 APPROVE
55011 16,289 REJECT
55011 36,045 ABSTAIN
55011 14,384,273 APPROVE
55011 15,678 REJECT
55011 45,984 ABSTAIN
55011 14,384,253 APPROVE
55011 16,076 REJECT
55011 45,606 ABSTAIN

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirement of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Date: December 20, 2022 By: /s/ Marcelo Pimentel
Name: Marcelo Pimentel
Title: Chief Executive Officer
By: /s/ Guillaume Marie Didier Gras
Name: Guillaume Marie Didier Gras
Title: Investor Relations Officer



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates offuture economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 21:24:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
