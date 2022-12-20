Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : FINAL VOTING STATEMENT – DETAILED VERSION - Form 6-K

FORM 6-K

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

HELD ON DECEMBER 16th, 2022

FINAL VOTING STATEMENT - DETAILED VERSION

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" Company ") discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, according to article 48, §6th, comma II, of CVM Resolution No. 81/22 the final voting statement - detailed version ( Annex I ) of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on December 16th, 2022.

São Paulo, December 20th, 2022.

Guillaume Marie Didier Gras

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer of GPA

Annex I

Final Voting Statement - Detailed Version

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (ESM) - 12/16/2022 at 3:00 pm

CPF/CNPJ Shares 11 22 33 44 57104 99,619,228 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18867 980,695 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 12972 581,600 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 22929 30 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 54791 338,300 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 54799 20,286 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58392 27,124 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58397 2,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58399 367,200 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 60463 1,308 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 71409 2,013 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 71409 31,662 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 71914 138,900 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 72473 16,280 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 75166 5,604 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 76224 337,718 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 86466 149,300 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 90228 408,250 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 92333 74,325 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 93490 110,581 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 93490 60,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 96209 49,704 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10327 57,500 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11283 2,349,003 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11410 185,300 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11729 21,267 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11841 222,344 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13362 25,971 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13429 8,020 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14204 40,675 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15485 171,700 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 16947 1,542,012 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 16947 279,223 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 16990 42,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE

19910 4,900 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20622 47,300 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 23394 49,200 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24569 2,131 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24917 14,533 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24935 41,861 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27624 3,289 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 195,278 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 357,630 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 467,780 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 29,429 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 29485 14,062 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 30769 9,336 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 33541 105,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 37672 2,478 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 44543 152,837 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 45695 11,372 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 3,421 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 54797 3,932 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58387 32,936 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58389 759,458 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58397 215,733 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58399 4,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58400 17,556 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59877 301,480 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59878 436,300 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59880 531,899 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 72087 47,112 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 74186 153,724 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 74963 1,093,871 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 75069 245,217 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 75166 96,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 78464 6,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 82689 1,555 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 86219 41,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 87318 8,517 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 87318 15,747 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 89456 131,154 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 90986 11,301 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 92896 11,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 92990 6,364,461 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE

93362 8,930 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 95596 63,121 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 95675 4,600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 95931 7,366 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 96275 3,992 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10205 433 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10916 249,330 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 12068 4,949,400 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13208 11,372 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13732 43,880 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13956 15,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14541 90,800 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14988 22,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15043 158,588 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 16878 63,413 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17181 5,300 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17883 65,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17911 200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19176 322,262 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19874 152,400 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21242 21,600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21430 3,469 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24367 190,600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24666 135,421 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24779 62,661 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24830 420,300 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 25271 3,897 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 25271 4,123 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26066 11,900 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26311 2,100 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26538 1,053,099 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 28919 107 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 29322 1,817,883 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 29571 27,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 29668 1,644,900 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 30918 20,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 31064 8,600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 31240 19,800 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 32329 66,317 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 33814 63,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 34601 105,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE

35036 11,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 35036 505,200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 35693 957,400 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 37113 13,500 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 38661 4,180,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 38756 45,000 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 41199 200 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 42389 37,400 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 42904 7,700 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 47705 600 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97538 7,766 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 371,800 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 38,644 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 34,354 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 18,560 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 2,177,777 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 1,637,185 REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 29203 445,000 ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN 22292 1,200,000 APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 55011 10,411,289 APPROVE 55011 4,001,261 REJECT 55011 33,385 ABSTAIN 55011 14,393,601 APPROVE 55011 16,289 REJECT 55011 36,045 ABSTAIN 55011 14,384,273 APPROVE 55011 15,678 REJECT 55011 45,984 ABSTAIN 55011 14,384,253 APPROVE 55011 16,076 REJECT 55011 45,606 ABSTAIN

