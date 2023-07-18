COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

Publicly traded company

CNPJ/MF Nº 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA" or "Company"), under the terms of Law No. 6,404, of December 15th, 1976, as in force, and under the Resolution No. 44, of August 23rd, 2021, of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that received today from Mr. Jaime Gilinski anon-solicitedoffer not previously negotiated with the management for the acquisition of part of the equity interest held by GPA in Almacenes Éxito S.A. ("Éxito"). The offer aims to acquire 51% of Éxito's share capital for US$ 586,500,000 ("New Offer"), which would represent US$ 1,150,000,000 for the entire share capital of Éxito.

Pursuant to the letter submitted to GPA, it is informed that: (i) the New Offer is binding; (ii) Campbelltown Inc. or another entity to be determined after further due diligence will be the buyer; (iii) the New Offer has the value equivalent to US$ 586,500,000, to be paid in cash for 51% of GPA interest in Éxito; (iv) the buyer has the financial capacity to fund the acquisition, and it is not contingent upon securing financing; (v) subject to the regulatory approvals before the Colombian Financial Superintendence - SFC and the Colombian Stock Exchange - BVC, the transaction would be carried out in the context of a public tender offer (TO) to be launched by the buyer; (vi) in addition to the approval of the TO, the consummation of the transaction would require the approval of other regulatory agencies (including antitrust) in Colombia and other jurisdictions; and (vii) the New Offer will expire on July 21, 2023.

The management of the Company promptly communicated the receipt of the New Offer to the Board of Directors, which will hold a meeting to analyze the New Offer.

It is important to emphasize that the receival of the New Offer does not alter or suspend the ongoing transaction for the segregation of the GPA and Éxito businesses, as announced to the market. The transaction continues to evolve and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, as previously communicated.

GPA will keep the market and its shareholders informed of any new material facts related to these matters.

São Paulo, July 18, 2023.

Guillaume Marie Didier Gras

Vice-President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer