COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Companha Aberta de Capital Autorizado
CNPJ/MF Nº 47.508.411/0001-56
NIRE 35.300.089.901
FATO RELEVANTE
A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA" ou "Companhia"), nos termos da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme em vigor e da Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários nº 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que recebeu, nesta data, do Sr. Jaime Gilinski nova oferta não solicitada e não negociada previamente com a administração, para aquisição parcial das ações detidas pelo GPA no Almacenes Éxito S.A. ("Éxito"). A referida oferta tem como objetivo a aquisição de 51% do capital social do Éxito pelo valor de US$ 586.500.000 ("Nova Oferta"), que representaria US$ 1.150.000.000 pela totalidade do capital social do Éxito.
Nos termos da carta submetida ao GPA, foi informado que: (i) a Nova Oferta é vinculante; (ii) Campbelltown Inc. ou outra entidade a ser determinada após diligência adicional será o veículo comprador; (iii) a Nova Oferta tem valor equivalente a US$ 586.500.000, a ser pago em dinheiro para o GPA pela participação de 51% no Éxito; (iv) o comprador tem capacidade financeira para a aquisição e sua conclusão não está sujeita à obtenção de financiamento; (v) sujeito às aprovações regulatórias da Superintendência Financeira da Colômbia - SFC e da Bolsa de Valores da Colômbia - BVC, a aquisição se daria no contexto de uma oferta pública de aquisição de ações (OPA) a ser lançada pelo comprador; (vi) além da aprovação da OPA, a conclusão da transação requer a aprovação de outras agências regulatórias (incluindo antitruste) na Colômbia e em outras jurisdições; e (vii) a Nova Oferta é válida até 21 de julho de 2023.
A diretoria da Companhia comunicou o recebimento da Nova Oferta para o Conselho de Administração, que deve se reunir para avaliar o tema nos próximos dias.
Importante ressaltar que o recebimento da Nova Oferta não altera ou suspende a transação em curso para segregação dos negócios do GPA e do Éxito, conforme anunciada ao mercado. A transação continua em evolução e tem previsão de conclusão nas próximas semanas, conforme anteriormente comunicado.
O GPA manterá o mercado e seus acionistas informados sobre a existência de novos fatos relevantes relacionados a estes temas.
São Paulo, 18 de julho de 2023.
Guillaume Marie Didier Gras
Vice-Presidente de Finanças e Diretor de Relações com Investidores
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Publicly traded company
CNPJ/MF Nº 47.508.411/0001-56
NIRE 35.300.089.901
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA" or "Company"), under the terms of Law No. 6,404, of December 15th, 1976, as in force, and under the Resolution No. 44, of August 23rd, 2021, of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that received today from Mr. Jaime Gilinski anon-solicitedoffer not previously negotiated with the management for the acquisition of part of the equity interest held by GPA in Almacenes Éxito S.A. ("Éxito"). The offer aims to acquire 51% of Éxito's share capital for US$ 586,500,000 ("New Offer"), which would represent US$ 1,150,000,000 for the entire share capital of Éxito.
Pursuant to the letter submitted to GPA, it is informed that: (i) the New Offer is binding; (ii) Campbelltown Inc. or another entity to be determined after further due diligence will be the buyer; (iii) the New Offer has the value equivalent to US$ 586,500,000, to be paid in cash for 51% of GPA interest in Éxito; (iv) the buyer has the financial capacity to fund the acquisition, and it is not contingent upon securing financing; (v) subject to the regulatory approvals before the Colombian Financial Superintendence - SFC and the Colombian Stock Exchange - BVC, the transaction would be carried out in the context of a public tender offer (TO) to be launched by the buyer; (vi) in addition to the approval of the TO, the consummation of the transaction would require the approval of other regulatory agencies (including antitrust) in Colombia and other jurisdictions; and (vii) the New Offer will expire on July 21, 2023.
The management of the Company promptly communicated the receipt of the New Offer to the Board of Directors, which will hold a meeting to analyze the New Offer.
It is important to emphasize that the receival of the New Offer does not alter or suspend the ongoing transaction for the segregation of the GPA and Éxito businesses, as announced to the market. The transaction continues to evolve and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, as previously communicated.
GPA will keep the market and its shareholders informed of any new material facts related to these matters.
São Paulo, July 18, 2023.
Guillaume Marie Didier Gras
Vice-President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer
