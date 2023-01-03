Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" GPA " or " Company "), pursuant to Law No. 6,404/76 and the Brazilian Securities Commission (" CVM ") Resolution No. 44/2021, following up on the Material Fact disclosed on September 5, 2022, regarding the transaction to segregate the businesses of GPA and Almacenes Éxito S.A. (" Éxito " and " Transaction "), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the progress of the preparatory acts for the implementation of the Transaction, with the submission by Éxito, on this date, of the application for its register as a category "A" publicly-held company in Brazil, the application for registration of the Brazilian Depositary Receipts Level II program (" BDRs ") before the CVM and the request for the listing of the BDRs before B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão (Brazilian stock exchange).

Furthermore, GPA informs that it obtained the necessary prior authorizations from all its financial creditors, demonstrating their confidence in the Transaction and in GPA's financial reliability. With the completion of this other stage of the Transaction, GPA renews its confidence in the potential unlocking of value for GPA and Éxito shareholders as a result of the Transaction.

The effective implementation of the Transaction depends on obtaining the necessary approvals, including from GPA's shareholders and regulatory entities. GPA maintains its expectation in completing the Transaction, with the effective delivery of common shares of Éxito in the form of BDRs and ADRs to its shareholders, during the 1st semester of 2023.

GPA will keep the market and its shareholders informed of new Material Facts related to the Transaction.

São Paulo, December 30, 2022.

Guillaume Marie Didier Gras

Vice-President of Finance and Investors Relations Officer