MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (" GPA " or " Company "), pursuant to Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as in force and the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (" CVM ") No. 44 of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that its controlling shareholder, Casino Guichard Perrachon, proposed to initiate negotiations for the sale of the Company's indirect equity interest in Cnova N.V. (" CNova "), to an entity of the Casino group, for a price to be defined and agreed by the parties, following standard financial valuation methods.

CNova is a Dutch company in the business of electronic commerce and with its shares traded on the Euronext Paris. GPA holds an indirect equity interest of 34% in CNova's capital stock and Casino holds 64,8%.

The proposal was submitted to the analysis of the Board of Directors, which, due to the characteristics of the potential transaction, opted for the creation of a special independent committee, formed by the 3 independent members of the Company's Board of Directors, which will have the function of analyzing and negotiating its terms and conditions, with the support of independent legal and financial advisors specially hired for this purpose, including for the issuance of a fairness opinion.

GPA will keep the market and its shareholders informed of any new material facts related to this matter.

São Paulo, September 8, 2023.

Rafael Russowsky

Vice-President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer