Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Policy on The Disclosure, Use of Material Information and on the Preservation of Confidentiality

1. PURPOSE

The purpose of this Disclosure Policy (as defined below) is providing the rules to be observed by the Investor Relations Officer and other Obliged Persons (as defined below) regarding the disclosure of Material Information (as defined below) and the preservation of confidentiality of Material Information that has not been disclosed to the public. The Company's Disclosure Policy was prepared under the terms of the CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021.

Any questions concerning the provisions hereof, the applicable regulation issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and/or the need to disclose information to the public shall be clarified by the Investor Relations Officer.

2. COVERAGE

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and its controlled companies, direct or indirectly, that are not publicly-traded companies.

3. GLOSSARY

Upon the adoption and interpretation of this Disclosure Policy, the terms listed below shall have the following meanings:

Controlling Shareholder: A shareholder or group of shareholders bound by a shareholders' agreement or under common control, which holds direct or indirect control over the Company, as provided for in Corporation Law.

Managers: Officers and members, both permanent and deputy, of the Company's Board of

Directors.

Stock Exchanges: B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, as well as any other stock or other over-the- counter markets, organized for the trading of securities in general in which the Company holds Securities subject to trading.

Disclosure and Trading Committee or simply Committee: A body intended to assist the Company's Investor Relations Officer, created with the purpose of helping them in performing their duties before the CVM.

Company: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Members of the Fiscal Council: The members of the Fiscal Council of the Company, both permanent or deputy.