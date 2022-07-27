Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Policy on The Disclosure, Use of Material Information and on the Preservation of Confidentiality
07/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
POLICY OF DISCLOSURE, USE OF MATERIAL INFORMATION AND
PRESERVATION OF CONFIDENTIALITY
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
July 27, 2022.
1. PURPOSE
The purpose of this Disclosure Policy (as defined below) is providing the rules to be observed by the Investor Relations Officer and other Obliged Persons (as defined below) regarding the disclosure of Material Information (as defined below) and the preservation of confidentiality of Material Information that has not been disclosed to the public. The Company's Disclosure Policy was prepared under the terms of the CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021.
Any questions concerning the provisions hereof, the applicable regulation issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and/or the need to disclose information to the public shall be clarified by the Investor Relations Officer.
2. COVERAGE
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and its controlled companies, direct or indirectly, that are not publicly-traded companies.
3. GLOSSARY
Upon the adoption and interpretation of this Disclosure Policy, the terms listed below shall have the following meanings:
Controlling Shareholder: A shareholder or group of shareholders bound by a shareholders' agreement or under common control, which holds direct or indirect control over the Company, as provided for in Corporation Law.
Managers: Officers and members, both permanent and deputy, of the Company's Board of
Directors.
Stock Exchanges: B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, as well as any other stock or other over-the- counter markets, organized for the trading of securities in general in which the Company holds Securities subject to trading.
Disclosure and Trading Committee or simply Committee: A body intended to assist the Company's Investor Relations Officer, created with the purpose of helping them in performing their duties before the CVM.
Company: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.
Members of the Fiscal Council: The members of the Fiscal Council of the Company, both permanent or deputy.
Board of Directors: The Board of Directors of the Company.
CVM: The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors Relations Officer: The Officer of the Company responsible for providing information to the investing public, CVM and the Stock Exchanges, as well as for updating the Company's publicly-held company registration before CVM, also responsible for the execution and monitoring of this Disclosure Policy.
Former Managers: Managers who no longer hold the position of Managers in the Company.
Material Information: It means any (i) decision made by a Controlling Shareholder; (ii) resolution made by the General Meeting or the Company's management bodies; or (ii) any other act or fact of a political-administrative, technical, business or financial-economic nature which has occurred or is related to the Company's businesses, and which may substantially affect (a) the trading price of Securities; (b) investors' decisions to purchase, sell or keep such Securities; or (c) investors' decisions towards exercising any rights inherent to their capacity of Securities holders. An exemplificative list of situations that may be defined as Material Information is provided by Article 2 of CVM Resolution 44.
Corporations Law: Brazilian Law No. 6,404, as of December 15, 1977, as amended.
Related Persons: Persons who have the following relation with any Obliged Person: (i) spouse, from whom they are not legally or extrajudicially separated, (ii) partner, (iii) dependent included in the annual income tax return of an individual, and (iv) companies directly or indirectly controlled by the Managers, members of the Fiscal Council, Controlling Shareholders or Related Persons.
Obliged Persons: (i) the Company, its Controlling Shareholders, Managers, members of the Fiscal Council or members of any other internal entities with technical or advisory functions in the Company, created by statutory provision, or still whoever person that, by virtue of their position, function or position in the Company, in the Controlling Shareholders, in Controlled Companies or Affiliated Companies, holds Relevant Information, as well as other professionals, who have expressly adhered to this Policy.
Disclosure Policy or simply Policy: This Policy of Disclosure, Use of Material Information and
Preservation of Confidentiality.
CVM Resolution 44: The CVM Resolution No. 44, as of August 23, 2021, as amended.
Associated Companies: Companies in which the Company has significant influence, without controlling it, pursuant to paragraphs 1st, 4th and 5th of article 243 of the Corporation Law.
Controlled Companies: Companies in which the Company holds, directly or indirectly, shareholders' rights that allows it to permanently have the majority of votes in the corporate resolutions and appoint the majority of managers.
Adhesion Term: The adhesion term to the present Disclosure Policy, to be signed in the terms of the Annex I to this Disclosure Policy.
Securities: Any shares, certificates of real estate receivables, subscription warrants, receipts and subscription rights, promissory notes, call or put options or derivatives of any kind, or any other securities or collective investment agreements issued by the Company or referenced to them that, by legal determination, are considered "securities", existing on the date of approval of this Disclosure Policy or that will be created later.
4. GENERAL GUIDELINES
4.1. Persons to whom this Disclosure Policy applies
The obligations provided by this Disclosure Policy apply to and must be adhered by all Obliged Persons.
The Obliged Persons shall expressly adhere hereto, upon execution of the Adhesion Term, under the terms of Annex I.
The Company shall keep at its headquarters the list of persons who have executed the Adhesion Term, with their respective identification and personal data, position or function, address and enrollment number before the Ministry of Economy Corporate Taxpayer Registry (CNPJ) or Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF).
Any changes or alterations in the personal data of an Obliged Person shall be immediately informed to the Company, by communication sent to the Investor Relations Officer, who shall update and keep such personal data always available to the CVM.
The Adhesion Terms shall remain filed at the Company's registry office for as long as the persons bound thereby remain related to the Company, and for at least five years following termination thereof.
4.2. Duties and Responsibilities
The Investor Relations Officer shall:
Send to CVM and the Stock Exchanges, through the electronic system available at the webpage of CVM, immediately after becoming aware, of any Material Information concerning the Company's business;
Care for the broad and immediate dissemination of Material Information, simultaneously in the Stock Exchanges and in all markets where the Company holds Securities subject for trading, as well as to investors in general; and
Provide the competent agencies, upon demand, with all additional clarifications concerning the disclosure of Material Information.
The communication of Material Information to CVM and the Stock Exchanges shall be made immediately by means of a written document, which shall describe in detail the acts and/or facts occurred, indicating, as possible, the amounts involved and other clarifications necessary for full understanding thereof by CVM, the Stock Exchanges and the general market related to the disclosed Material Information.
The disclosure of Material Information shall be made through the world wide web, in (i) the website of the journal"Folha de São Paulo - Mercado: Publicidade Legal - Folha de São Paulo", as allowed by CVM Resolution 44; and (ii) Company's website
Whenever a Material Information is spread by any means of communication, including information to the press, or at meetings held by trade associations, investors, and analysts or with selected audience, either in the country or abroad, the Material Information shall be disclosed simultaneously to CVM, the Stock Exchanges and the market in general on the webpages indicated in the previous item.
Any Bound Persons who become aware of acts or facts that may be deemed to be Material Information shall proceed to the immediate communication thereof to the Investor Relations Officer.
The Obliged Persons aware of any information that might be classified as Material Information shall communicate said Material Information to the Investor Relations Officer immediately, and care that such information be handled with the adequate level of confidentiality, sharing such information only with whom needs to access such information and is aware of its confidential treatment.
Once any Obliged Person who become aware of a Material Information find that an omission has occurred upon disclosure thereof, which should otherwise had been disclosed under the terms of the laws and the prevailing regulation, they shall communicate said Material Information to the Investor Relations Officer immediately, so that such officer can
