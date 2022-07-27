Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Policy on the Trading of Securities
TRADING POLICY OF SECURITIES ISSUED BY
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
July 27, 2022.
TRADING POLICY OF SECURITIES ISSUED BY
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Purpose
1.1. The present Trading Policy of Securities Issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, prepared pursuant to CVM Resolution 44, is intended to set forth standards and procedures that must be complied with in any trading of securities issued by the Company, or referenced thereto, by the Obliged Persons, in order to ensure compliance with good conduct practices and to prevent the inappropriate use of Privileged Information.
Definitions
2.1. On performing and construing this Trading Policy of Securities Issued by the Company, the following terms shall have the meanings ascribed to them:
"Controlling Shareholder":
"Management Members":
"B3":
"Stock Exchanges":
"BTC":
"Company":
shareholder or group of shareholders bound by a shareholders' agreement or under common control, which holds direct or indirect control over the Company, under the Brazilian Corporations Act, and amendments thereto.
the Executive Officers and members of the Board of Directors, including sitting members and alternates, of the Company.
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.
B3, as well as any other stock exchanges or organized trading markets in which the Company has Securities admitted to trading.
BTC Custodian Securities Bank, which is a securities lending service, upon the provision of guarantees, offered by B3 through an electronic system.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.
"Fiscal Council Members":
"Disclosure and Trading Committee":
the sitting members and alternates of the Fiscal Council of the Company, when installed.
the advisory body of the Company's Investor Relations Officer, created to assist him or her in the performance of his or her functions before the CVM.
"CVM":
"Investor Relations Officer":
the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários).
the Company's officer responsible for providing information to investors, the CVM and Stock Exchanges, as well as for updating the Company's publicly-traded company record before the CVM.
"Former Management Members":
"Privileged Information":
members of Management who are no longer members of the Company's management.
any (i) decision of the Controlling Shareholders; (ii) resolution of the shareholders' meeting or of the Company's management bodies; or (iii) other administrative, technical, business or economic-financial act or fact that occurred or is related to the Company's business that may have a significant influence on:
the price of securities issued by the Company or referenced thereto; (b) investors' decision to buy, sell or hold such securities; or (c) the decision of investors to exercise any rights inherent to the condition of holder of securities issued by the Company or referenced thereto, including, without limitation, the acts or facts provided for in Article 2 of CVM Resolution 44.
"Corporation Law": Brazilian Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended.
"Lock-upPeriod": any and all periods in which the trading of Securities is prohibited pursuant to regulations or this Trading Policy, as well as due to communication of the Investor Relations Officer.
"Connected Persons": in relation to the Obliged Persons, persons who are: (i) their spouses, not separated judicially or extrajudicially, (ii) their common-law spouses; (iii) any dependent included in their annual income tax return; and (iv) companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the Obliged Persons or Connected Persons.
"ObligedPersons": (i) the Company itself, (ii) the Controlling Shareholders, Management Members, Fiscal Council Members, Former Management Members and members of any bodies of the Company with technical or advisory functions, created pursuant to the Company's bylaws, (iii) the employees of the Company with permanent or occasional access to Privileged Information; (iv) third parties engaged by the Company that, in relation to the activities provided to the Company, have permanent or occasional access to Privileged Information; and
any person who, due to his or her title, function or position in the Company, as well as in the Controlling Shareholders, Controlled Companies and Affiliated Companies, (i) expressly agreed with this Trading Policy and is required to comply with the provisions set forth herein; and (ii) has permanent or occasional access to Privileged Information, as well as others who the Company considers necessary or convenient, and who may be indicated asObliged Persons in accordance with section 3.5 below.
"Stock Option Plan": the plan providing for the granting of stock options issued by the Company and approved by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting, as amended from time to time.
"Individual
Formal and individual investment or divestment plans,
Investment or
prepared in accordance with Article 16 of CVM Resolution 44,
Divestment Plan":
pursuant to which Controlling Shareholders, Management
Members, Fiscal Council Members, members of any bodies
with technical or advisory functions, created pursuant to the
Company's bylaws, or any person who, due to his or her title, function or position in the Company, as well as in the Controlling Shareholders, Controlled Companies or Affiliated Companies, is aware of Privileged Information, and who voluntarily, irrevocably and irreversibly agreed to make an investment or divestment in the Securities on pre-determined dates or periods.
"Trading Policy" this Trading Policy of Securities, issued by the Company. or "Policy":
"CVM Resolution CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, as amended.
44":
"Affiliated
companies on which the Company has significant influence,
Companies":
without controlling them, pursuant to paragraphs 1st, 4th and 5th
of Article 243 of the Corporation Law.
"Controlled
companies in which the Company, directly or through other
Companies":
companies, holds shareholder's rights that permanently ensure
preponderance in corporate resolutions and the power to elect
the majority of members of management.
"Term of
instrument of adhesion to this Trading Policy, to be entered
Adhesion":
into by the Obliged Persons, in accordance with the form
included in Annex I to this Trading Policy, pursuant to which
they express that they are aware of the provisions included in
the Trading Policy, assuming the obligation to comply with
them and ensure that these provisions are complied with by the
persons under their influence.
"Securities":
any shares, real estate receivables certificates, subscription
warrants, subscription receipts and rights, promissory notes, call
or put options or derivatives of any type, or any collective
investment bonds or contracts issued by the Company or
referenced thereto that, pursuant to applicable law, are
considered "securities," existing on the date of approval of this
Policy or that may be subsequently created.
