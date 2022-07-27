Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Policy on the Trading of Securities

"Corporation Law": Brazilian Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended.

"Lock-upPeriod": any and all periods in which the trading of Securities is prohibited pursuant to regulations or this Trading Policy, as well as due to communication of the Investor Relations Officer.

"Connected Persons": in relation to the Obliged Persons, persons who are: (i) their spouses, not separated judicially or extrajudicially, (ii) their common-law spouses; (iii) any dependent included in their annual income tax return; and (iv) companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the Obliged Persons or Connected Persons.

"Obliged Persons": (i) the Company itself, (ii) the Controlling Shareholders, Management Members, Fiscal Council Members, Former Management Members and members of any bodies of the Company with technical or advisory functions, created pursuant to the Company's bylaws, (iii) the employees of the Company with permanent or occasional access to Privileged Information; (iv) third parties engaged by the Company that, in relation to the activities provided to the Company, have permanent or occasional access to Privileged Information; and

any person who, due to his or her title, function or position in the Company, as well as in the Controlling Shareholders, Controlled Companies and Affiliated Companies, (i) expressly agreed with this Trading Policy and is required to comply with the provisions set forth herein; and (ii) has permanent or occasional access to Privileged Information, as well as others who the Company considers necessary or convenient, and who may be indicated as Obliged Persons in accordance with section 3.5 below.

"Stock Option Plan": the plan providing for the granting of stock options issued by the Company and approved by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting, as amended from time to time.