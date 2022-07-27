Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands Holding B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAR3   BRPCARACNOR3

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.

(PCAR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-27 pm EDT
16.32 BRL   +8.37%
05:38pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS B : Policy on the Trading of Securities
PU
05:38pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS B : Policy on The Disclosure, Use of Material Information and on the Preservation of Confidentiality
PU
06/23COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS B : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Policy on the Trading of Securities

07/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
TRADING POLICY OF SECURITIES ISSUED BY

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

July 27, 2022.

TEXT - 50987104v4 12751.16

1

TRADING POLICY OF SECURITIES ISSUED BY

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

  1. Purpose

1.1. The present Trading Policy of Securities Issued by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, prepared pursuant to CVM Resolution 44, is intended to set forth standards and procedures that must be complied with in any trading of securities issued by the Company, or referenced thereto, by the Obliged Persons, in order to ensure compliance with good conduct practices and to prevent the inappropriate use of Privileged Information.

  1. Definitions

2.1. On performing and construing this Trading Policy of Securities Issued by the Company, the following terms shall have the meanings ascribed to them:

"Controlling Shareholder":

"Management Members":

"B3":

"Stock Exchanges":

"BTC":

"Company":

shareholder or group of shareholders bound by a shareholders' agreement or under common control, which holds direct or indirect control over the Company, under the Brazilian Corporations Act, and amendments thereto.

the Executive Officers and members of the Board of Directors, including sitting members and alternates, of the Company.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

B3, as well as any other stock exchanges or organized trading markets in which the Company has Securities admitted to trading.

BTC Custodian Securities Bank, which is a securities lending service, upon the provision of guarantees, offered by B3 through an electronic system.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

TEXT - 50987104v4 12751.16

2

"Fiscal Council Members":

"Disclosure and Trading Committee":

the sitting members and alternates of the Fiscal Council of the Company, when installed.

the advisory body of the Company's Investor Relations Officer, created to assist him or her in the performance of his or her functions before the CVM.

"CVM":

"Investor Relations Officer":

the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários).

the Company's officer responsible for providing information to investors, the CVM and Stock Exchanges, as well as for updating the Company's publicly-traded company record before the CVM.

"Former Management Members":

"Privileged Information":

members of Management who are no longer members of the Company's management.

any (i) decision of the Controlling Shareholders; (ii) resolution of the shareholders' meeting or of the Company's management bodies; or (iii) other administrative, technical, business or economic-financial act or fact that occurred or is related to the Company's business that may have a significant influence on:

  1. the price of securities issued by the Company or referenced thereto; (b) investors' decision to buy, sell or hold such securities; or (c) the decision of investors to exercise any rights inherent to the condition of holder of securities issued by the Company or referenced thereto, including, without limitation, the acts or facts provided for in Article 2 of CVM Resolution 44.

TEXT - 50987104v4 12751.16

3

"Corporation Law": Brazilian Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended.

"Lock-upPeriod": any and all periods in which the trading of Securities is prohibited pursuant to regulations or this Trading Policy, as well as due to communication of the Investor Relations Officer.

"Connected Persons": in relation to the Obliged Persons, persons who are: (i) their spouses, not separated judicially or extrajudicially, (ii) their common-law spouses; (iii) any dependent included in their annual income tax return; and (iv) companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the Obliged Persons or Connected Persons.

"Obliged Persons": (i) the Company itself, (ii) the Controlling Shareholders, Management Members, Fiscal Council Members, Former Management Members and members of any bodies of the Company with technical or advisory functions, created pursuant to the Company's bylaws, (iii) the employees of the Company with permanent or occasional access to Privileged Information; (iv) third parties engaged by the Company that, in relation to the activities provided to the Company, have permanent or occasional access to Privileged Information; and

  1. any person who, due to his or her title, function or position in the Company, as well as in the Controlling Shareholders, Controlled Companies and Affiliated Companies, (i) expressly agreed with this Trading Policy and is required to comply with the provisions set forth herein; and (ii) has permanent or occasional access to Privileged Information, as well as others who the Company considers necessary or convenient, and who may be indicated as Obliged Persons in accordance with section 3.5 below.

"Stock Option Plan": the plan providing for the granting of stock options issued by the Company and approved by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting, as amended from time to time.

"Individual

Formal and individual investment or divestment plans,

Investment or

prepared in accordance with Article 16 of CVM Resolution 44,

Divestment Plan":

pursuant to which Controlling Shareholders, Management

Members, Fiscal Council Members, members of any bodies

with technical or advisory functions, created pursuant to the

TEXT - 50987104v4 12751.16

4

Company's bylaws, or any person who, due to his or her title, function or position in the Company, as well as in the Controlling Shareholders, Controlled Companies or Affiliated Companies, is aware of Privileged Information, and who voluntarily, irrevocably and irreversibly agreed to make an investment or divestment in the Securities on pre-determined dates or periods.

"Trading Policy" this Trading Policy of Securities, issued by the Company. or "Policy":

"CVM Resolution CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, as amended.

44":

"Affiliated

companies on which the Company has significant influence,

Companies":

without controlling them, pursuant to paragraphs 1st, 4th and 5th

of Article 243 of the Corporation Law.

"Controlled

companies in which the Company, directly or through other

Companies":

companies, holds shareholder's rights that permanently ensure

preponderance in corporate resolutions and the power to elect

the majority of members of management.

"Term of

instrument of adhesion to this Trading Policy, to be entered

Adhesion":

into by the Obliged Persons, in accordance with the form

included in Annex I to this Trading Policy, pursuant to which

they express that they are aware of the provisions included in

the Trading Policy, assuming the obligation to comply with

them and ensure that these provisions are complied with by the

persons under their influence.

"Securities":

any shares, real estate receivables certificates, subscription

warrants, subscription receipts and rights, promissory notes, call

or put options or derivatives of any type, or any collective

investment bonds or contracts issued by the Company or

referenced thereto that, pursuant to applicable law, are

considered "securities," existing on the date of approval of this

Policy or that may be subsequently created.

TEXT - 50987104v4 12751.16

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 21:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 43 776 M 8 246 M 8 246 M
Net income 2022 563 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 6 771 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,66x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 4 056 M 764 M 764 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands Holding B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,06 BRL
Average target price 27,15 BRL
Spread / Average Target 80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcelo Pimentel Mello Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Independent Director
Renan Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.-27.70%756
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD4.92%34 289
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.82%31 914
COLES GROUP LIMITED4.29%17 419
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.29%17 162
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-12.16%14 098