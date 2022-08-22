Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Risk Management Policy

Corporate Risk Management Policy

PURPOSE

Establishing principles, concepts, guidelines, and responsibilities in the Risk Management of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and its subsidiaries that are not publicly traded companies (collectively, " GPA ") regarding the identification, review, and assessment of risks that may affect their strategic goals and the effective creation and protection of value for GPA.

Defining, from inherent risks, exposure control and monitoring devices, incorporating the risk vision into strategic decision-making in compliance with the applicable legal requirements, best practices and applicable market methodologies. SCOPE

Applicable to all macro processes and business operations of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and its subsidiaries that are not publicly traded companies. TERMS, EXPRESSIONS, AND DEFINITIONS

Risk Appetite: this means the degree of risk the Company is willing to accept in accordance with the risk/return ratio, to achieve its goals within the limits set by the senior management.

Capacity: the resources available for the Company to meet its strategic plan, such as financial capital resources, technologies, processes and people, among others.

COAUD: Company's Audit Committee.

COMEX: Company's Executive Committee.

Company: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Risk Consequences: these are aggravating factors in the outcomes and impacts of an Event that could positively or negatively affect the Company's ability to achieve its goals.

DIREX: Company's Board of Officers.

Event: an occurrence or set of events, the impact of which can affect GPA's results, whether positively or

negatively.

Risk Management: a set of coordinated and structured activities aiming at aligning the Risk Appetite with the strategic decision-making cycle in order to optimize the results set forth in the strategic planning and the effective creation and protection of GPA's value.

GPA: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and its subsidiaries that are not publicly traded companies.

Impact: these are aggravating factors or consequences if the risk materializes, which can be categorized into Financial and Reputation.

Key Performance Indicator (KPI): metrics used to measure and monitor process performance and results, which can also be used for risk monitoring.

