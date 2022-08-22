Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands Holding B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCAR3   BRPCARACNOR3

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.

(PCAR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-22 pm EDT
18.76 BRL   -1.00%
05:16pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS B : Risk Management Policy
PU
08/17Brazil's GPA anticipates $387 mln in receivables from Assai deal
RE
08/17COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS B : EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON AUGUST 17th, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands B : Risk Management Policy

08/22/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Risk Management Policy

  1. PURPOSE
    Establishing principles, concepts, guidelines, and responsibilities in the Risk Management of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and its subsidiaries that are not publicly traded companies (collectively, "GPA") regarding the identification, review, and assessment of risks that may affect their strategic goals and the effective creation and protection of value for GPA.
    Defining, from inherent risks, exposure control and monitoring devices, incorporating the risk vision into strategic decision-making in compliance with the applicable legal requirements, best practices and applicable market methodologies.
  2. SCOPE
    Applicable to all macro processes and business operations of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and its subsidiaries that are not publicly traded companies.
  3. TERMS, EXPRESSIONS, AND DEFINITIONS

Risk Appetite: this means the degree of risk the Company is willing to accept in accordance with the risk/return ratio, to achieve its goals within the limits set by the senior management.

Capacity: the resources available for the Company to meet its strategic plan, such as financial capital resources, technologies, processes and people, among others.

COAUD: Company's Audit Committee.

COMEX: Company's Executive Committee.

Company: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Risk Consequences: these are aggravating factors in the outcomes and impacts of an Event that could positively or negatively affect the Company's ability to achieve its goals.

DIREX: Company's Board of Officers.

Event: an occurrence or set of events, the impact of which can affect GPA's results, whether positively or

negatively.

Risk Management: a set of coordinated and structured activities aiming at aligning the Risk Appetite with the strategic decision-making cycle in order to optimize the results set forth in the strategic planning and the effective creation and protection of GPA's value.

GPA: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and its subsidiaries that are not publicly traded companies.

Impact: these are aggravating factors or consequences if the risk materializes, which can be categorized into Financial and Reputation.

Key Performance Indicator (KPI): metrics used to measure and monitor process performance and results, which can also be used for risk monitoring.

Page 1/10

Corporate Risk Management Policy

Probability: it is the possibility of the Risk to materialize, and can be reported qualitatively, quantitatively and by frequency.

Risk: factors and/or events that may have negative impacts, compromising the Company's ability to achieve its strategic goals and the effective creation and protection of GPA's value.

Inherent Risk: degree of risk intrinsic to the operation of the business or activity, without considering the performance of controls and direct actions able to reduce its exposure; also called gross risk.

Prioritized risks: a list of risks deliberately set by Senior Management that describes exposure levels that may enhance high impacts to the business, the management of which should be prioritized in a structured manner. Residual Risk: degree of risk already considering all controls and actions identified to reduce exposure.

Tolerance: the limits of acceptable variation in the performance against the achievement of business goals.

4. RESPONSIBLE AREAS, ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

We describe herein below all interested parties that are within the context and life cycle of the Risk Management process, with their corresponding responsibilities:

Function

Responsibilities

Board of Directors

Establishing general Risk guidelines aligned with the business context and the strategic

planning cycle;

Establishing acceptable Risk Appetite limits under GPA's Capacity and Tolerance;

Evaluating, deliberating, and approving the strategic and Prioritized risk matrix aligned

with the Risk Appetite;

Influencing and sponsoring the monitoring of Priority Risks, within the management

forums;

Influencing and sponsoring the risk culture within GPA;

Assessing, annually, the sufficiency of the structure and the budget of the Internal

Auditors for the performance of their duty;

Revising and approving the general definitions of Risk Management strategies;

Approving the risk policy, its evolution and future reviews.

COAUD

Following the activities of the Internal Auditors and the area of internal controls of GPA.

Evaluating and monitoring the exposure Risks of GPA.

Proposing, to eligible forums, definitions and guidelines that will compose the Risk

Management model within GPA;

Monitoring and supporting the Risk Management process in defining Priority Risks

aligned with the business context and the Board of Directors' guidelines;

Supervising Risk Management activities by complying with legal laws, policies, rules

and internal procedures of GPA;

Evaluating and monitoring the Priority Risks found by the revisions of the Risk

Management areas, reporting it to the Board of Directors and assisting it to assess

action plans and recommendations;

Page 2/10

Corporate Risk Management Policy

Evaluating, approving, and monitoring how Prioritized Risks are addressed and

monitored.

Evaluating, approving and recommending to the administration the correction or

improvement of the internal policies of GPA.

Evaluating the company's quarterly information, interim statements and financial

statements.

Human Resources

Preparing the planning and ensuring that the Risk Management is actually put into

and Corporate

operation, considering all dimensions of the structure set, encompassing strategic,

Governance

tactical, and operative activities of GPA;

Committee

Assisting the Board of Directors in applying the Risk Management methodology in

Sustainability and

GPA;

Diversity

Supporting the Board of Directors in defining both the Risk Appetite and GPA's priority

Committee

risks;

Supporting GPA in reviewing and approving of the Risk Management strategy;

Assisting the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on risk exposure levels;

Assessing the effectiveness of GPA's Risk Management process;

Identifying the risks arising from GPA's strategic and policy changes under the

approval by the Board of Directors.

COMEX/DIREX

Promoting the integration and risk culture in GPA and in management cycles and

strategic planning;

Ensuring the implementation of an efficient Risk Management model, aligned with

business purposes and business goals. Applying the general guidelines set by the

Board of Directors to assign the acceptable Risk Appetite level for GPA;

Monitoring all Risks managed to ensure the effectiveness of control measures;

Taking part in the validation rituals and risk prioritization of GPA.

Following up KPIs and Priority Risk mitigation strategies;

Assessing and monitoring how business risks are addressed, aligned with the

performance of strategic planning;

Assessing, on a timely basis, the effectiveness and applicability of risk policy

guidelines;

Assessing and supporting the suitability of the structure for the management process,

considering human, financial and technological resources.

Risk Management

Setting and improving the Risk Management methodology, which shall be integrated

Director

and aligned with the value chain over the entire GPA;

Managing GPA's Risk Management process cycle, covering all business units;

Ensuring the information flow management within all business units aligned with the

concepts, methodology, and deadlines set for each Risk Management cycle;

Supporting business units in the risk identification, assessment, treatment, and

monitoring cycle to assist them in reducing risk exposure levels;

Page 3/10

Corporate Risk Management Policy

Managing the Prioritized Risk matrix, reporting their status and exposure levels to the

key management forums;

Supporting business areas in identifying and assessing the impact of Risks.

Following up the implementation of the action plans by the responsible area and

report possible delays and/or increment of Risks to GPA.

Risk Owner

Identifying, ranking, and managing the Risks of the corresponding areas according to

mitigation strategies, together with the Risk Management area;

Appointing the professional who will answer as facilitator in Risk Management with the

Risk Management area;

Ensuring the implementation of action plans and monitoring of KPIs;

Reporting exposure levels, action plans, and indicators describing Residual Risk

status to governance and management forums.

Facilitator /

Having technical knowledge of the processes in which Risks are inserted;

Person in charge

Being the responsible person for updating the mapping information and Risk

treatment of his/her business unit;

Keep information updated in a timely manner, respecting the planning calendar of the

Risk Management cycle;

Monitoring the status of action plans with those ones responsible for implementing

control measures.

Internal Auditors

Measuring the quality and effectiveness of the company's processes related to Risk

Management, control and governance;

Identifying and pointing out opportunities for improving Internal Control and Risk

Management processes;

Auditing information and controls connected to KPIs developed and monitored by

functional areas;

Reporting periodically to COAUD and its audited clients the results of independent,

unbiased, and timely assessments of the effectiveness of Risk Management in GPA.

Associates

Ensuring that Risk Management is put into operation, becoming part of the process of

identification, assessment and measurement, implementing preventive and corrective

actions;

Taking part in training sessions able to allow the conscious dissemination of the Risk

Management culture.

External Auditors

Assessing the quality of internal controls focused on prepare financial statements,

reporting to GPA the weaknesses on those controls if found it.

Table 1: Roles and Responsibilities

Page 4/10

Corporate Risk Management Policy

5. SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

Our general guidelines are our commitment to GPA's value proposition, aligned with our code of ethics and conduct so that we can create a Risk Management culture that reaches all our associates.

Risk Management is part of GPA's Audit and Corporate Governance process and is an integral part of the decision- making process, contributing to the performance of its strategy. Risks are identified and addressed to ensure compliance with the goals set out in the strategic planning.

For that purpose, the Risk Management structure considers the joint action of the corporate governance and management areas, according to the concept of the 4 lines of defense as described in table 2 below:

1st line

2nd line

3rd line

4th line

- This line is composed of

- This line is composed by

- This line is in charge of

- This line represents the

Operations Management,

areas

of

control

and

assurance

functions,

functions

of

the

represented by the boards

supporting

functions,

represented

by

the

Independent

External

of

executive

officers,

represented

by

the

Risk

Internal Audit, responsible

Audit, entity that has as

managers,

and

other

Management

Director,

for

conducting audits or

mission the evaluation of

associates of the business

that

may

require

the

reviews

of

Risk

the quality of the internal

units that operate in day-

advice by

the

internal

Management and Internal

controls used to elaborate

to-day operations and

areas of GPA responsible

Control practices, as well

the financial

statements.

tasks.

for

Compliance

matters,

as

governance

This line also represents a

-

They

must

manage

Internal

Controls

and

effectiveness,

identifying

line of defense, since the

performance

and

Risks

Information Security.

problems

and

Independent

External

taken in

compliance with

-

They

should guide,

opportunities

for

Audit has to report to the

the policy.

monitor,

and

assess

improvement

with

Company all the liabilities

- They implement controls,

adherence to all standards

independence, objectivity,

in such internal controls,

action plans,

and

timely

and

policies

set,

in

and

authority

for

may they find any.

report

information

addition to support the first

recommendations.

connected

to

Risk

line

of

defense

in

Management.

achieving

GPA's

purposes.

  • They should make it easier, disseminate, and monitor Risk Management practices and assist in
    identifyingRisks according to the set Risk Appetite.

Table 1: Lines of Defense

Page 5/10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
05:16pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : Risk Management Policy
PU
08/17Brazil's GPA anticipates $387 mln in receivables from Assai deal
RE
08/17COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD ..
PU
08/17Brazil's GPA anticipates $387 mln in receivables from Assai deal
RE
08/11COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : Report of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
08/11COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
08/10COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : Ethics Charter for Suppliers
PU
08/05COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION -..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 43 806 M 8 457 M 8 457 M
Net income 2022 1 428 M 276 M 276 M
Net Debt 2022 6 411 M 1 238 M 1 238 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,09x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 5 103 M 985 M 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands Holding B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,95 BRL
Average target price 26,86 BRL
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcelo Pimentel Mello Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Independent Director
Renan Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.-9.99%980
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD11.39%36 284
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-6.20%35 512
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-9.86%19 262
COLES GROUP LIMITED7.92%17 765
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.14.43%14 512