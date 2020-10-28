Log in
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO

(PCAR3)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to Shareholders - Information on Capital Increase Due to the Company's Stock Option Plan

10/28/2020

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

CNPJ/ME 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 28, 2020.

In compliance with article 30 of CVM Rule No 480/09, as amended, the Company hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such Rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors on October 28, 2020, due to the exercise of stock options granted to certain employees under the Company's stock option plans, as follows:

1. Date of the shareholders meeting in which the stock option plan was approved

On May 9, 2014 our shareholders approved, in an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting the creation of a Stock Option Plan and its standard option agreement ("Stock Option Plan") and the creation of a Compensation in Stock Option Plan and its standard option agreement ("Compensation Plan", jointly with the Stock Option Plan, the "Plans"). Amendments to the Plans were approved at the Annual and Special General Meeting held on April 24, 2015, at the Annual and Special General Meeting held on April 25, 2019 and at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 30, 2019. All shares issued in the capital increase approved herein derive from the Plans.

2. Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase is of R$ 609,409.05 (six hundred and nine Thousand, four hundred and nine reais and five centavos).

After the increase, the Company's capital stock sums up to the total amount of R$ 6,865.829,549.07 (six billion, eight hundred and sixty-five million, eight hundred and twenty-nine thousand, five hundred and forty-ninereais and seven centavos).

3. Number of shares issued of each type and class

This capital increase was approved through the issuance of 15,341 (fifteen thousand, three hundred and forty-one) common shares.

According to the Company's By-laws, such common shares hereby issued have the same characteristics and conditions and enjoy the same rights, benefits and advantages of other existing common shares issued by the Company, including dividends and other capital's remuneration that may be declared by the Company.

4. Issuance price of the new shares

  1. exercise of Series B4: R$ 0.01
  2. exercise of Series C4: R$ 56.78

5. Price of each type and class of the issuer's shares in the markets in which they are traded:

Prior to the conversion of the preferred shares of the Company into common shares, such common shares did not possess market liquidity. Therefore, the Company presents below the prices of the common shares (PCAR3) from March 2nd, 2020 beyond, since this was

the date in which the preferred shares ceased its negotiation and only common shares began being negotiated.

Prices

sep/20

aug/20

jul/20

jun/20

may/20

apr/20

Average

R$ 70.56

R$ 65.82

R$ 72.80

R$ 67.59

R$ 60.95

R$ 65.16

Maximun

R$ 76.24

R$ 68.88

R$ 78.64

R$ 72.90

R$ 66.20

R$ 70.10

Minimum

R$ 62.15

R$ 63.51

R$ 68.57

R$ 64.09

R$ 55.00

R$ 62.36

Average price for the last ninety (90) days (from July 30th, 2020, until October 27th, 2020):R$ 68.07

Preferred Shares (PCAR4)

  1. minimum, average and maximum price in each year for the last three (3) years

Price

2020(*)

2019

2018

2017

Average

R$ 86.11

R$ 88.04

R$ 77.20

R$ 68.03

Maximum

R$ 91.70

R$ 98.43

R$ 87.51

R$ 80.85

Minimum

R$ 72.04

R$ 78.00

R$ 63.92

R$ 54.30

  1. (*) Until February 28th, 2020.

  2. minimum, average and maximum price in each quarter of year for the last two
    (2) years

Price

1Q20(*)

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q18

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

Average

R$ 86.11

R$ 82.59

R$ 88.58

R$ 89.18

R$ 92,66

R$ 81.72

R$ 80.57

R$ 75.71

R$ 70.78

Maximum

R$ 91.70

R$ 90.08

R$ 94.50

R$ 98.43

R$ 98,14

R$ 86.68

R$ 87.51

R$ 82.15

R$ 78.99

Minimum

R$ 72.04

R$ 78.00

R$ 79.80

R$ 79.14

R$ 82,77

R$ 77.76

R$ 74.60

R$ 66.48

R$ 63.92

  1. Until February 28th, 2020.
    1. minimum, average and maximum price in each month for the last six (6) months

Price

Jun/20

May/20

Apr/20(*)

Mar/20(*)

Feb/20

Jan/20

Average

-

-

-

-

R$ 82.75

R$ 88.86

Maximum

-

-

-

-

R$ 87.63

R$ 91.70

Minimum

-

-

-

-

R$ 72.04

R$ 84.02

    1. The preferred shares ceased its negotiation on March 2nd, 2020.
  2. average price for the last ninety (90) days (from October 16th, 2019 until February 28th, 2020)

Average R$ 84.31

6. Percentage of potential dilution resulting from the issuance

Percentage of dilution of 0.0057%.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:39:05 UTC

