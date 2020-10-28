Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to Shareholders - Information on Capital Increase Due to the Company's Stock Option Plan

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 28, 2020.

In compliance with article 30 of CVM Rule No 480/09, as amended, the Company hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such Rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors on October 28, 2020, due to the exercise of stock options granted to certain employees under the Company's stock option plans, as follows:

1. Date of the shareholders meeting in which the stock option plan was approved

On May 9, 2014 our shareholders approved, in an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting the creation of a Stock Option Plan and its standard option agreement ("Stock Option Plan") and the creation of a Compensation in Stock Option Plan and its standard option agreement ("Compensation Plan", jointly with the Stock Option Plan, the "Plans"). Amendments to the Plans were approved at the Annual and Special General Meeting held on April 24, 2015, at the Annual and Special General Meeting held on April 25, 2019 and at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 30, 2019. All shares issued in the capital increase approved herein derive from the Plans.

2. Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase is of R$ 609,409.05 (six hundred and nine Thousand, four hundred and nine reais and five centavos).

After the increase, the Company's capital stock sums up to the total amount of R$ 6,865.829,549.07 (six billion, eight hundred and sixty-five million, eight hundred and twenty-nine thousand, five hundred and forty-ninereais and seven centavos).

3. Number of shares issued of each type and class

This capital increase was approved through the issuance of 15,341 (fifteen thousand, three hundred and forty-one) common shares.

According to the Company's By-laws, such common shares hereby issued have the same characteristics and conditions and enjoy the same rights, benefits and advantages of other existing common shares issued by the Company, including dividends and other capital's remuneration that may be declared by the Company.

4. Issuance price of the new shares

exercise of Series B4: R$ 0.01 exercise of Series C4: R$ 56.78

5. Price of each type and class of the issuer's shares in the markets in which they are traded:

Prior to the conversion of the preferred shares of the Company into common shares, such common shares did not possess market liquidity. Therefore, the Company presents below the prices of the common shares (PCAR3) from March 2nd, 2020 beyond, since this was

