Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to the Market - Reference regarding the news published in the paper “Valor Econômico” on 10/30/2020

We make reference to the content of the abovementioned Official Letter, regarding the news published in the paper "Valor Econômico" on 10/30/2020, under the heading "GPA will sell more than R$500 million in assets", whose content, as requested in the Official Letter, is transcribed below:

Among the work fronts of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, two are expected to evolve further in the coming months: the spin-off process and listing of Assaí on B3 and the sale of more of the group assets in Brazil, which may reach R$ 500 million.

Parallel to this, the company will accelerate the hypermarket revitalization plan, and announced the launch of its marketplace (virtual shopping mall) in November.

These points were addressed yesterday by the group in a conference call with analysts, after the disclosure of the results of the third quarter, positively evaluated by analysts.

Regarding the separation of the Atacarejo arm, announced in September, Ronaldo Iabrudi, co- chairman of the board of directors, said that the group "is working with banks to have a vision of the business plan of Assaí and Multivarejo [Extra e Pão de Açúcar], in order to have a proposal for the separation of assets and debts". The idea is to present this to the market at the end of the year.

Credit Suisse's recent report analyzes the multiples between revenue and market value of network competitors and assesses that Assaí could have a market value of R$ 17 billion - GPA, including Assaí, closed yesterday's trading session at B3 almost with that worth. "Anyway, I want to make it clear that this [the split] will not impact the investment capacity of Assaí or Multivarejo", said Iabrudi. Assaí will be listed on B3's Novo Mercado and on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse). The registration request is already with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Regarding the sale of GPA assets, Vice President of Finance Christophe Hidalgo said that the company is working to close the sale of new mature assets in Brazil in two to six months, in an operation that could reach half a billion of reais. This year, the company has sold 39 stores for almost R$1.2 billion to the TRX management company. The proceeds are being used to reduce indebtedness.

This analysis involves business in Colombia, where the Éxito group (controlled by GPA) is located, and GPA's part in the online operation of CDiscount, that is also part of the Casino group, which owns Grupo Pão de Açúcar.

GPA reported that the arrival of its marketplace in November will occur with more than 100 sellers on the platform. The goal is to rival the great leaders of this online selling market, said Jorge Faiçal, president of the retail arm. B2W has been in the industry for seven years and has around 50 thousand salespeople. Magazine Luiza has 20 thousand.

Regarding the third quarter results, published on Wednesday night, analysts from Goldman Sachs, BTG Pactual and Safra highlighted the margin gains and the acceleration in sales, although at a slower pace than that shown by Carrefour in physical stores, especially in wholesale and hypermarkets. In online sales, Grupo Pão de Açúcar grew 240% and Carrefour 202%.

GPA had a net profit of R$ 428 million in the third quarter, up 179%. Net revenue in Brazil rose 18%, to R$ 15.9 billion.

2. Regarding the excerpts highlightedabove, we require your manifestation about the veracity of the information contained in the news, and, if affirmative, we request additional manifestation about the subject, as well as the reasons why you considered it not to be the subject of a notice of material fact, pursuant to CVM Rule 358/02. We also request that the Company inform in which documents filed in the IPE Module of the Empresas.NET System are the information highlighted in the article.