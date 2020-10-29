Log in
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao : Retailer Casino Q3 sales slow on weak demand in France

10/29/2020 | 01:24pm EDT

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said sales growth slowed in the third quarter, as a weaker performance in France held back robust growth in Brazil, the group's second-largest market.

In France, lower tourist numbers in Paris and the southeast of the country in July due to the pandemic weighed on the performance of Monoprix and Franprix and also on the Geant hypermarkets.

Casino - which has been selling assets to reduce its debt burden and which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar - said it expected to lower its gross debt by 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) to 5.9 billion at the end of 2020.

Sales totalled 7.426 billion euros in the third quarter.

On a same-store basis and excluding fuel and calendar effects, group sales rose 6.2% in the period, compared to 10.4% growth in the second quarter.

In France, total sales for the third quarter came to 3.676 billion euros, a decline of 0.2% on a same-store basis.

Profitability in France however improved with Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depereciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) improving by 46 million euros over the quarter, driven by cost reductions.

The group has so far sold 2.8 billion euros of assets, including several hundred discount Leader Price stores for 735 million euros to German rival Aldi, and has said it was working on more disposals to reach its 4.5 billion euro target.

($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Susan Fenton, Kirsten Donovan)


